CAMERA Op-Ed: Lindsey Graham’s Enduring Message on Hamas’ Disarmament Despite the media’s best efforts to deflect, Mr. Graham’s message about the fundamental need to disarm Hamas is impossible to bury, CAMERA's Tamar Sternthal writes in The Washington Times.

NPR’s Lebanon Tour Ignores Hezbollah Military Infrastructure in Nabatiyeh NPR obscured what Hezbollah really is and ignored its role in the damage to the Lebanese city of Nabatiyeh from Israeli military operations.

The New York Times’ Flat Note in Melbourne Symphony Case Coverage In reporting on a pianist's failed lawsuit after his performance was canceled following an on-stage proclamation that Israel was targeting journalists in Gaza, The New York Times cited to the Committee for the Protection of Journalists. The paper failed to acknowledge the organization was conducting a review after Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad claimed many "journalists" as their fighters.

The News You Didn’t Hear About This Week: Friday, July 24, 2026 From Colombia repairing diplomatic ties with Israel, to Hamas terrorizing Gazans at aid distribution sites, here are three stories that went underreported this week.

UK press regulator partially upholds CAMERA complaint against the Times After nearly six months, the UK press regulator, IPSO, partially upheld our complaint to the Times over a false claim regarding the Israeli casualty count during the 2025 Iran War.

Washington and Lee Professor Spreads Big Lies in Small Town Paper In the small local newspaper, The News-Gazette (Lexington, VA), a university professor is spewing big lies. Many of those lies unravel with the slightest bit of commonsense analysis.

CNBC Fails to Note Major Legal Holes in Mamdani’s Threats to Arrest Netanyahu When CNBC covered Mamdani’s threats to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on July 20, the outlet failed to inform viewers that despite the politically charged rhetoric, International Criminal Court arrest warrants hold no authority in the United States.

The New Republic’s New Journalism: All Platitude, No Substance Several statutes require the executive branch to report the provision of aid to Congress and explain how Israel uses it according to those constraints.

Guardian promotes propaganda on planned ‘seizure’ of Solomon’s Pools The Guardian published an article framing as sinister Israeli interest in Solomon’s Pools, three giant cisterns that were part of an extensive water infrastructure in the Judean hills that supplied water to the Jewish Temples in Jerusalem

What has the BBC ever done for us? The BBC used a joke about puritanical groupthink to advertise the importance of the licence fee. The result is an accidental masterpiece of self parody.

The Ahmadinejad Question(s) The New York Times published a second article on Israel's alleged plan for regime change in Iran. Just like the first article on the topic, this report too demonstrates serious issues.

Bash’s Brad Lander Blunder: How CNN Let Facts Slip Through the Newsroom Dana Bash's interview with Brad Lander exposed a wave of media failures, from misrepresenting Raphael Lemkin’s genocide legacy to shockingly redefining Holocaust-era "kapos." This analysis debunks those claims alongside factual errors about Israeli democracy, voting rights, and West Bank security realities.

CAMERA Op-Ed: Judaism and Zionism on the frontlines of dangerous discourse Post-Oct. 7, one would have at least hoped that there would be some soul-searching among supporters of the Palestinian cause and a reaction along the lines of “this is not how we imagined Palestinian resistance” or a “not in my name” campaign. However, neither distancing nor clarity was to be, CAMERA's Adam Levick writes in JNS.

‘Pro-Palestine’ Means Everything and Nothing at The New York Times If Mahmoud Khalil's beliefs are today's definition of "pro-Palestine," The New York Times has a duty to tell its readers what that really means.

Camera Op-Ed: New Araghchi Interview Reveals Iranian Delusions and Vulnerabilities Araghchi claims that the war occurred because Tehran refused concessions that would limit uranium enrichment.

Church of England General Synod Embraces Kairos Palestine’s Anti-Israel Agenda The Church of England’s General Synod has overwhelmingly approved a motion that creates an institutional pathway for the anti-Israel ideology of Kairos Palestine, issued November 14, 2025, to influence Church teaching, advocacy, investment policy, and relations with British Jews.

Fixed It. Examining BBC Backflips over Hamas Responsibility The BBC "Hamas-run" formula, adopted to help inform, continues to obfuscate rather than clarify. Once again, the BBC refuses to lay any agency at the feet of people it increasingly appears to view as purely reactive, uncomplex and incapable of strategic thought.

