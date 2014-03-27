In reporting on a pianist's failed lawsuit after his performance was canceled following an on-stage proclamation that Israel was targeting journalists in Gaza, The New York Times cited to the Committee for the Protection of Journalists. The paper failed to acknowledge the organization was conducting a review after Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad claimed many "journalists" as their fighters.
When CNBC covered Mamdani’s threats to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on July 20, the outlet failed to inform viewers that despite the politically charged rhetoric, International Criminal Court arrest warrants hold no authority in the United States.
The Guardian published an article framing as sinister Israeli interest in Solomon’s Pools, three giant cisterns that were part of an extensive water infrastructure in the Judean hills that supplied water to the Jewish Temples in Jerusalem
Dana Bash's interview with Brad Lander exposed a wave of media failures, from misrepresenting Raphael Lemkin’s genocide legacy to shockingly redefining Holocaust-era "kapos." This analysis debunks those claims alongside factual errors about Israeli democracy, voting rights, and West Bank security realities.
Post-Oct. 7, one would have at least hoped that there would be some soul-searching among supporters of the Palestinian cause and a reaction along the lines of “this is not how we imagined Palestinian resistance” or a “not in my name” campaign. However, neither distancing nor clarity was to be, CAMERA's Adam Levick writes in JNS.
The Church of England’s General Synod has overwhelmingly approved a motion that creates an institutional pathway for the anti-Israel ideology of Kairos Palestine, issued November 14, 2025, to influence Church teaching, advocacy, investment policy, and relations with British Jews.
The BBC "Hamas-run" formula, adopted to help inform, continues to obfuscate rather than clarify. Once again, the BBC refuses to lay any agency at the feet of people it increasingly appears to view as purely reactive, uncomplex and incapable of strategic thought.
Violent Israeli attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank have decreased by 25 percent since March. Yahya Sinwar's handwritten memo showed he planned the October 7 massacre despite believing Israel would retaliate with all its might, including possible use of nuclear weapons. A British-Israeli dual citizen who served in the IDF was awarded counsel fees in the UK after a court found the attempt to prosecute him to be egregious.
NBC’s veteran international correspondent Keir Simmons should, at this point in his career, possess the tact and journalistic know-how to provide contextual, responsible reporting to viewers. This is especially true when reporting on an issue driving public discourse in the United States, such as the Islamic Republic of Iran. But Simmons’ July 15 report on NBC News Now failed in this regard.
It is time for readers to ask why The New York Times amplified unsubstantiated claims of widespread sexual violence against Palestinian prisoners by Israelis and dogs, but downplayed verifiable claims of sexual assault by women against a Nazi-tattooed Senate candidate.
Who is Hussam Abu Safiya, the detained Gaza doctor, behind all of the headlines? What is the media not revealing to its audiences? In fact, under his watch, the Kamal Adwan Hospital was a hub for terrorist activity.
Representative Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) launched an aggressive smear campaign against Israel after manufacturing an “incident” in Area C of the West Bank on July 8, 2026. But had Khanna coordinated with the IDF for smooth passage, there would have been no opportunity for a provocative publicity stunt. CAMERA breaks down the facts here.
Opinio Juris claims to be dedicated to “informed discussion” of international law. But if the law is as “informed” as the “facts” in this Opinio Juris article, then perhaps international law isn’t real law, after all.
Anti-Israel commentators often try to drive a wedge between Christians and Jews by falsely depicting Israel as a hostile place for Christians. But Israel recently took a step that illustrates a very different story — one that critics often ignore.
A Guardian article on Hebron adheres to an unwritten rule followed by Guardian reporters that once a city in the Land of Israel has been cleansed of its Jewish residents, Jews should never reside there again.
Multiple major news organizations spread Iranian regime propaganda regarding how many mourners participated in former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's funeral procession. News consumers should demand that their providers refuse to spread unverified claims, argues CAMERA's Jennifer Kouzi in JNS.
The New York Times' Executive Editor Joseph Kahn made comments suggesting he is distancing himself and the paper's newsroom from Nicholas Kristof's opinion column that blamed Israel for systematic sexual abuse and rape of Palestinians. Kahn's comments leave some important questions unanswered.
For decades, Trita Parsi has espoused the Iranian regime’s talking points with no pushback. ABC's Linsey Davis recently interviewed the Quincy Institute executive vice president, where that trend continued.
UPDATED: After communications with CAMERA, the Washington Post corrected after publishing a doctored quote attributed to President Trump. The fake quote supported their narrative of blaming Israel for complicating Trump's efforts to make peace with Iran.
The New York Times reported that activists in San Francisco harassed Scott Wiener, a state senator from California, ostensibly over his views on Israel. But the Times barely acknowledged Wiener's Jewishness, downplaying critical context that suggests the plausible conclusion that Wiener was harassed because of his identity—not his views.
NBC's Chantal Da Silva omits critical context and facts regarding the ceasefire in Gaza, painting Israel as the sole cause of the ceasefire’s complications in Gaza, and blurring Hamas’s responsibility for the continued conflict in the coastal enclave.
The AP says it’s the “definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.” But its coverage of Melat Kiros’ victory in the Colorado state primaries again proves the news agency to be the definitive sanitizer of global antisemitism, CAMERA's Tamar Sternthal writes in The Jerusalem Post.
In an article about Wikipedia, The New York Times engaged in dangerous partisan gaslighting by framing as a right-wing culture war a heavily documented, coordinated campaign of digital revisionism against Jews, their land and history.
Foreign Policy’s misstep here isn’t sharing Vaez’s perspective. Rather, it is doing so while concealing information that would help its audience judge Vaez’s credibility and independence, or lack thereof.
CNN’s Fareed Zakaria and former NSA Jake Sullivan's recent exchange displayed a stark disregard for the hardships of daily life in wartime Israel. After all, advocating for a flawed peace is easy when you never have to endure the catastrophic consequences of its collapse.
The BBC has a duty to accuracy and impartiality which they fail to uphold time and time again, because of an institutional inability to hold Hamas responsible for their own actions, or even name them as actors at all. In this way they recruit themselves into Hamas’ propaganda strategy and entirely abdicate their responsibility to their audience and licence fee payers.
Committee for the Protection of Journalists announced that they will revise their database and remove journalists who are now being claimed by terrorist organizations. Will this be enough to fix their reputation, CAMERA's David Gertman asks in JNS?
Reuters again amplifies unverified allegations against Israelis while minimizing security realities and omitting facts necessary for understanding the story. Its June 10 article on Taybeh gives readers accusations, not verified evidence, and reinforces a misleading narrative about Israel and Christians in the Holy Land.
NBC's report from Jerusalem sounded like Palestinian Authority propaganda. From provocative, hyper-partisan language to asymmetric chronology and misinformation in service of a narrative, NBC's report created tensions rather than explaining them.
Israel sends a humanitarian delegation to Venezuela to help after the earthquakes, despite a lack of diplomatic relations. Slovenia's new government has done a 180 degree pivot towards Israel. The Board of Peace moves forward with a new plan to cut out Hamas.
The New York Post wrongly alleges that "Lebanon" says it will not honor the ceasefire agreement signed June 26 by both Israel and Lebanon. In fact, the rejectionist comments came from Parliament Speaker and Hezbollah ally Nabih Berri, who is not tantamount to "Lebanon."
ABC should have been prepared for anti-Zionist Mayor Zohran Mamdani's rehearsed answers about Israel. Instead, the network let Mamdani's false definition of Jewishness and misstatements about Israel go unchallenged.
CAMERA sent an open-letter to the Director-General and Deputy Director-General of the BBC urging the corporation to address egregious double standards over staff breaches of their impartiality and social media guidelines.
A Telegraph article on the struggles of cancer patients in Gaza ignored Hamas’ role in the territory’s healthcare crisis, and conveyed the pre-determined narrative of Israeli responsibility while failing to reach out to COGAT, the agency responsible for the transfer of medicine and the approval of permits for treatment abroad.
In an interview with a former Lebanese diplomat and presidential candidate Tracy Chamoun, NPR allowed omissions and lies to guide the conversation. The lack of pushback enabled the promotion of Hezbollah propaganda and revisionist history.
Independent Catholic News turns Father Bashar Fawadleh’s unfounded allegations into a story of violent Jewish attacks on the “last Christian town” in the West Bank, otherwise known as Judea and Samaria.
In covering the U.N. Commission of Inquiry’s report, “‘The essence of childhood has been destroyed’: Israel’s deliberate targeting of Palestinian children in the Occupied Palestinian Territory since 7 October, 2023,” The New York Times, CNN, Reuters, and NBC blindly parroted its contents while completely ignoring critical questions and counter-critiques.
Why does the BBC continue to prioritise the amplification of Hezbollah talking points over meeting it’s obligation to accuracy and impartiality? It is a question the institution must grapple with as its journalists’ failures continue to undermine BBC standards.
It’s time for the British government to close the Ofcom loophole on Al-Hiwar and for the Metropolitan Police Act to urgently investigate its broadcasts serving as a megaphone for global terror rhetoric.
In March, the New York Times asserted that Israel played an outsized role in the White House's decision to go to war with Iran. But in June, the publication claimed that it was mere "perception" that Israel dragged the U.S. to war. What changed? Does The Times know the facts?
Today CAMERA condemned the response of William Diamond Middle School leadership after the school principal apologized to students who said a mandatory lesson on the Holocaust left them feeling excluded or unsafe.
The BBC fails to do basic fact checking on fresh claims of targeting journalists in Gaza, a failure which illustrates a much deeper and more insidious problem than simply erosion of journalistic standards.
NBC recast pro-terror politician Darializa Avila Chevalier as a "vocal critic of Israel." In reality, she is a co-founder of Columbia University Apartheid Divest, an organization that fully supports "Palestinian resistance." As an alumna, she helped organize the Columbia encampments, blocked police from entering Hamilton Hall when protestors commandeered it, and refused to condemn Hamas or their acts on October 7.
During this past weekend's broadcasts on MS NOW, panelists and guests repeatedly flattened the strict legal definition of genocide into a casual political talking point. Genocide is a legal term, and whether a state committed it must be proved in court, not in the newsroom.
The Guardian's Arwa Mahdawi accused Gwyneth Paltrow of "Gwynocide" for starring in an Israeli ad. As Howard Jacobsen noted, "There is a sadistic triumphalism in charging Jews with genocide," CAMERA's Adam Levick writes in The Jewish Chronicle.
Dalal Saoud, reporting from Lebanon for United Press International, "opened a support front" — to borrow from her own ambiguous terminology for Hezbollah's unprovoked rocket attacks on Israel — on behalf of the Iranian proxy.
Spanish media and public discourse displayed far more interest in the Israeli minister’s faraway humiliation of the group than in the Basque police’s home-court violent welcome for the same activists, CAMERA Español's Masha Gabriel writes in JNS.
A CNN analysis featured a misleading graph tracking strikes between Hezbollah and the IDF from October 2023 to June 2026. The cherry-picked data distorted the reality of the war, while also highlighting a broader issue: the consequences of newsrooms uncritically relying on politicized NGO datasets.
Middle East correspondent Yolande Knell provided what was framed as a deep dive into the volatile property disputes of East Jerusalem. But what was delivered to BBC audiences was a masterclass in deliberate distortion. Knell didn’t merely stumble into bias; she systematically bypassed the legal and historical realities of the area to fit a constructed narrative.
Yeung set out to understand how Hezbollah is still standing and what they are fighting for. Instead, she displayed a profound misunderstanding of the terror group's ideology, accepted their historical propaganda without pushback, and allowed Hezbollah to launder its reputation on an international stage.
ABC News invited two Iranian regime apologists to discuss Iran and Lebanon. The host failed to challenge even one word of their analyses, leaving viewers with a distorted view of how the Middle East functions.
"Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger once said that Iran had to decide whether it wanted to be a nation or a cause," CAMERA's Shay Khatiri writes for JNS, adding, "But Iran had already decided that it wanted to be a cause and an empire."
Following the media's hyperfocus on the ICC’s 2024 request warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Gallant, the press corps has gone quiet on the case's latest hiccups, including the suspension of chief prosecutor Karim Khan.
By ignoring Hezbollah’s likely role in the incident they reported, while failing to provide viewers with the Israel’s response to the incendiary accusation that that the army intentionally struck a hospital, ITV News violated the Accuracy clause of the UK's broadcast media regulator.
Hamas has retaken hospitals and schools and is using them to torture Gazans. Diplomatic relations between Israel and Brazil are strained. Israeli film director, critical of the Israeli government, is boycotted from a French film festival.
What does the Apostle Paul say about the Jewish people and the Church? Has God rejected Israel? Tricia Miller, the director of CAMERA's Partnership of Christians and Jews, sat down with Ray McDonald of Christian Friends of Leket Israel to answer the question head-on.
The Wrap editors agreed that a report detailing U.N. accusations charging Israel of sexual violence was remiss not to note the Jewish state's denial and commendably acted to add the Jewish state's missing information.
Blaming Israel’s response to the October 7 atrocities for the assault of young Palestinian girls by adult Palestinian men is a new low for the Associated Press. By holding the Gazan parents who enabled the underage unions as exempt from responsibility, and blaming Israel for the parents’ decisions, the AP treats Palestinian adults like children.
In response to communication from CAMERA, more than two dozen McClatchy newspapers delete a UPI story which falsely stated that Iran's June 7 attack on Israel was the Islamic Republic's first strike on Hezbollah's behalf.
The Newsweek article follows up on a previous editorial, warning Trump to avoid “losing control” over Israel, which was “increasingly aggressive” as an actor. This argument stands on a fallacy, that the interests of the United States and Israel in the Middle East don’t align.
Sky News presenter Yalda Hakim interviewed Jeremy Scahill, a “journalist” with Drop Site News, known for promoting pro-Hamas and pro-Iranian regime propaganda, and failed to challenge any of his extremist views.
A Reuters "correction" posted on X unequivocally alleging that "Israel’s settlements in the occupied West Bank are deemed illegal under international law" is contradicted not only by the facts, but also by the news agency's own reporting.
MassLive allowed itself to be used to spread what can only be described as a propaganda puff piece. The professed purpose of the article is to shape the audience’s perception of “the human reality behind life in Gaza.” In doing so, the author depicted Israel as denying someone “happiness in a peaceful world,” while omitting that same person's own violent contribution to the absence of a “peaceful world.”
Was the Jabal Amel Hospital in the Lebanese city of Tyre "reduced to ruins following Israeli bombardments" or was it damaged in a strike that hit near the hospital? France 24's Spanish and English reporting are at odds with each other.
A recent interview Crisis Magazine editor-in-chief and Crisis Point Podcast host Eric Sammons conducted with Christendom College Professor Matthew A. Tsakanikas features a number of problems relating to Israel and Zionism.
NPR added to its repertoire of soft or sympathetic interviews of perpetrators, leaders and supporters of Palestinian terror in its recent interview with Mahmoud Khalil. Structured to garner sympathy, NPR never asked him about the speech he claims he has been targeted for or why he has repeatedly refused to condemn Hamas.
In their coverage of the May 2026 Global Sumud Flotilla, CNN and Reuters blindly ran with explosive, evidence-free abuse claims, completely ignoring documented terror ties and a calculated political stunt with no actual proof of aid aboard.
In the lust libels alleging Israel’s use of widespread rape and sexual assault, every lurid lie is fit for print and worthy of the public consciousness, however ludicrous or unsubstantiated, CAMERA's Tamar Sternthal writes in JNS. Nothing is unspeakable.
O’Connor introduced Hassan Beheshtipour simply as “an Iranian international affairs analyst.” But Beheshtipour was a journalist for Iranian state television and was close to the office of the late supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.
Students for Justice in Palestine supports the killing of American Jews. Passengers from Tel Aviv en route to Slovenia were forced to divert to Croatia. New Israeli defense technology emerges to defend against drones.
Attributing sinister, ulterior motives to an entire group should be in the realm of bigots, not of journalists. Yet, seven local newspapers owned by Lee Enterprises apparently thought otherwise when publishing a false and prejudicial definition of "Zionism."
An ABC News brief on the news organization's website reported the death of one United Nations peacekeeper in Lebanon from a mortar attack. The report used passive language and refrained from ascribing blame to Hezbollah.
BBC Arabic has spent years compromising the corporation’s credibility, all at the expense of UK license fee payers and the Foreign Office’s budget, rightly losing the “trust” of its funding public - and no damage control PR campaign can cover that up.
A propagandistic Guardian cartoon about destruction in Lebanon and Gaza erases terror groups entirely, and is a perfect illustration of the outlet's myopic coverage of the war which began when Hamas carried out their barbaric pogrom on Oct. 7.
UPDATED: In both English and Arabic, Reuters improves an article which completely omitted the pro-terror and bigoted expressions of extremist media personalities Hasan Piker and Cenk Uygur, adding examples of their extremist statements.
NPR carefully avoids placing an iota of responsibility for the damage to southern Lebanon on Hezbollah. In a recent story designed to make it appear as if Israel was destroying homes for no reason, one man NPR interviewed told listeners that nice houses don't house weapons.
NBC, ABC and NPR reported last week on Israel's intensified strikes in Lebanon and how they might interfere with a potential ceasefire deal between the United States and Iran. The reports gave only half the story, omitting mention of Hezbollah's conduct.
Trust in journalism is at an all-time low because journalists are debasing their own noble profession, CAMERA's David Litman writes at JNS. Journalists should be the first to challenge the dishonesty in Nicholas Kristof's piece alleging systemic sexual abuse of Palestinian prisoners.
Terror organizations publish mourning notices providing clear evidence that the BBC promotes simplistic narratives falsely alleging that Israel deliberately targets medical staff and healthcare facilities.
Serious accusations demand serious evidence. Nicholas Kristof’s New York Times opinion piece makes an extremely serious accusation: that Israel employs “systematic” sexual violence against Palestinians.
But his case falls apart with the merest scrutiny, and in publishing it, the New York Times has debased its level of journalism from the self-proclaimed “paper of record” to tabloid.
The Telegraph’s depiction of the Green Party leader invariably evokes an antisemitic motif. In addition to his gratuitously elongated nose, his facial expression conveys an ugly, sinister, scheming quality that evinces the “Happy Merchant” caricature.
Haaretz demonizes all Israelis as genocidaires and amplifies without challenge false claims from rabidly anti-Israel content creators Ms. Rachel and Andrey X rather than providing on the ground reporting.
“78 years of ongoing Nakba,” declared the “State of Palestine” on X, along with a video presumably meant to illustrate that nakba—the narrative that portrays Israel’s establishment as a “catastrophe” that depended on Palestinians’ “erasure” by Israeli “occupiers.” The problem? It was full of lies.
Israel's participation in Eurovision "endangered" the 16,000 fans inside the arena, El Periódico, a leading Spanish newspaper, alleged in an egregious anti-Zionist screed which also alleged that the Israeli government for initiating Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre of Israeli civilians.
Udi Segal came unprepared for his Channel 13 interview with Tucker Carlson. The Israeli journalist failed to put the American on the spot regarding the murderous Iranian regime, Carlson's history of false statements about Israel and Jews, and Hamas' use of human shields, among other misses.
The BBC's Hugo Bachega comes close to accurately reporting on Hezbollah's cynical exploitation of Lebanon, but uses framing and carefully chosen interviews to revert back to a one-sided narrative of Israeli responsibility
Today, we are witnessing a coordinated effort to collapse the boundaries of law and language to target the State of Israel. By aiding the campaign to redefine genocide, news outlets are actively eroding the post-war liberal framework and transforming international law into a tool of state propaganda.