The News You Didn’t Hear About This Week: Friday, July 17, 2026 Violent Israeli attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank have decreased by 25 percent since March. Yahya Sinwar's handwritten memo showed he planned the October 7 massacre despite believing Israel would retaliate with all its might, including possible use of nuclear weapons. A British-Israeli dual citizen who served in the IDF was awarded counsel fees in the UK after a court found the attempt to prosecute him to be egregious.

Strait Up Wrong: NBC’s Keir Simmons Misses the Mark Framing the Battle for Hormuz NBC’s veteran international correspondent Keir Simmons should, at this point in his career, possess the tact and journalistic know-how to provide contextual, responsible reporting to viewers. This is especially true when reporting on an issue driving public discourse in the United States, such as the Islamic Republic of Iran. But Simmons’ July 15 report on NBC News Now failed in this regard.

Does Israel Have a Capital? The New York Times mentioned Tel Aviv as Israel's capital and seat of government. After CAMERA contacted the outlet, it refused to correct the mistake.

Tucker Carlson Platforms Disgraced Ex-Pastor Who Villainizes Jews while Misrepresenting Christian Zionism A recent episode of The Tucker Carlson Show features false claims, historical distortions, misrepresentations of the State of Israel and Christian Zionism, and the villainization of Jews.

Why Does the New York Times Believe Israeli Dogs, But Not Nazi-Tattooed Politicians, Can Rape? It is time for readers to ask why The New York Times amplified unsubstantiated claims of widespread sexual violence against Palestinian prisoners by Israelis and dogs, but downplayed verifiable claims of sexual assault by women against a Nazi-tattooed Senate candidate.

Doctor Who? Media Ignores Hussam Abu Safiya’s Terror Hospital Who is Hussam Abu Safiya, the detained Gaza doctor, behind all of the headlines? What is the media not revealing to its audiences? In fact, under his watch, the Kamal Adwan Hospital was a hub for terrorist activity.

Ro Khanna’s West Bank Publicity Stunt Amplified by The New York Times and NBC Representative Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) launched an aggressive smear campaign against Israel after manufacturing an “incident” in Area C of the West Bank on July 8, 2026. But had Khanna coordinated with the IDF for smooth passage, there would have been no opportunity for a provocative publicity stunt. CAMERA breaks down the facts here.

A Factually Challenged Legal Blog’s Flailing Assault on Israeli Data Centers Opinio Juris claims to be dedicated to “informed discussion” of international law. But if the law is as “informed” as the “facts” in this Opinio Juris article, then perhaps international law isn’t real law, after all.

Israel’s New Christian Envoy Tells the Story Critics Ignore Anti-Israel commentators often try to drive a wedge between Christians and Jews by falsely depicting Israel as a hostile place for Christians. But Israel recently took a step that illustrates a very different story — one that critics often ignore.

CAMERA Statement on the Death of Senator Lindsey Graham Graham was a courageous advocate for the U.S.-Israel relationship and a forceful voice against antisemitism.

Guardian erases Jewish connection to Judaism’s second holiest city A Guardian article on Hebron adheres to an unwritten rule followed by Guardian reporters that once a city in the Land of Israel has been cleansed of its Jewish residents, Jews should never reside there again.

Camera Op-Ed: At Khamenei’s funeral, a fixer’s lens brings propaganda, not clarity Multiple major news organizations spread Iranian regime propaganda regarding how many mourners participated in former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's funeral procession. News consumers should demand that their providers refuse to spread unverified claims, argues CAMERA's Jennifer Kouzi in JNS.

Deciphering Joseph: What Executive Editor Kahn Must Clarify Following His Kristof Remarks The New York Times' Executive Editor Joseph Kahn made comments suggesting he is distancing himself and the paper's newsroom from Nicholas Kristof's opinion column that blamed Israel for systematic sexual abuse and rape of Palestinians. Kahn's comments leave some important questions unanswered.

ABC Allows Trita Parsi to Make Excuses for Iranian Attacks on Civilian Ships For decades, Trita Parsi has espoused the Iranian regime’s talking points with no pushback. ABC's Linsey Davis recently interviewed the Quincy Institute executive vice president, where that trend continued.

UPDATED: Washington Post Reporters Falsify a Trump Quote to Manufacture an Anti-Israel Narrative UPDATED: After communications with CAMERA, the Washington Post corrected after publishing a doctored quote attributed to President Trump. The fake quote supported their narrative of blaming Israel for complicating Trump's efforts to make peace with Iran.

Context For the Times: Why Was Scott Wiener Harassed? The New York Times reported that activists in San Francisco harassed Scott Wiener, a state senator from California, ostensibly over his views on Israel. But the Times barely acknowledged Wiener's Jewishness, downplaying critical context that suggests the plausible conclusion that Wiener was harassed because of his identity—not his views.

NY Times Paints Murderous Dictator Khamenei as Distant Problem and Sometimes Reasonable The New York Times failed to explain to its readers that Ali Khamenei was the leader of the largest state sponsor of terror in the world.

NBC Withholds Crucial Context About Gaza Ceasefire NBC's Chantal Da Silva omits critical context and facts regarding the ceasefire in Gaza, painting Israel as the sole cause of the ceasefire’s complications in Gaza, and blurring Hamas’s responsibility for the continued conflict in the coastal enclave.

Maine Kampf: NPR’s Struggle to Accurately Report on Graham Platner’s Nazi Tattoo In reporting on the most recent allegations against Graham Platner, NPR omitted information from the very source it cited, which demonstrated Platner had lied about knowing he bore a Nazi tattoo.

CAMERA Op-Ed: In Colorado, AP Serves as Definitive Sanitizer of Antisemitism The AP says it’s the “definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.” But its coverage of Melat Kiros’ victory in the Colorado state primaries again proves the news agency to be the definitive sanitizer of global antisemitism, CAMERA's Tamar Sternthal writes in The Jerusalem Post.

NY Times Masks Antisemitism Concerns at Wikipedia as Conservative Culture War In an article about Wikipedia, The New York Times engaged in dangerous partisan gaslighting by framing as a right-wing culture war a heavily documented, coordinated campaign of digital revisionism against Jews, their land and history.

Foreign Policy Hosts an Islamic Republic Propagandist Foreign Policy’s misstep here isn’t sharing Vaez’s perspective. Rather, it is doing so while concealing information that would help its audience judge Vaez’s credibility and independence, or lack thereof.

Israel’s armchair critics moralize from Aspen’s luxury resorts CNN’s Fareed Zakaria and former NSA Jake Sullivan's recent exchange displayed a stark disregard for the hardships of daily life in wartime Israel. After all, advocating for a flawed peace is easy when you never have to endure the catastrophic consequences of its collapse.

The BBC Erases Hamas The BBC has a duty to accuracy and impartiality which they fail to uphold time and time again, because of an institutional inability to hold Hamas responsible for their own actions, or even name them as actors at all. In this way they recruit themselves into Hamas’ propaganda strategy and entirely abdicate their responsibility to their audience and licence fee payers.

CAMERA Op-Ed: Will watchdog group restore its credibility after classifying terrorists as journalists? Committee for the Protection of Journalists announced that they will revise their database and remove journalists who are now being claimed by terrorist organizations. Will this be enough to fix their reputation, CAMERA's David Gertman asks in JNS?

Reuters Amplifies Another Unverified Taybeh Allegation Against Israel Reuters again amplifies unverified allegations against Israelis while minimizing security realities and omitting facts necessary for understanding the story. Its June 10 article on Taybeh gives readers accusations, not verified evidence, and reinforces a misleading narrative about Israel and Christians in the Holy Land.

Suggested Weekend Reading Here’s our weekly edition of recommended articles, reports and studies – providing vital context and information about Israel and the region that the mainstream media ignores.

Financial Times corrects on ‘destroyed’ Gaza buildings claim Financial Times editors upheld a complaint from CAMERA, and amended an article falsely claiming that “Almost all buildings in Gaza have been destroyed by two years of Israeli bombardment."

Facts vs. Friction: NBC Adopts PA Propaganda in Jerusalem Dispatch NBC's report from Jerusalem sounded like Palestinian Authority propaganda. From provocative, hyper-partisan language to asymmetric chronology and misinformation in service of a narrative, NBC's report created tensions rather than explaining them.

PRESS ADVISORY: CAMERA urges media scrutiny of false CPJ claims From the Committee to Protect Journalists to the news outlets sympathetically covering them (with senior journalists on their board), Hamas terrorists have been misrepresented as journalists.

The News You Didn’t Hear About This Week: Thursday, July 2, 2026 Israel sends a humanitarian delegation to Venezuela to help after the earthquakes, despite a lack of diplomatic relations. Slovenia's new government has done a 180 degree pivot towards Israel. The Board of Peace moves forward with a new plan to cut out Hamas.