BBC fails to provide critical context on Palestinian leadership and governance in coverage of the eighth Fatal General Conference, an event whose flag displays rifles, a grenade and an Israel-erasing map of "greater Palestine."
Global Sumud Flotilla's website deleted references to Hamas ties. A recent COGAT survey found that a large number of Gazans are interested in information about emigrating from Gaza. An Israeli task force has a plan for every single October 7 terrorist.
Recent claims about Taybeh show how quickly unverified allegations can be amplified into sweeping accusations against Israel before the facts are established. A previous controversy over alleged damage to a church in Taybeh shows why careful scrutiny is essential.
NPR has a long-standing formula. Both in 2009 and 2026, it ran stories about the same man in the same area in Jerusalem. Then and now, NPR used anti-Israel human rights organizations and Israeli activists to make false claims about the demolition of illegally built homes and to call the building permit process discriminatory.
In presenting "the Nakba," NPR's listeners heard activism, not journalism. Its audience was not told that Palestinian Arabs rejected the proposed UN Partition Plan or that neighboring Arab countries declared war on the new State of Israel. NPR's one-sided narrative also ignored the 150,000 Arabs who remained in Israel during the war, who make up roughly 20 percent of the Israeli population today.
The Guardian says antisemitism must be confronted, yet repeatedly platforms voices and narratives that fuel hostility toward the Jewish people and the Jewish state. From amplifying extremist rhetoric to normalizing inflammatory smears against Israel immediately after October 7, the paper’s editorial choices reveal a glaring contradiction at the heart of modern media discourse. You cannot claim to oppose antisemitism while mainstreaming false narratives that drive it.
The BBC's Wyre Davies reports from the Bethlehem marathon, but engages in a pattern of omission, framing and narrative construction which creates an overall misleading image of the situation in the West Bank.
When it comes to Iran’s missile launchers, some may be entirely useless, damaged but repairable, or currently operational. There are myriad ways a launcher with little-to-no visible damage might no longer be functional. But the average intelligence analyst will count it as part of Iran’s launch capacity.
In the run-up to his primary election, ABC hosted Rep. Thomas Massie. During the interview, George Stephanopoulos normalized Massie's antisemitic rhetoric and conspiracy theories by failing to challenge his bombastic statements.
CNN selectively edited an IDF statement to convey a one-sided, unsubstantiated report on "settler violence" in the West Bank town of Jiljilya, deliberately omitting the crucial context of a prior theft and a high-risk military extraction.
President Herzog's visit to Costa Rica and Panama underscores expanding Israeli diplomatic ties to the region. Top ICC prosecutor says no evidence to show that Israel committed genocide in Gaza. First Palestinian submits complaint to ICC asking to prosecute Hamas for war crimes against Palestinians.
Nicholas Kristof's column charging Israel with systematic sexual abuse and rape of Palestinian prisoners was criticized for fomenting antisemitism and bad journalism. But the worst enemy of Kristof’s column is arguably Nicholas Kristof himself, CAMERA's Omri Tubi writes at JNS.
Blink and you might miss it. AP devotes just 28 words to Arab responsibility for the 1948 "Nakba," and only 22 words to Arab responsibility for the 2023-2026 Gaza calamity, or the "new Nakba" as the news agency calls it.
BBC's report on the killing of Hamas commander and Oct. 7 architect Izz ad-Din al-Haddad amplified unconfirmed claims that the strike also killed civilians, but failed to mention widely reported accounts that Haddad himself had used Israeli hostages as human shields.
The BBC limited its reporting on the findings of the Civil Commission to a few sentences in the middle of the night, effectively burying the horrific realities, while choosing to focus on the possibility of the death penalty for the terrorists responsible.
Two articles by influential Spanish news agency EFE articles published four months apart reveal with striking clarity a double standard in the news agency's coverage of Palestinian suffering versus Israeli suffering.
BBC promotes the politically motivated, false narrative that Israel "targets journalists" by concealing the relevant context such as military roles, terrorist affiliations, family terror links or location.
A CNN broadcast accused Carmel's Israeli residents of using a security fence to block Palestinian children from attending school. CAMERA's investigation found that a safe alternative route is readily available and exposed the documented antisemitic threats that originally necessitated the barrier.
The New York Times has published a lot of biased journalism over the years. We at CAMERA know this plenty well. But the egregiousness of Kristof’s column shocks even us. Retracting it is necessary, but far from sufficient. Kristof has demonstrated he has no business being employed in the world of journalism. His editors have similarly demonstrated their complete lack of fitness for their roles.
In all the noise surrounding Israel at Eurovision, the BBC never asks one fundamental question: Could it be that ordinary voters at home don't possess an obsessive hatred of Israel and care mainly about which song they like?
One of the most fundamental tenets of liberal Western democracy is that moral standards are universal, and that there can be no exceptions to this principle due to race, religion, ethnicity or any other mere accident of birth.
The Economist's failure to hold Palestinian jihadists responsible for their decisions is both racist and fundamentally illiberal.
Haaretz global editor Noa Landau's caricature of American Evangelical Christians is heavy on gloating, strawman arguments and fabrications. Given both Evangelical and Israeli enthusiasm for the Abraham Accords, Landau's argument that the Judeo-Christian radical right is threatened by warming ties with Muslim nations gets a reality check.
In a pair of articles, The New York Times discovered there was nothing nefarious that could explain the overwhelming popular vote garnered by Israeli Eurovision contestants in 2024 and 2025. In grappling with how so many people voted for Israel, the authors failed to understand the moment in time.
Mirroring its slanted Gaza Strip coverage, BBC strips Hezbollah tunnels from its Lebanon reporting, thereby falsely presenting Israeli steps against the terror infrastructure as "war crimes" targeting civilian towns.
A recent CNN report on a joint Israeli Palestinian memorial event omitted the crucial fact that one of the eulogized Palestinian casualties was an armed member of a designated terrorist organization killed in a clash with Israeli forces.
One of the supposedly “respectable institutions” that has taken such pro-Hamas propaganda laundering to the most extreme level is the Guardian – an outlet that has spread libel after libel about the Jewish state and – by extension – Jews qua Jews, thus contributing to the antisemitism epidemic in the U.K.
At the beginning of the week, 16-year-old Libby told the BBC that a man screamed at her that she had committed genocide, CAMERA's Leah Benoz writes in JNS. The BBC spent the rest of the week telling her attacker that the genocide was real.
While BBC readers will miss that Israel's north is still under attack, they do get a heavy dose of the broadcaster's false talking narratives including moral equivalency and the baseless claim that Israel targets journalists and healthcare workers.
CNN should also know, and have reported on, the threat Iranians face for speaking out against the regime. It is also obvious that no journalist in Iran would be safe reporting on these matters for an American outlet, an act the regime equates with treason.
NPR surveyed the damage in southern Lebanon while escorted by a Hezbollah propagandist. Its report ignored Hezbollah's human shield strategy, attacks on Israel and how the terror group's tactics mirror those of Hamas.
Former Department of Homeland Security official Fayrouz Saad spoke with NPR about her family's connection to Bint Jbeil, Lebanon, following the destruction of her family's "ancestral home" there. Referring to the village as quaint, Saad omitted any reference to PLO control at the time her parents left Lebanon or to Hezbollah presence there in the last several decades.
Did the AP base its “convent is bulldozed” headline on unconfirmed rumors relayed by someone who was not on the site and didn’t see it for herself? CAMERA calls on the AP either to produce direct substantiation that the convent was bulldozed, or to retract its false headline.
The New York Times published an article about a controversial opera that claims to tell the story of a terror attack in which Leon Klinghoffer -- a 69-year-old disabled American Jew was murdered in cold blood. But instead of focusing on Klinghoffer, the Times turned the opera itself into the victim.
BBC declines to update a report with information from the Israeli military that a fatality described as a Gaza civil defense agency "first responder" was a Hamas terrorist who participated in the Oct. 7 2023, atrocities.
Rather than exploring the root causes of this epidemic of hate against British Jews, presenters Laura Kuenssberg and Paddy O’Connell leaned into an unacceptable trope we have called out here before, namely, that some Jews might be responsible for harm committed against them.
Though the headline of a Francesca Albanese profile published at British Vogue, “Francesca Albanese Wants The World To Wake Up”, is a reference to her new book’s 'insight' into injustices against Palestinians, her long record of hateful rhetoric suggests what she wants “the world to wake up” to is the threat posed by Jews.
BBC's reporting on the latest Global Sumud Flotilla again puts wind in the sails of assorted anti-Israel narratives and fails to provide readers with facts essential for full understanding of the story.
In a contemporary manifestation of the decades-old antisemitic canard, The Guardian promotes the toxic allegation that U.S. figures Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are "Israeli assets," Adam Levick writes in CAMERA's debut Sunday column at JNS.
BBC conceals that Palestine Football Associated president Jibril Rajoub refused the “Israel-Palestine handshake,” obscuring this inconvenient fact behind false "both sides" reporting, as if Israel's representative was equally rejectionistic.
"Catholic convent is bulldozed" declares an incendiary AP headline which treats as fact a disputed rumor about Israeli actions in Lebanon. The religious site is still reportedly standing and intact, but AP's reputation as the "world's most trustworthy news organization" is reduced to rubble.
New allegations on International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan's relationship with Qatar. Israel sent defense systems and Israeli troops to UAE to help defend against Iranian missiles in March. Hamas sexually assaults young Gazan boys and the mainstream media has been silent.
NBC relied on commentary from Israel-hating "experts" and ignored Hezbollah's perfidious tactics to produce manipulative reporting that import to Lebanon the "Israel is targeting health care workers" libel from Israel's two-year war against Hamas in Gaza.