New York Post Misattributes Rejectionist Comments to ‘Lebanon’ Instead of Hezbollah Ally Nabih Berri The New York Post wrongly alleges that "Lebanon" says it will not honor the ceasefire agreement signed June 26 by both Israel and Lebanon. In fact, the rejectionist comments came from Parliament Speaker and Hezbollah ally Nabih Berri, who is not tantamount to "Lebanon."

BBC Continues to Run Cover for Propaganda The BBC chose not to tell its audiences about the CPJ review into the deaths of journalists in Gaza. Why is an institution committed to impartiality obscuring the truth?

Parades for Pakistan, Eradication for Israel: Mamdani’s Hypocrisy Goes Unchecked on ABC ABC should have been prepared for anti-Zionist Mayor Zohran Mamdani's rehearsed answers about Israel. Instead, the network let Mamdani's false definition of Jewishness and misstatements about Israel go unchallenged.

Medieval Minbar: Dearborn Heights Sermons Revive Middle Age Antisemitism Just as medieval Europe’s Good Friday sermons helped turn Jews into a demonic abstraction deserving of punishment, the Ashura sermons at IHW risk doing the same in 21st-century Michigan.

Open letter to the BBC on double standards over staff breaches of impartiality and social media guidelines CAMERA sent an open-letter to the Director-General and Deputy Director-General of the BBC urging the corporation to address egregious double standards over staff breaches of their impartiality and social media guidelines.

On ABC’s ‘The View,’ Applause for Charlamagne tha God’s Antisemitic Trope On ABC's The View, Charlamagne tha God reverted back to old antisemitic tropes he had espoused before. The audience applauded and the hosts said nothing.

Times of Israel Removes Post Misidentifying Pro-Hamas Demonstration Times of Israel deletes an Instagram post which misidentified footage of a pro-Hamas gathering as a protest against the terror organization which rules the coastal enclave.

COGAT contradicts Telegraph on Gaza healthcare story A Telegraph article on the struggles of cancer patients in Gaza ignored Hamas’ role in the territory’s healthcare crisis, and conveyed the pre-determined narrative of Israeli responsibility while failing to reach out to COGAT, the agency responsible for the transfer of medicine and the approval of permits for treatment abroad.

NPR Rebrands Hezbollah Through Slick Framing, Silent Acquiescence and Revisionist History In an interview with a former Lebanese diplomat and presidential candidate Tracy Chamoun, NPR allowed omissions and lies to guide the conversation. The lack of pushback enabled the promotion of Hezbollah propaganda and revisionist history.

A Failing Grade for PBS’ Report on Gaza Schoolchildren In a story about children and the state of schools in Gaza, PBS got crafty through manipulative video editing and cutting Hamas out of the picture.

Christian Media Turn Unverified Taybeh Claims Into Anti-Israel Narrative Independent Catholic News turns Father Bashar Fawadleh’s unfounded allegations into a story of violent Jewish attacks on the “last Christian town” in the West Bank, otherwise known as Judea and Samaria.

The Press Parrots the U.N. Yet Again In covering the U.N. Commission of Inquiry’s report, “‘The essence of childhood has been destroyed’: Israel’s deliberate targeting of Palestinian children in the Occupied Palestinian Territory since 7 October, 2023,” The New York Times, CNN, Reuters, and NBC blindly parroted its contents while completely ignoring critical questions and counter-critiques.

Interview: Confronting the Media’s ‘Genocide’ Slur A major British press regulator says outlets can describe Israel's military actions in Gaza as "genocide". The facts say otherwise.

What does Esther say to us today? The biblical heroine has lessons for those of us seeking to fight antisemitism today.

Interview: How Tucker Carlson is dividing Christians over Israel Tricia Miller, Director of CAMERA’s Partnership of Christians and Jews spoke with with Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, Israel’s innovation envoy.

What is the BBC Not Telling You About the Lebanon Deal Why does the BBC continue to prioritise the amplification of Hezbollah talking points over meeting it’s obligation to accuracy and impartiality? It is a question the institution must grapple with as its journalists’ failures continue to undermine BBC standards.

CAMERA Op-Ed: Stop the Hate on Al-Hiwar It’s time for the British government to close the Ofcom loophole on Al-Hiwar and for the Metropolitan Police Act to urgently investigate its broadcasts serving as a megaphone for global terror rhetoric.

From Hamas’ Red Triangles to Incel Ideology: AP’s Whitewash of Anti-Jewish Bigotry From Sydney to New York and now Montreal, AP whitewashes the insidious anti-Jewish hatred behind vandalism, incitement, extremist ideologies and deadly violence.