In the weeks surrounding Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day), a slew of publications used graphics as a tool to demonize Israel, relying on the cynical weaponization of Jewish trauma and visual stereotyping.
Hamas has alleged (without evidence) that Gazans have been effectively "evaporated" by science-fiction-like extreme-heat munitions, leaving no recoverable bodies, a charge which the Israeli military has emphatically denied. WIRED, which prides itself on rigorous investigation and technological expertise, took the outlandish claim and put it in a cover story.
The Guardian just published a glowing feature on Omer Bartov and his new book accusing Israel of genocide. Bartov wasn't even challenged when he told the outlet that the "charge of antisemitism has grown hollow" due to its “weaponization” as “a tool to shut people up.”
An Op-Ed by CAMERA Hebrew editor Shlomi Ben Meir in Israel's Makor Rishon newspaper informs Hebrew-speakers about the Jew-hatred and pro-Hamas advocacy reporting marring Spain's El País'. Also, a French journal features CAMERA Arabic research revealing the pro-terror social media posts of Wisam Abu Zeid, a correspondent at France’s publicly funded Arabic-language radio station.
In writing about the temporary, extended ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon/Hezbollah, NPR needed only one sentence to subtly manipulate readers into believing Hezbollah's war is only on the Israeli military whereas Israel's war is on Lebanon generally. In doing so, it crafted a narrative and inverted reality.
In an interview with a Hezbollah leader, a group that is recognized as a terrorist organization by the United States, PBS posed open-ended questions and engaged in polite, civil discourse. This contrasted sharply with a PBS interview of Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon, which was marked with hostility and accusations masked as questions.
Initially, AP failed to cover the death of Nesya Karadi, 11, who succumbed to fatal wounds incurred Passover eve in an Iranian cluster bomb missile attack on her Bnei Brak home. She was Israel's latest fatality, all of them civilians, from Iranian missiles during the spring 2026 war. AP heeded CAMERA's call to cover the girl's story, which then appeared in more than 150 secondary media outlets.
The BBC parroted without qualification a claim from Hamas' civil defense organization that an Israeli military strike in the Gaza Strip killed an emergency medical worker. The network later ignored information that in fact "first responder" Hazem Rami Ali Aidi commanded a cell which carried out Oct. 7 atrocities.
Remarkably, Torbey – who only utters the word Hezbollah once in her entire report – has nothing to tell BBC audiences about the terrorist organization’s rejection of Lebanon’s direct negotiations with Israel or the threats toward the Lebanese president and government from Hezbollah officials that have been voiced both before and since the ceasefire came into effect.
Haaretz promises its readers coverage which "challenges, clarifies, and refuses to simplify what shouldn't be simplified" on key issues like free speech in Israel and the facts on the ground in the regional conflicts. On both fronts, coverage continues to fall short. Will the paper clarify that Israel's High Court has ruled that the display of the Palestinian flag is not illegal?
Omitting critical information about the deadly incident in which Amal Khalil, who worked for the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Akhbar, was killed, BBC advances the false narrative that Israel targets journalists.
Writing in The Times, Beirut-based Sally Hayden seemed to go out of her way to avoid the topic of Hezbollah fighters killed in the war. One man mentioned by name, described by Hayden only as a "paramedic," is actually identified as a "martyred jihad fighter" in the tombstone on the accompanying photo.
NPR's reporting on Lebanon sounded like it had been scripted by Hezbollah's media arm. By distorting history, ignoring Hezbollah's attacks on Israel and ceasefire violations, and leaving out important context, NPR cast Israel as the perpetual aggressor.
St. George is one of the most famous and recognizable Christian saints, often depicted slaying a dragon. He’s the patron saint of England, Georgia, and soldiers, among many other things.
So what does he have to do with Israel?
Anti-Israel U.S. Senate hopeful Graham Platner covered up his Nazi tattoo. When NBC profiled Platner's position on the current military conflict in Iran, it covered up Platner's other views of actors in the region. Readers were given no information with regard to Platner's anti-Israel vitriol, appreciation for Hamas' terror tactics, or fondness for antisemitic, Israel-obsessed influencers.
The BBC has chosen to promote claims made by the lawyer who last December described it as “pro-genocide and pro-apartheid.” The fact that Yolande Knell did not confirm the allegations – and failed to provide audiences with the full range of information concerning the convicted terrorist who made them – apparently does not worry the corporation that claims to provide “news you can trust.”
Sky’s decision not to issue an on-air correction, and either remove or edit the various versions of Hakim’s misinformation on civilian deaths in Lebanon at the time, means that Sky viewers, and their social media followers, will continue to be grossly misled.
Dearborn and the surrounding communities do more than serve as a bastion of anti-Zionism in the Midwest, but also act as a base of support for the decades-long war propaganda war against the Jewish diaspora in America.
To credibly claim his remarks as the only, or even the most important, factor in Iran’s decision-making requires more evidence than the impression of yet another anonymous “person familiar with” the situation, which CNN failed to provide.
Despite the BBC having a permanent bureau in Jerusalem, its audiences have seen remarkably little reporting from the sites of Hezbollah attacks and the Israelis affected by them have been largely ignored. As these reports from Metula show, even when the BBC did send staff to one of the places worst affected by both this round of hostilities and the previous one, those journalists still managed to adhere to the "invisible Israelis" style of reporting that avoids telling audiences the whole story.
NPR’s multiple reports on the attempted terror attack against a Michigan synagogue ignored any voices from the Temple Israel community, though as CAMERA swiftly documented, within two days of the attack, the network was on the ground in the attacker's Lebanese hometown to report on the "grief and fear" there. After hearing from listeners, including many CAMERA readers, NPR's public editor admitted the extraordinary lapse. Will NPR take the lesson to heart?
WIRED's game-changing cover story states as fact Hamas propaganda that Israel used a weapon which vaporized bodies into thin air, creating the moment in which Condé Nast's trusted technology magazine loses all credibility.
A Los Angeles Times column by academics Dr. David N. Myers and Joshua Goetz highlights a growing editorial trend in which left-leaning media outlets downplay the impact of antisemitism on the left and blame its rise on Israel's actions. This narrative ignores the deep historical roots of anti-Zionist ideology and leaves American Jews vulnerable to the immediate hostility they encounter within their own political and social environments.
With pretentious and obscure rhetoric, Spain's ABC dresses up anti-Western sentiment and Jew-hatred as "culture." Martín-Miguel Rubio Esteban draws from an ancient religious hatred to whip up a more modern nationalistic bigotry.
Quality journalism requires curiosity, skepticism, and an appreciation for nuance. A good journalist would have cited thoughtful critics of the war, not Carlson, a racist kook whom most Americans, including Republicans, do not view favorably.
The hosts of NPR podcast Code Switch searched for sociological explanations in their quest to understand why so much attention was paid in Gaza but so little to Sudan. Those who have recognized the media's hyper-fixation on the conflict in Gaza could have answered the question in four words: No Jews, no news.
If BBC Swahili, BBC Turkish, BBC Indonesia, and BBC Hausa could provide an informative profile of Iranian negotiator Mohammad Ghalibaf – in some cases two weeks before the talks in Islamabad – then the corporation’s English-language services should surely have been able to follow suit.
ABC News profiled atrocity denier and terrorist supporter Rania Khalek, where she was allowed to spread misinformation about IDF operations in Lebanon, unchallenged. Close in time, two other videos featured ABC correspondents who suggested the IDF was not only targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon.
Hours after residents of Kfar Giladi heard sirens multiple times and Hezbollah boasted of having fired rockets at the town, NBC reported to its readers that Kfar Giladi was quiet, and any noise there was only from Israeli munitions directed towards Lebanon.
Two different interviews, one with a Pakistani diplomat and one with an Israeli diplomat, showcase how the BBC uses language and framing to construct a narrative. This allows the corporation to purport to show both sides of a conflict, while presenting those sides in a way to whitewash one and vilify the other.
It’s impossible not to see within Goodall’s caricature of an all-powerful Israel nefariously determining the fate of the world an evocation of toxic conspiratorial tropes about Jewish or Israeli power – a cabal of bad actors representing an organic obstacle to peace and progress.
The BBC continues to ignore the abuse of journalism by terrorist organizations like Hamas and Hezbollah, not least by failing to adequately report on the collaboration between such organizations and media outlets such as Al Jazeera.
Despite clear statements from both the US and Israel that the ceasefire agreement did not include Lebanon, the BBC Today program's framing and language created an image of an out-of-control Israel risking the fragile peace, while never clearly informing listeners that Hezbollah is a proxy Iranian military occupying Lebanon which has, once again, started a war with Israel on behalf of the Islamic regime.
BBC audience understanding of the upcoming talks between Israel and Lebanon – and any future developments – would of course be greatly enhanced were the corporation to focus less on framing of the story and actually provide information concerning the stance of the terrorist organization that brought about the need for them in the first place and is apparently intent on ensuring that they do not succeed.
In failing to report any of the violence and criminal activity which Palestine Action detailed in its manual and committed in England, Agence France Presse took a sledgehammer to the news agency's own working manual on editorial standards and best practices.
Justice has finally been handed to American victims of the Second Intifada. Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif Called Israel "Evil" While His Government Was Mediating a U.S./Israel-Iran Ceasefire. A candidate for the University of Michigan Board of Regents was caught deleting social media posts exposing him as a Hezbollah and IRGC supporter and Jew-hater.
While the Islamic Republic's motives for disguising the true nature of its nuclear program are obvious, what possible rationale is there for Western media outlets to cover up the Iranian nuclear threat? Agence France Presse is the latest to submit to the suicidal impulse and erase the existential threats posed by the mullah-run regime.
Sara Qudah, from the Committee to Protect Journalists, appeared on PBS to discuss the killing of journalist Ali Hassan Shaib by the IDF. Qudah claimed Israel had a practice of targeting journalists, and PBS' Nick Shifrin did nothing to challenge her, despite recent admissions by Palestinian Islamic Jihad that some "journalists" killed in Gaza were actually its operatives.