Does The Times Know the Facts? In March, the New York Times asserted that Israel played an outsized role in the White House's decision to go to war with Iran. But in June, the publication claimed that it was mere "perception" that Israel dragged the U.S. to war. What changed? Does The Times know the facts?

PRESS RELEASE: CAMERA Urges Action Over Holocaust Lesson Backlash at MA School Today CAMERA condemned the response of William Diamond Middle School leadership after the school principal apologized to students who said a mandatory lesson on the Holocaust left them feeling excluded or unsafe.

The BBC and the Hamas Propaganda Pipeline The BBC fails to do basic fact checking on fresh claims of targeting journalists in Gaza, a failure which illustrates a much deeper and more insidious problem than simply erosion of journalistic standards.

NBC News Recasts Avila Chevalier’s Support for Terror as Being a “Vocal Critic of Israel” NBC recast pro-terror politician Darializa Avila Chevalier as a "vocal critic of Israel." In reality, she is a co-founder of Columbia University Apartheid Divest, an organization that fully supports "Palestinian resistance." As an alumna, she helped organize the Columbia encampments, blocked police from entering Hamilton Hall when protestors commandeered it, and refused to condemn Hamas or their acts on October 7.

CAMERA OP-ED: Newsrooms are not courtrooms: New Yorkers must reject media presumption of Israel’s guilt During this past weekend's broadcasts on MS NOW, panelists and guests repeatedly flattened the strict legal definition of genocide into a casual political talking point. Genocide is a legal term, and whether a state committed it must be proved in court, not in the newsroom.

CAMERA Op-Ed: The Guardian’s ‘Nazification’ of Jews The Guardian's Arwa Mahdawi accused Gwyneth Paltrow of "Gwynocide" for starring in an Israeli ad. As Howard Jacobsen noted, "There is a sadistic triumphalism in charging Jews with genocide," CAMERA's Adam Levick writes in The Jewish Chronicle.

Interview: Tricia Miller on Christian Friends of Leket Podcast Tricia Miller, Director of CAMERA’s Partnership of Christians and Jews, joined Christian Friends of Leket Israel to discuss what it means for Christians to stand with the Jewish people.

Dalal Saoud, Hezbollah’s ‘Support Front’ at UPI Dalal Saoud, reporting from Lebanon for United Press International, "opened a support front" — to borrow from her own ambiguous terminology for Hezbollah's unprovoked rocket attacks on Israel — on behalf of the Iranian proxy.

The New York Times Accidentally Gets Iran Right Perhaps Moaveni does not touch on any of Iran’s countless aggressions because even she cannot justify them, so she decides that it is best not to remind readers of the list.

CAMERA Op-Ed: Spain: One Flotilla, Two Standards Spanish media and public discourse displayed far more interest in the Israeli minister’s faraway humiliation of the group than in the Basque police’s home-court violent welcome for the same activists, CAMERA Español's Masha Gabriel writes in JNS.

Jeremy Bowen and ‘Lebanon’s Curse’ Jeremy Bowen's analysis of the Memorandum of Understanding between the US and Iran creates a caricature of the war in Lebanon, and almost entirely erases Hezbollah

CNN’s Misleading Graph and the Inconvenient Truth About Warzones A CNN analysis featured a misleading graph tracking strikes between Hezbollah and the IDF from October 2023 to June 2026. The cherry-picked data distorted the reality of the war, while also highlighting a broader issue: the consequences of newsrooms uncritically relying on politicized NGO datasets.

The New York Times’ Alternative Middle East The New York Times published an opinion column about the Middle East. But its version of the Middle East is more like an alternative reality.

BBC’s Yolande Knell and the Anatomy of a Narrative Middle East correspondent Yolande Knell provided what was framed as a deep dive into the volatile property disputes of East Jerusalem. But what was delivered to BBC audiences was a masterclass in deliberate distortion. Knell didn’t merely stumble into bias; she systematically bypassed the legal and historical realities of the area to fit a constructed narrative.

CNBC Politely Pushes Back at Palestinian Diplomat’s Israel Blame, Quieter on Other Claims CNBC interviewed Palestinian diplomat Husam Zomlot. The hosts deserve credit for pushing back on many of Zomlot's outrageous statements, but there was still a lot that went unaddressed.

CNN’s Isobel Yeung demonstrates ignorance of Hezbollah’s goals, history and Shi’ite culture Yeung set out to understand how Hezbollah is still standing and what they are fighting for. Instead, she displayed a profound misunderstanding of the terror group's ideology, accepted their historical propaganda without pushback, and allowed Hezbollah to launder its reputation on an international stage.

‘Iran Experts’ on ABC News Ignore Iran, Weave Tales about Hezbollah and Villainize Israel ABC News invited two Iranian regime apologists to discuss Iran and Lebanon. The host failed to challenge even one word of their analyses, leaving viewers with a distorted view of how the Middle East functions.

CAMERA Op-Ed: Journalists should start calling Iran an empire "Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger once said that Iran had to decide whether it wanted to be a nation or a cause," CAMERA's Shay Khatiri writes for JNS, adding, "But Iran had already decided that it wanted to be a cause and an empire."

The Media’s Fickle Interest in ICC’s Troubled Case Against Israel Following the media's hyperfocus on the ICC’s 2024 request warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Gallant, the press corps has gone quiet on the case's latest hiccups, including the suspension of chief prosecutor Karim Khan.

ITV News report on Lebanon abandons even the pretense of journalism By ignoring Hezbollah’s likely role in the incident they reported, while failing to provide viewers with the Israel’s response to the incendiary accusation that that the army intentionally struck a hospital, ITV News violated the Accuracy clause of the UK's broadcast media regulator.

Guardian calls terrorist with blood on his hands a ‘political prisoner’ The Guardian fails to correct an article which erroneously referred to a Palestinian terrorist - imprisoned for his role in the abduction, torture and murder of Israeli - as a "political prisoner".

The News You Didn’t Hear About This Week: Friday, June 12, 2026 Hamas has retaken hospitals and schools and is using them to torture Gazans. Diplomatic relations between Israel and Brazil are strained. Israeli film director, critical of the Israeli government, is boycotted from a French film festival.

Video: “By no means!” – Paul’s warning to the church about Israel What does the Apostle Paul say about the Jewish people and the Church? Has God rejected Israel? Tricia Miller, the director of CAMERA's Partnership of Christians and Jews, sat down with Ray McDonald of Christian Friends of Leket Israel to answer the question head-on.

The Wrap Improves Coverage of U.N.’s Sexual Violence Allegations The Wrap editors agreed that a report detailing U.N. accusations charging Israel of sexual violence was remiss not to note the Jewish state's denial and commendably acted to add the Jewish state's missing information.

Video: Is Israel responsible for Gaza child marriages? Blaming Israel’s response to the October 7 atrocities for the assault of young Palestinian girls by adult Palestinian men is a new low for the Associated Press. By holding the Gazan parents who enabled the underage unions as exempt from responsibility, and blaming Israel for the parents’ decisions, the AP treats Palestinian adults like children.

McClatchy Papers Remove UPI Article Which Falsely Cited ‘First’ Iran Attack on Hezbollah’s Behalf In response to communication from CAMERA, more than two dozen McClatchy newspapers delete a UPI story which falsely stated that Iran's June 7 attack on Israel was the Islamic Republic's first strike on Hezbollah's behalf.

Is Israel Trapping America or Pulling It Out of One? The Newsweek article follows up on a previous editorial, warning Trump to avoid “losing control” over Israel, which was “increasingly aggressive” as an actor. This argument stands on a fallacy, that the interests of the United States and Israel in the Middle East don’t align.

Sky News fails to challenge pro-Hamas guest Sky News presenter Yalda Hakim interviewed Jeremy Scahill, a “journalist” with Drop Site News, known for promoting pro-Hamas and pro-Iranian regime propaganda, and failed to challenge any of his extremist views.

Reuters’ X ‘Correction’ on Settlements At Odds With Reuters’ Own Reporting A Reuters "correction" posted on X unequivocally alleging that "Israel’s settlements in the occupied West Bank are deemed illegal under international law" is contradicted not only by the facts, but also by the news agency's own reporting.

CAMERA Op-Ed: BBC Arabic Using a Terrorist As a Source? It’s Nothing New BBC Arabic has a longstanding policy of quoting Palestinian terrorists as sources, only insofar as their statements are not self-incriminating, CAMERA Arabic writes in The Jewish Chronicle.

MassLive’s Islamic Jihad Love Story MassLive allowed itself to be used to spread what can only be described as a propaganda puff piece. The professed purpose of the article is to shape the audience’s perception of “the human reality behind life in Gaza.” In doing so, the author depicted Israel as denying someone “happiness in a peaceful world,” while omitting that same person's own violent contribution to the absence of a “peaceful world.”