CAMERA previously wrote about how NPR crossed the line with its sympathy piece on terrorist Ayman Ghazali and his hometown. While NPR's public editor recently acknowledged there were no voices from the Temple Israel community on NPR's website, her other comments served only to reassure the audience that NPR's softness on terror will continue.
If the Knesset passes a puppy-celebration day bill, half the press will call it the anti-kitten law, making it difficult to imagine Israel quietly accomplishing either of those things. So, the piece’s argument is already questionable.
In the 15 years we’ve been monitoring British media coverage of Israel, a March 29 segment by Sky News’ Alex Crawford denying the Hezbollah affiliation of a “journalist” killed in Lebanon represents one of the most egregious examples we’ve seen of a mainstream outlet actively promoting the PR messaging of a proscribed terror group.
While American news outlets obsess over bashing the American and Israeli administrations for striking Iran as well as their conduct during the war, Iran is portrayed as a victim of Western aggression, rather than as the top state sponsor of terror that has long oppressed its own people.
The BBC displays a troubling pattern of seeking to establish a narrative that supports its long-standing chosen framing of Israel’s responses to attacks by terrorists, while sidelining the issue of the abuse of the journalistic profession by groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah and legitimizing the media arms of terrorist organizations.
Home is where the heart is, but in Israel, it’s also where the war is. Writing between missile attacks from her home in central Israel, CAMERA's Tamar Sternthal describes in The Washington Examiner how Iran and its terror proxies deliberately target the Israeli homefront in their doomed effort to eliminate the Jewish state.
The Guardian's Jonathan Liew argued that criminal vandalism against the bakery chain Gail's, which was once owned by Israeli Jews and had the audacity to open a branch near a Palestinian-owned cafe, is understandable "petty symbolism." Britain's Jews have faced a tsunami of hatred since the October 7 attack, but even for the Guardian, this may be a new low.
When media and advocacy organizations serially fail to challenge those who exploit the profession for the purposes of terrorism, they undermine its very foundations and compromise public trust in journalism in general. Adopting that stance is especially damaging to BBC credibility, but the corporation continues to embrace that editorial policy.
While we do not yet know the names of those responsible for this latest attack, we do know the rhetoric and actions that are creating these fears and security concerns. The BBC however, while content to point fingers at Israel, does not seem to want to name them.
AP carelessly reports that Israel faced fire from the Houthis in Yemen “for the first time.” In fact, the Iranian-backed terror group has previously fired hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel. The March 28 attack was the first during the Israeli-U.S. war against the Islamic Republic of Iran.
While appearing on PBS' "Off the Record," Michigan State Representative Alabas Farhat blamed Jews for the joint U.S.-Israel military operations in Iran. He also described Iran as simply a country with which "we don't agree." A four-person panel did very little, if anything, to challenge him.
Packaged as "Iran experts," the same voices are platformed all over the media echoing one another. Without letting news consumers know they are pushing pro-regime talking points, the media has allowed for the invasion of a different IRGC.
Palestinian Islamic Jihad reveals more of their operatives killed during the Israel-Hamas war were labeled "journalists." Volkswagen is in negotiations with Israeli defense firm Rafael to produce Iron Dome components in Germany. Two Israelis go viral for their dark humor, "begging" the Iranian regime not to bomb the Tel Aviv Central Bus Station.
How are Christians in the Holy Land doing? In a recent interview with the Anglican Archbishop of Jerusalem, Hosam Naoum, Tucker Carlson purported to answer that question. Instead, he and his guest served up misinformation about Christians and Israel.
Journalists are inverting reality by creating a perception of illegitimacy against the U.S. and Israel by associating the word “war crimes” with their actions, while simultaneously creating a perception of legitimacy, by way of omission, for the Iranian regime even as it regularly lobs cluster munitions at densely populated cities.
Like other episodes of The Tucker Carlson Show, this episode features inaccurate suggestions, misrepresentations, misinterpretations of biblical texts, distortions of historical incidents, and the promotion of a biased organization.
A March 14, 2026, episode of The Weekend: Primetime exposed the hypocrisy of panelists who invoked antisemitism on the Right to attack Republicans while downplaying its dangers on the Left. In doing so, they overlooked that support for Hitler or for terrorism against Israelis ultimately reflects the same endorsement of violence against Jews.
UPDATE: Haaretz corrects after fallaciously reporting that "Israeli policy" deprives West Bank Palestinians of critical air-raid sirens. But the paper has yet to amend after falsely depicting the ban on prayers at Jerusalem holy sites due to Iranian attacks as an anti-Muslim move singularly affecting only that population.
Instead of finding reasonable actors to treat the topic of the U.S.–Israeli relationship with a level of seriousness, Newsweek’s Jordan King went to social media, famously an arena of serious conversations and measured opinions.
There are two stories here: the one the BBC presents, which is of a grassroots community group reacting to Israeli aggression; and the truth, which is of a well-funded and organized foreign army occupying and controlling Lebanon, refusing to disarm, continuously starting wars with Israel, and engaging in brutal acts of criminal violence against civilians in the region and beyond through its criminal networks.
CAMERA prompted Guardian editors to correct an article falsely suggesting that Jerusalem holy sites were closed only to Muslims, when in fact the restrictions affect all holy sites in the Old City, equally affecting Jewish and Christian worshippers.
Having the BBC’s costly “anti-disinformation” department provide uncritical worldwide amplification for that already viral Russian propaganda would hardly seem to the be the best way to convince its funding public that the corporation has a “critical role” to play in providing “access to reliable information.”
Parroting Islamic Republic propaganda seeking to justify the mass casualty attack on Dimona yesterday, media outlets including AFP, New York Times and CNN falsely reported that the southern Israeli town is home to Israel's nuclear program. In fact, the town is some 15 kilometers northwest of the secretive facility. UPDATE: The New York Times corrects.
Sometimes an Islamist military dictatorship with a nuclear program that chants death to America and death to Israel is just an Islamist military dictatorship that seeks a nuclear weapon to destroy its enemies with it.
On the border with Lebanon, Israeli residents described their daily realities of instability, sleeplessness, and the constant need for resilience amid war with Hezbollah and Iran. Outside of Israel, International Quds Day drew tens of thousands of demonstrators, rallying in support of designated terrorist organizations.
Tricia Miller, PhD, the director of CAMERA's Partnership of Christians and Jews, has been keeping busy in Jerusalem giving interviews and webinars across numerous platforms, getting the message out to a wide audience.
A Mar. 15 MS NOW segment drew a false equivalence between school shootings and Israeli military operations in Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran, ignoring the difference between Israeli soldiers operating in complex urban warfare environments and school shooters that purposefully target children.
Haaretz amends after publishing a headline which falsely implied Israel deported an American activist because she reported a car accident in which a Palestinian girl was hit. Buried in the article behind the paywall was the fact that the activist engaged in an altercation with the driver.
The BBC's outgoing director general appears to aspire to leave a legacy that diminishes the corporation’s accountability to the public rather than improving it, Hadar Sela writes in The Jewish Chronicle.
CAMERA prompts improved coverage at both ABC and Reuters after the two media outlets erased Hezbollah attacks against Israel, falsely blaming Israel — as opposed to Hezbollah — for dragging Lebanon into war.
As has also been seen in BBC News website coverage of Iranian regime attacks on Israeli civilians, despite the corporation having a permanent bureau in Jerusalem, audiences have seen remarkably little reporting from the sites of Hezbollah attacks. That lack of coverage stands out even more when compared to the volume of reporting from other locations, particularly Lebanon.
This kind of asymmetric language use is a deliberate framing choice which consistently creates a biased image of the conflict and quietly dehumanizes Israeli civilians, while erasing Arab and Muslim agency. The BBC claims to hold itself to high standards of impartiality, but when its journalists continually make language choices which deliberately distort the audience's view, they fail to meet that standard.
Even leaving aside how ludicrous it is to claim that the pro-Palestinian movement, which, since the Hamas massacre, has held countless rallies in the UK, some of them drawing hundreds of thousands of protesters, is “disenfranchised,” Jonathan Liew's defense of illegal acts of vandalism which serve to further intimidate a tiny, beleaguered Jewish community which has faced a tsunami of antisemitism over the last two and a half years is, even by Guardian standards, truly despicable.
NPR's typical whitewash of terrorism plunged to new lows as it engaged in terror apologia. In its sympathy piece on a homicidal Jew-hater who perpetrated a terror attack on an American synagogue and the Lebanese town from which he originally hailed, NPR crossed new lines.
The Iranian regime is using schools and other civilian areas for military purposes just like its proxy Hamas. A new Shi'ite terror group popped up seemingly overnight after claiming responsibility for three anti-Jewish attacks in Europe. The record-breaking sale of Israeli cybersecurity company "Wiz" to Google required outside-the-box financial planning by Israel.
It’s extremely dispiriting that, with all Max Hastings’ erudition, he nonetheless succumbed to mind-numbingly banal cliches and ahistorical arguments about the root cause of violence and instability in the Middle East.
The BBC has shown in recent days that it is absolutely capable of drawing those lines, labelling potential propaganda, and clearly pushing back on guests making unverified claims when it comes to the Islamic Regime in Iran. It would seem that when the conflict involves Israel alone, as opposed to Israel and the US, the rules are applied somewhat differently.
Viewers of ABC News Live in the past 12 days may have thought they were watching Iranian State Media with the platforming of two Iranian regime mouthpieces, Trita Parsi (four times) and Negar Mortazavi, and no push back whatsoever by ABC.
The New York Times obituary of Ayatollah Khamenei did a reasonable job of describing his cruelty to his own people. But when it came to his pursuit of nuclear weapons, the Times dropped the ball and portrayed him as a victim.