France 24: One Story, Two Languages, Two Different Realities Was the Jabal Amel Hospital in the Lebanese city of Tyre "reduced to ruins following Israeli bombardments" or was it damaged in a strike that hit near the hospital? France 24's Spanish and English reporting are at odds with each other.

Crisis Magazine Interview Features Problems Relating to Israel and Zionism A recent interview Crisis Magazine editor-in-chief and Crisis Point Podcast host Eric Sammons conducted with Christendom College Professor Matthew A. Tsakanikas features a number of problems relating to Israel and Zionism.

The New York Times’ ‘Global Consensus’ That Isn’t A New York Times columnist claimed there is an "emerging global consensus" for a one-state solution to the Israeli Palestinian conflict. Easily accessible overwhelming evidence shows otherwise.

From the River to the Studio: NPR’s Pity Party for Mahmoud Khalil NPR added to its repertoire of soft or sympathetic interviews of perpetrators, leaders and supporters of Palestinian terror in its recent interview with Mahmoud Khalil. Structured to garner sympathy, NPR never asked him about the speech he claims he has been targeted for or why he has repeatedly refused to condemn Hamas.

Sky News retracts lie about the 1948 War Sky News editors upheld our complaint, and amended an article falsely claiming that Israel - and not Arab nations - started the 1948 War.

CNN and Reuters Conceal the Flotilla’s Terror Agenda In their coverage of the May 2026 Global Sumud Flotilla, CNN and Reuters blindly ran with explosive, evidence-free abuse claims, completely ignoring documented terror ties and a calculated political stunt with no actual proof of aid aboard.

CAMERA Op-Ed: No Lie Too Extreme In the lust libels alleging Israel’s use of widespread rape and sexual assault, every lurid lie is fit for print and worthy of the public consciousness, however ludicrous or unsubstantiated, CAMERA's Tamar Sternthal writes in JNS. Nothing is unspeakable.

The Washington Post Whitewashes Hezbollah’s Attacks Against Israel The Washington Post doesn't seem to miss any chances to excuse or ignore Hezbollah's attacks against Israel.

Newsweek Misses the Opportunity to Expose the Paranoid Style of the Islamic Republic O’Connor introduced Hassan Beheshtipour simply as “an Iranian international affairs analyst.” But Beheshtipour was a journalist for Iranian state television and was close to the office of the late supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.

Video: Ancient lies, modern propaganda: Esther’s warning for the church today Dr. Tricia Miller, Director of CAMERA's Partnership of Christians and Jews, sat down with Ray McDonald of Leket Canada to explore what the books of Esther and Ruth mean for Christians today.

Guilty If Proven Innocent – The BBC and Unfalsifiable Evidence Against Israel The BBC creates a system of unfalsifiable evidence against Israel whereby absence of proven guilt is merely evidence of a culture of impunity.

Weekend Reading Our recommended articles, reports and studies - providing vital context and information about Israel and the region that the mainstream media ignores.

When is a War Crime Not a War Crime – The BBC and Gazan Migration The BBC's expresses a shocking double standard on the voluntary migration of Gazans out of Gaza. Some groups of refugees are allowed to leave their war zones, while Palestinians are expected to stay.

The News You Didn’t Hear About This Week: Friday, June 5, 2026 Students for Justice in Palestine supports the killing of American Jews. Passengers from Tel Aviv en route to Slovenia were forced to divert to Croatia. New Israeli defense technology emerges to defend against drones.

Lee Enterprises Newspapers Slander the Movement for Jewish Self-Determination Attributing sinister, ulterior motives to an entire group should be in the realm of bigots, not of journalists. Yet, seven local newspapers owned by Lee Enterprises apparently thought otherwise when publishing a false and prejudicial definition of "Zionism."

Listen: CAMERA Christian expert on Bethlehem Voice Director of CAMERA's Partnership of Christians and Jews Tricia Miller joins Paul Calvert on the Bethlehem Voice to talk about the state of Christian media, the church, and Israel.

ABC Omits Hezbollah’s Role in UNIFIL Death An ABC News brief on the news organization's website reported the death of one United Nations peacekeeper in Lebanon from a mortar attack. The report used passive language and refrained from ascribing blame to Hezbollah.

BBC Arabic: News you can trust? BBC Arabic has spent years compromising the corporation’s credibility, all at the expense of UK license fee payers and the Foreign Office’s budget, rightly losing the “trust” of its funding public - and no damage control PR campaign can cover that up.