Anti-Israel activists call for a “globalized intifada.” But what exactly is an intifada?
It’s not complicated. It’s history. Intifadas are terror campaigns targeting civilians, and calls to “globalize the intifada” fuel attacks against Jews around the globe. Journalists have a sacred duty to report on the intifadas’ violent history without whitewashing. Glossing over calls for murder is not journalism.
It’s horribly dispiriting – particularly given the tsunami of antisemitism in Britain since the Oct. 7 massacre – that Telegraph editors not only allowed such a toxic trope to be published, but actually defended it.
CNN's access in Iran does not guarantee an unfiltered look inside the Iranian capital, especially when that access is granted by the Islamic Republic itself, CAMERA's Darcie Grunblatt writes in The Jerusalem Post as foreign correspondent Frederik Pleitgen adopts the regime's narrative portraying Iran as the victim of Western aggression.
Political science professor and host of PBS' "Ivory Tower" program, Nina Moore, proved that she could push back on statements from her fellow academics at the roundtable when she wanted to. When Israel was slandered by Professor Anirban Acharya, Moore said nothing.
EFE's and RTVE's preoccupation with defending themselves against false accusations of passing off old Kabul images as current scenes from Iran detracted from justified criticism of instances in which the mainstream Spanish news outlets provided less than rigorous reporting.
CNN corrected a map that had wrongly attributed a strike on a girls’ school in Minab that was adjacent to an IRGC military base to both the U.S. and Israel, even though its own reporting and cited sources said the perpetrator was unknown and the casualty claims unverified at the time of the report.
A lack of critical thinking has led major media outlets to resort to old canards and conspiratorial thinking instead of geopolitics, regional dynamics, allies and assassination attempts when analyzing why the U.S. initiated military action against Iran.
The Israeli Catholic priest and Patriarchal Vicar Emeritus of Hebrew-speaking Catholics in Israel David Mark Neuhaus, S.J. misrepresents Christian Zionism while omitting important facts about Catholic attitudes towards the land and State of Israel.
Lies about Khamenei while alive and dead were just some of the outrageous statements NBC left unchecked in its reporting on, and interviews with, senior Iranian regime officials both before and during the U.S.-Israeli military campaign.
ABC promoted a skewed view of Israel's military actions in Lebanon since the signing of a ceasefire deal in November 2024. The failure to give the full picture misled viewers to believe Israel alone had not performed its obligations under the agreement.
Rachel Maddow argues the war with Iran is the result of Gulf state bribery, not Tehran’s behavior. However, her conspiracy collapses when confronted with decades of Iranian attacks, proxy warfare, and nuclear escalation.
In its obituary for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Wall Street Journal largely omitted from the record his regime’s role in fueling conflicts across the region, engaging in and supporting acts of terror across the world, and perhaps most egregiously, the regime’s repression of Iranian women.
In reporting on IDF operations in Lebanon against Hezbollah, NPR omitted critical context and tilted the narrative, making Israel seem as if it was striking in Lebanon without justification or provocation.
Sadly for Channel 4 News viewers, Cathy Newman not only failed to cross-examine or shame Dalton like she tried to do with Jordan Peterson, but treated him with kid gloves, thereby legitimizing the former ambassador’s diatribe about the West that was akin to what you’d expect to hear on Iran’s Press TV.
This is by no means the first time that Jeremy Bowen has tried to persuade BBC audiences that Israeli actions are the main factor behind the escalation of conflicts in the Middle East. However, as has been evident for many years, Bowen’s analyses often do anything but make a story more comprehensible to the corporation’s funding public due to his preference for advancing politically motivated and misleading talking points
On the first day of the joint U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran, ABC News did not investigate or offer any other alternatives to claims made by a regime notorious for its propaganda. Instead, it merely served as a mouthpiece for the Islamic Republic Republic of Iran in reporting on an alleged strike on a primary school.
Ali Velshi's sweeping claims on MS NOW about West Bank violence and the Oslo Accords erased Palestinian terrorism and the Palestinian Authority's complicity to advance a one-sided narrative, desecrating murdered Israelis and invalidating the experiences of millions.
The similarities between entries in the style guide used by the Hamas-supporting and terrorist-employing Qatari government-funded media outlet (which has been banned by several Arab countries) and those appearing in the BBC style guides certainly raise questions regarding the standards to which Britain’s national broadcaster apparently aspires.
A lawyer for Hamas has been indicted for money laundering to the terror organization. Palestinian Islamic Jihad confirmed the IDF's June 2024 allegation that a Doctors Without Borders employee was one of their own. The Israeli Air Force issues guidance to some of its soldiers about food deliveries.
The U.N.'s pariah treatment of Israel in no way reflects the actual state of Israeli's thriving diplomacy, Tamar Sternthal writes in The Washington Examiner as Indian Prime Minister Modi visits Jerusalem and war looms.
The BBC's Sarah Montague advances the canard that the West Bank (Judea and Samaria) is all “Palestinian territory” and takes a thinly veiled swipe at diaspora Jews who make aliyah and choose to live there.
CAMERA calls on NBC News to correct its reporting on Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee's recent interview with Tucker Carlson, when it significantly misquoted the Ambassador's definition of "Christian Zionist."
CNN's article on a crime wave in Israel's Arab sector distorts history to portray the Arab sector as perpetual victims of Israel, erasing Arab aggression in the 1948 war and the positive contributions of many in the sector to Israel today.
As American military assets amass in the Middle East at a scale not seen in decades, and as talks with the Islamic Republic of Iran appear to hit an impasse, CAMERA collates highlights from years of analyses by our former senior research analyst, Sean Durns, who has written extensively on the regime's imperialistic "revolution without borders."
In order to meet its obligations to provide audiences with balanced and fair reporting, the BBC would have to consider the Palestinian people as equally capable of being political actors in their own right, something which unfortunately happens all too rarely.
ABC News enabled Hamas-laundered propaganda when it reported uncritically on a Duke University-funded medical research study. Two Hamas-allied physicians co-authored the extraordinarily biased study with 11 Duke University students and faculty.
Over the course of a single week, PBS NewsHour pushed one-sided narratives of Israeli policy, erased American victims of Oct. 7, and offered soft, unchallenged interviews to a repressive Iranian regime. This reporting raises questions over whether it is attempting to inform its viewers or persuade them.
With an absurd claim about purported aspirations for peace between Hamas and Israel and a ludicrous assertion that far-right Israeli Minister Smotrich supposedly kicked off a campaign promoting Jewish "colonialism," AP and AFP hilariously get into the spirit of Purim.
Eli Sharabi’s ‘Hostage’ memoir named Jewish book of the year. Arbel Yehoud reveals sexual abuse in Palestinian Islamic Jihad captivity. US Ambassador to Belgium ignites diplomatic firestorm highlighting antisemitism in the EU member state.
How a piece advancing the conspiracy theory that Jeffrey Epstein was a Mossad agent, based on zero evidence, got past Times of London editors represents more evidence that, when it comes to Israel, their reporters are not held accountable for egregious breaches of basic journalistic standards.
The BBC's pattern of reporting cannot by now be dismissed as isolated cases of errors and omissions. BBC audiences are being serially denied information which would contribute to their understanding of the way in which continued terrorist activity is currently influencing events in the post-ceasefire Gaza Strip.
The Times (London) did a profound disservice to readers and the Jewish community by whitewashing the role played by anti-Zionist extremists in fueling Jew-hatred in Australia leading up to the Bondi Beach massacre.
KCPQ reporter Matthew Smith, of Fox News' Seattle affiliate, egregiously inflated the Palestinian death toll during the Israel-Hamas war as "hundreds of thousands.” He also failed to challenge an activist's genocide libel and grotesque invention that "nearly half" the population was "wiped out."
Within two weeks, the Islamic Regime of Iran’s FM Abbas Araghchi sat down with Fox News and CNN and repeated the claim that the brutal killings of protesters were somehow an “Israeli plot.” On Fox, Bret Baier didn’t just nod along. He pressed and challenged Aragchi. On CNN, however, Frederik Pleitgen just let the claim float...and carried on.
In mislabeling NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani a "sharp critic of Israel," the New York Times rebrands and minimizes hateful anti-Zionism while gaslighting Jews and misleading readers. We have a new term for this: blue-and-whitewashing.
There may be many legitimate reasons to criticize the Israeli Cabinet decisions. But there are also legitimate reasons to support those decisions – reasons media outlets like CNN and the New York Times omitted. Media consumers deserve the facts and the context, not journalists deciding for them what to think.
Tucker Carlson met in Jordan with Anglican Archbishop of Jerusalem, Hosam Naoum, to discuss how Christians are doing in the Holy Land. As in previous episodes of his show, Tucker Carlson and his guest served up a hefty dose of inaccuracies and misrepresentations about Christians and Israel.
Walter Lippmann warned that journalism’s highest duty is to tell the truth and shame the devil—yet CNN did neither. Instead, its interview with Tehran’s top propagandist aired conspiracy, threats, and historical revisionism without challenge.
The Guardian's two Allied cemetery stories represent an apt illustration of the outlet’s broader post-Oct. 7 coverage: providing succor for the Palestinian perpetrators of the worst antisemitic atrocity since the Holocaust while doubling down on their hatred of the victims.
Margaret Brennan of "Face the Nation" significantly overstates CPJ's figure for journalists killed in Gaza and ignores that even according to the organization's own information the list includes scores of terror operatives.
Reuters corrects after wrongly reporting that Rafah was destroyed and evacuated after the October ceasefire. Still in place is misleading "depopulated" terminology along with the false claim that Rafah is the only crossing point for exiting residents of the Gaza Strip.
While Julia Frankel's description of Israel as a "diplomatically isolated nation" does not reflect reality, it does echo Hamas Khaled Mashal's words yesterday at the Al Jazeera Forum: "“We must pursue Israel and entrench the idea that it is an outcast entity that has lost its international legitimacy."
Being Christian After the Desolation of Gaza features numerous misrepresentations, false accusations, inappropriate comparisons, villainized depictions, misconstruals, deflections, inaccurate claims, and promotion of extremist organizations as well as individuals with an anti-Israel bias.
A Pennsylvania district court finds Qatari cash likely influences antisemitism at Carnegie Mellon University. Australia's Grand Mufti called for jihad against Zionists nine months before Bondi Beach Massacre. The IDF responds to Hamas' ceasefire violations by eliminating Noa Marciano's murderer.
Tucker Carlson pretends he’s not an antisemite and that Israel and the Jewish people do not haunt his every waking moment. If everything isn’t about Jews, then what’s Carlson’s explanation for his fixation?
CAMERA prompts corrections in two Wall Street Journal articles which erroneously stated that the Rafah crossing has been “closed completely” since March 2024. The crossing was open for medical evacuations in early 2025, after it had been closed since May 2024.
BBC reporting since the ceasefire came into effect in October 2025 has focused primarily on Israeli responses but has failed to adequately inform on the topic of the terrorist targets of such strikes. Near-daily ceasefire violations by terrorist organizations have for the most part been ignored. Unconfirmed claims sourced from Hamas-run agencies have been uncritically amplified, along with the “both sides” narrative concerning ceasefire violations.
The damage to Israel and the global Jewish community by the Guardian's propagandistic – and, at times, simply cruel – re-writing of one of the most barbaric massacres of Jews in history into a story in which Jews are the perpetrators, while the terrorist mass murderers and their moral supporters in the pro-Palestinian movement escape opprobrium – is all too real, and, as we’ve demonstrated, is only getting worse.
U.S. media outlets repeatedly push claims that Israel has provided “no evidence” of UNRWA-Hamas ties. These claims are easily disproven by publicly available information. Ultimately, these reports serve to shield UNRWA from scrutiny.
CAMERA and AJMA flag a disturbing trend of agenda-driven programming on campuses that subordinates scholarly rigor to partisan indoctrination. This pattern of programming with pre-ordained ideological outcomes was recently on display at Harvard University, and will soon be again at Boston University.
The AP's new and enthusiastic embrace of misleading terminology labelling an Arab town in Israel as "Palestinian" is a worrying sign of anti-Israel discourse gaining ground in the effort to undermine Israel's sovereignty and internationally recognized territory.
To produce a documentary about a peace movement which only shows pain, suffering, and trauma on one side, and lays all agency, responsibility, and violence at the feet of the other, is a narrative decision which fails catastrophically in the BBC’s commitment to impartiality and accuracy.
Despite having accurate information in written articles on its own website, four ABC News anchors confused viewers throughout the day on Jan. 26, 2026, by fumbling their coverage of who Ran Gvili was and the circumstances surrounding the historic nature of his recovery and return to Israel.
In Graham-Harris’ Guardian-style narrative, only Israelis are the “extremists” and peace “obstructionists,” not Hamas, whose refusal to disarm is intentionally obfuscated by the writer’s use of passive language.
In his Jan. 20 Wall Street Journal op-ed, “Iran’s Government Defends Its Crackdown,” Iranian Foreign Minister Sayed Abbas Araghchi advanced a familiar regime narrative in which domestic dissent is recast as a security threat to justify brutal repression. It is a narrative specifically concocted to appeal to Western audiences, and one frequently employed against Iranian women’s rights activists.
The idea that Jews are collectively responsible for the actions of Israel, or that Jews are ultimately responsible for bigotry that they experience, is not a position the BBC should be lending its considerable credibility to, on any day, let alone on Holocaust Memorial Day.
The Washington Post says it won't publish misleading advertisements. However, a recent ad for UNRWA, the UN agency that works with the Palestinians, cited a false statistic. The Washington Post didn't flag or correct the misinformation.
NYT Magazine subtly presented the genocide libel to its readers through a series of omissions, including the failure to divulge to readers that its "genocide expert" was an antizionist professor who justified the Hamas atrocities of October 7, 2023.
CAMERA prompts correction of an Associated Press article which wrongly stated that the Iranian-backed Houthis of Yemen "sat out" the June 2025 war between Iran and Israel. In fact, the terror organization targeted Israel with ballistic missile attacks.
A recent Guardian article adheres to the outlet’s propagandistic formula of promoting incendiary accusations against Israel concerning Gaza’s healthcare that don’t withstand even minimal critical scrutiny.
Even in light of the additional evidence of UNRWA cooperation with terrorist organizations that has accumulated over the past two years, BBC journalists are apparently still not embarrassed by the corporation’s policy of uncritical amplification of that organization’s talking points and its failure to investigate UNRWA’s terror links.
In her Los Angeles Times column, Anita Chabria used a pseudo-definition of Nazism that erased Jew-hate from its core to argue that the Trump administration is flirting with Nazism while embracing white Christian nationalism. This columnist has had no problem freely highlighting antisemitic dog whistles on the right but has used qualifiers when discussing antisemitism in pro-Palestinian spaces.
Decades after six million Jews were murdered by a white supremacist state, Jews are now being cast as the perpetrators of racial supremacy. CAMERA explains why the mainstreaming of this claim isn’t just wrong, but grotesque.
The AP article on Israel's move to legalize the Yatziv outpost notes that "fittingly, the new settlement’s name means 'stable' in Hebrew." Unfortunately, AP's reporting on the disputed site flounders in factual instability.
The BBC chose to frame recognition of a democratic country which it acknowledges has a “working political system” and “its own currency” – as well as defined borders – as “controversial.” In contrast, BBC audiences saw no such framing when, in September 2025, the corporation extensively covered the recognition of a Palestinian state (which lacks such features and has not held elections for two decades) by the UK and other countries.
The Guardian publicized an extremist NGO's false claims that an Israeli comedian participated in the destruction of a Gaza mosque. If the journalist had done any fact-checking, she would have discovered his reserve service consisted of performing comedy for IDF troops.
CAMERA prompts a correction of an AP article which cherry-picked a gloomy, disputed and dated figure about the Gaza Strip's food security situation. The news agency's clarification that the IPC figure is older than originally reported reached over 100 news sites across the U.S. and beyond.
CNN has been quick to note it can’t independently verify death tolls in Iran. But when it comes to Gaza, the network has no problem reporting casualty figures from Hamas, a designated terrorist organization.
In less than five minutes, Jeremy Bowen misrepresented the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation and one of its founders, erased Hamas ceasefire violations, omitted key context on IDF activity in Gaza and the details of Trump’s Twenty Point Plan, and left listeners with almost no information on the Board of Peace but a clear impression of arbitrary Israeli cruelty.
The Financial Times, according to its own Editorial Code, must distinguish between comment, conjecture, and fact. Yet two recent news articles grossly failed to do that, characterizing the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation as having "failed" as a matter of fact.
Reuters' article about the cancellation of the Adelaide Writers’ Week in Australia completely erases Randa Abdel-Fattah's hateful statements that prompted the festival organizers to disinvite the author. By omitting these statements, Reuters falsely depicts the festival's move as a case of anti-Palestinian discrimination and lays the groundwork for the next attack on the Aussie Jewish community. (Update: Outreach by CAMERA and its members prompted Reuters to update its story.)
Why did The Jerusalem Post give a platform to B'Tselem, thereby legitimizing an organization whose mission and methods revolve around demonizing Israel in the international realm as opposed to working on the ground to effect positive change in the Jewish state?
On Christmas day nearly every major news site reported the same story: Christmas in Bethlehem returns after two years of war. While naming Israel as the boogeyman, these reports brushed Islamist extremist violence against Christians under the rug despite reports of at least two attacks in the days before Christmas.
Major news organizations keep citing Hamas’ Health Ministry as a reputable source. Hamas is a designated terrorist organization, and the health ministry has a long history of lying about its death toll numbers. So why aren’t journalists more skeptical about the Hamas Health Ministry’s claims?
While the Guardian won’t go all the way toward celebrating Khamenei, his country’s role as an enemy of the Jewish state they loathe means that its editors will never bring themselves to encouraging the downfall of the totalitarian regime and "axis of resistance" he built.
Even after two years of war, the BBC still has no interest in reporting accurately and impartially on the topic of the exploitation of educational buildings (and other public facilities, including hospitals) by terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in order to facilitate audience understanding of why such buildings may have been damaged or destroyed during that time.
A "News Hour" segment on damage to the rich cultural history of the Gaza Strip during two years of war covers up Hamas' presence at landmark sites, falsely reports the destruction of an intact church, and completely erases the territory's Jewish history, leaving behind a journalistic wasteland in its wake.
The repeated association of “the Jews” with suspicion, violence or collective guilt suggests an editorial pattern, not technical mistakes. In the latest blunder, El País falsely links Barcelona's targeted Jewish community to Gaza "genocide."
While Amnesty International has explicitly labeled Israel’s actions in Gaza a “genocide,” the organization’s recently published report on Oct. 7 omitted years of statements by Hamas leaders and language from its charter demonstrating genocidal intent against Jews.
These organizations have expressed sympathy for and justified Palestinian violence against the Jewish State, collaborated with organizations that have employed antisemitic tropes and platformed terrorists, supported the BDS movement targeting Israel while delegitimizing the Jewish State, and promoted falsehoods and misrepresentations about the State of Israel.
The Bondi Beach Chanukah Massacre, the deadliest massacre of Jews since Oct. 7, shows that tolerating antizionism and murderous Jew-hatred has consequences. This is what calls to “globalize the intifada” look like in action.
Hamas apologists continue to deny that mass sexual assaults took place on Oct. 7. In their minds, to do otherwise, would mean accepting that Hamas is a genocidal terrorist organization. The evidence is overwhelming that Hamas used rape as a tool of war against Israeli civilians during their invasion and against Israeli hostages in Gaza.
By leaving out the coordination between Iran and Venezuela the BBC turns a story about two deeply connected allies engaged in long-standing cooperation against US interests into a story about random American aggression, and it turns Iran and Hezbollah from internationally connected, savvy geopolitical actors with sophisticated financial networks into isolated and purely reactive characters in a Western-centric world.
A right-wing Israeli minister and anti-settlement activists on the opposite end of the political spectrum agree that Israel's E-1 construction plan would slice the West Bank in two. Despite this novel alignment, the map hasn't changed. The journalistic fallacy remains as false today as it was in 2012 when The New York Times issued a significant correction.
Following an uproar, El País editors quietly removed reporting that U.S. Federal Judge Alvin Hellerstein “has made efforts to maintain an impartial stance despite being a well-known member of the Jewish community.”
Against the backdrop of deadly antisemitic attacks worldwide, Jews continue to be disproportionate targets of hate crimes in New York City. But instead of strengthening protections and increasing understanding of this deadly hatred, Mayor Mamdani and The New York Times did the opposite.
We expect the Guadian's coverage of Mamdani – the member of a radical-left political party which effectively supported Hamas’ massacre – over the next four years to resemble their coverage of the former Labour Party leader, highlighted by their editors’ near religious belief in the doctrine that socialists, progressives, and collectivists, by definition, can’t be antisemites.
Shortly after Oct. 7, 2023, Sky News effectively made the decision to frame the war not as an unprovoked antisemitic massacre by a proscribed terrorist group, but primarily on the suffering of Palestinian civilians as the result of the IDF’s putatively “disproportionate” military response to the attacks.
A Jan. 2 Op-Ed in which former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert blames Israel for attacks on Jews worldwide is the new year's first chilling validation of the fact that Haaretz does not combat antisemitism. It fuels it.
CAMERA prompts correction at The Los Angeles Times after the paper briefly resurrected Hamas spokesman Abu Obeida from the dead. A September speech following his August death would have been a truly unprecedented feat. But the truth is more mundane.
Six years after The Times’ notorious publication of a vile antisemitic cartoon depicting Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu as a guide dog wearing a Jewish star collar leading a blind, kippah-clad President Trump, antisemitic tropes take firm root in countless media outlets globally.
CAMERA's Christmas correction at the Associated Press reaches well over 180 media outlets in the United States and beyond. While Pope Leo referred to "Palestine," the news agency amended the article to more accurately refer to "the Palestinian territories."
In a promotional letter to readers, Haaretz English edition editor Esther Solomon provides an otherwise compelling account of antisemitism from the two political extremes. She then urges readers to support Haaretz as a means to squelch wildly inaccurate reporting and anti-Jewish conspiracy theories. It's almost as if she hasn't read her own paper, a publication favored by anti-Jewish bigots like Candace Owens.
As CAMERA tells the Washington Times, there's a long history of Palestinian leaders being offered economic inducements in the hopes that it would lead them to drop their anti-Zionist ambitions. Such efforts go back more than a hundred years. And they've all failed.
Alex Rossi’s inability to distinguish between the leadership of an antisemitic death cult and their Jewish victims shows clearly that he is the last person at Sky who should be reporting on anti-Jewish terror in Australia, or anywhere else in the world.
Unlike other Spanish media outlets which responsibly updated headlines as information emerged on the Bondi terror attack, influential radio broadcaster Cadena SER maintained an ambiguous headline citing "a shooting during a Jewish celebration," and failing to make clear that terrorists targeted the Chanukah event.
In an innovative falsehood, Haaretz publisher Amos Schocken invents that United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803, adopted last November, is "identical" to Security Council Resolution 2334, adopted in 2016. Aside from the fact that they both address Israel and the Palestinians, they are otherwise completely different.
On July 27, 2025, David Collier posted about media complicity in the promotion of a libel against Israel that involved a photo of a tragically sick, emaciated Palestinian baby named Mohammed. The photo was originally taken by the Gaza-based photographer Ahmed Jihad Ibrahim Al-arini and uploaded to his Instagram account on July 22 – framed, falsely, as how Gaza was gripped by ‘mass starvation’ due to alleged Israeli restrictions on aid.
NPR has taken multiple opportunities in the span of just a few weeks to fawn over a terrorist and child killer, released in the October 2025 Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal, simply because he's a novelist.
On November 23, some three hours after news broke concerning a strike in Beirut’s Dahiya suburb targeting Hezbollah’s chief of staff, a report appeared on the BBC News website under the headline "Israel kills top Hezbollah official in first attack on Beirut in months."
It’s helpful to think of anti-Zionists as akin to addicts, in that, over time, they can’t get sufficiently high off the old anti-Israel canards anymore, and thus continue needing to impute greater degrees of malevolence to the Jewish state in order to maintain the visceral thrill of their belief that they’re fighting pure evil.
One throw-away, baseless comment by an Emirati political science professor was enough for The Times to publish a page-one headline and 3500-plus story absurdly arguing that Israel's determination to preemptively defend itself against Iranian-backed enemies bent on its destruction is imperialistic.
Archbishop Hanna's "open message" to US Vice President JD Vance maligns the State of Israel, echoes anti-Jewish tropes that misrepresent American and Israeli leaders, and hypocritically promotes peace while the archbishop elsewhere praises terrorists, opposes peace with Israel, and seeks to destroy the world’s only Jewish State.
The BBC is in big, big trouble. We have been documenting and reporting on the broadcaster's systemic anti-Israel bias for years. Under consistent pressure from our experts' complaints, the BBC has had to issue HUNDREDS of corrections - averaging a shocking two corrections per week. Will the BBC take this opportunity to do right by the British public, and by the truth?
The Telegraph recently reported on a CAMERA study of headlines to reports published on the BBC News website’s dedicated “Israel-Gaza war” page in the two years following the outbreak of the war between Hamas and Israel.
The baseless accusations and non-stories the Guardian is willing to amplify in order to satiate those in thrall to a toxic antizionist and antisemitic worldview are not restrained by even a minimal regard for professional and moral responsibility.
The BBC's longstanding failure to provide its readers the full range of information on the extremist group Palestine Action compromises the ability of its funding public to fully understand stories on that recently proscribed organization and its supporters.
Days after Oct. 7th, 2023, the Guardian began centering the story on the putatively "disproportionate" Israeli military response to the Hamas massacre, rather than on the genocidal terror group’s mass murder, sexual violence, torture and mutilation itself.
CNN’s coverage of the disputed West Bank territory, also known as Judea and Samaria, is demonstrably biased against Israelis. One need only contrast how the network covered two recent attacks carried out there – one perpetrated by Israelis and the other by Palestinians.
A recent Smithsonian Magazine report claimed that Megiddo was an “ancient Palestinian city." But as CAMERA told the publication, there is no such thing. Following contact from CAMERA, Smithsonian corrected.
Along with the "tsunami" of emigration is a flood of Israeli media misreporting including factual errors, misunderstanding of demographic concepts and the failure to provide critical context. UPDATE: Ynet deletes erroneous references to a "negative migration balance" and adds key context on the departure of recent immigrants who had fled the Russia-Ukraine war.
A fleeting moment of rare clarity appeared in an Associated Press headline: "Netanyahu applauds UN adoption of Trump’s Gaza plan and Hamas rejects it." Undeterred, the New York Times still finds Israel to be the rejectionist party in the way of a diplomatic solution.
Christian Zionists support Jewish indigenous self-determination. This support isn’t complicated, and it’s not new, either. Zionism is as old as Christianity itself, tracing its roots right back to Jesus and the early Church. If Christian Zionists are the people whom Tucker Carlson “dislikes more than anybody,” then he’s got a major problem with Christianity, period.
Mohammed bin Salman, the famous Saudi Crown Prince, is visiting the United States, prompting conversation about a potential Saudi addition to the Abraham Accords. In the pages of the Washington Free Beacon, CAMERA offers a look at a new biography of MBS.
The Council on American Islamic relations (CAIR) has been increasingly active in forming partnerships with schools across the United States. Considering the group's history of affiliation with terrorist organizations, it's past time we consider what this means for American education.
According to Palestinian Media Watch, there are 160 new Palestinian millionaires as a result of the Palestinian Authority's "Pay for Slay" program. The 20-point plan that forms the basis for the current ceasefire calls for promoting "tolerance and peaceful co-existence." However, that remains impossible as long as terrorists continue to be financially rewarded for their crimes.
Despite the fact that Hamas openly acknowledges that some 200 armed combatants holed up in tunnels under Rafah are its fighters, a Reuters' story today called them "civilians." Following correspondence from CAMERA, the wire service pulled the story.
Recent reports by the Washington Post and NPR highlight alleged Israeli human rights abuses. But as CAMERA points out, the reports only serve to showcase the reporter's ignorance and lack of journalistic due diligence.
Stories of the abuse of Israeli hostages continue emerging, Iran's interference in Iraqi elections grows, and Israel and India to ink a major defense deal. Plus: as the horrors in Sudan finally start making the headlines, we recall another time the world overlooked atrocities elsewhere to fixate on the Jewish state.
A year after Amsterdam’s 2024 “Jew Hunt,” CAMERA research analysts Ricki Hollander and Gilead Ini revisit the pogrom, expose the myths that tried to justify it, and explain how it fits into the wider rise of the New Antisemitism.
Decline, CAMERA reminds the Washington Times, is a choice. And by enabling antisemitism, many European leaders are embracing a bleak future. Americans should view unfolding events on the continent as a warning.
With such grand sanctimony comes grand hypocrisy in the pages of The New York Times. Masha Gessen and a band of supposed “good citizens” of a “bad country” promote the idea that “all [Israelis] are responsible” for the imagined evilness of their nation.
A leaked BBC dossier acknowledges serious editorial failures in BBC Arabic coverage, confirming and overlapping with years of research by the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting & Analysis (CAMERA).