The Guardian’s post-Oct. 7 coverage in one image A propagandistic Guardian cartoon about destruction in Lebanon and Gaza erases terror groups entirely, and is a perfect illustration of the outlet's myopic coverage of the war which began when Hamas carried out their barbaric pogrom on Oct. 7.

Reuters’ Specialty: Erasing Pro-Terror Sentiment, Depicting Terror Sympathizers as Victims UPDATED: In both English and Arabic, Reuters improves an article which completely omitted the pro-terror and bigoted expressions of extremist media personalities Hasan Piker and Cenk Uygur, adding examples of their extremist statements.

In/Credible: Times’ Sourcing in Bombshell Reports on the U.S.-Israel-Iran War The New York Times is using anonymous sources in its reports on key events in the US-Israel-Iran war. This leads to some incredible reporting, and not necessarily in a good way.

NPR Hides Hezbollah Tactics by Luxury-Washing NPR carefully avoids placing an iota of responsibility for the damage to southern Lebanon on Hezbollah. In a recent story designed to make it appear as if Israel was destroying homes for no reason, one man NPR interviewed told listeners that nice houses don't house weapons.

NBC, ABC, NPR Omit Reason for Israel’s Intensified Strikes in Lebanon NBC, ABC and NPR reported last week on Israel's intensified strikes in Lebanon and how they might interfere with a potential ceasefire deal between the United States and Iran. The reports gave only half the story, omitting mention of Hezbollah's conduct.

Guardian corrects claim that Mahmoud Khalil is from ‘Palestine’ Following our complaint to the Guardian, editors amended an article falsely claiming that Mahmoud Khalil, the extremist anti-Israel activist who justified the Oct. 7 massacre, was born in 'Palestine'.

CAMERA Op-Ed: Kristof and the Self-Sabotaging World of Journalism Trust in journalism is at an all-time low because journalists are debasing their own noble profession, CAMERA's David Litman writes at JNS. Journalists should be the first to challenge the dishonesty in Nicholas Kristof's piece alleging systemic sexual abuse of Palestinian prisoners.

Revisiting the BBC’s ‘Targeting of Medical Staff’ Narrative Terror organizations publish mourning notices providing clear evidence that the BBC promotes simplistic narratives falsely alleging that Israel deliberately targets medical staff and healthcare facilities.

The News You Didn’t Hear About This Week: Friday, May 29, 2026 Spain violently beats activists, growing numbers of diaspora Jews participating in an Israeli military education program, and a former hostage speaks out about his recovery.

Dehumanization and Infantilization – Two Sides of the BBC Bias Coin The BBC again erases Palestinian agency in order to create a caricature of Israeli cruelty, and lay blame for ceasefire failures in Gaza.

Video: Nicholas Kristof’s tabloid journalism Serious accusations demand serious evidence. Nicholas Kristof’s New York Times opinion piece makes an extremely serious accusation: that Israel employs “systematic” sexual violence against Palestinians. But his case falls apart with the merest scrutiny, and in publishing it, the New York Times has debased its level of journalism from the self-proclaimed “paper of record” to tabloid.

The BBC’s ‘Targeting Gaza Schools’ Narrative Continues to Unravel BBC has not updated its reporting about Israeli strikes on inactive schools despite terrorist groups' publications of mourning notices for operatives killed in those incidents.

Telegraph cartoon evokes antisemitic motif The Telegraph’s depiction of the Green Party leader invariably evokes an antisemitic motif. In addition to his gratuitously elongated nose, his facial expression conveys an ugly, sinister, scheming quality that evinces the “Happy Merchant” caricature.

Who, Exactly, Is Genocidal? Normative Israelis or Haaretz’s Trusted Sources? Haaretz demonizes all Israelis as genocidaires and amplifies without challenge false claims from rabidly anti-Israel content creators Ms. Rachel and Andrey X rather than providing on the ground reporting.

From Hitler to Hamas: Dearborn’s Journalistic Legacy Continues Hitler reportedly hung a portrait of Henry Ford in his headquarters. Hezbollah and Hamas might consider hanging a portrait of Ford's successor, Dearborn journalist Osama Siblani.

Video: Palestinian UN Mission’s ‘Nakba’ Propaganda “78 years of ongoing Nakba,” declared the “State of Palestine” on X, along with a video presumably meant to illustrate that nakba—the narrative that portrays Israel’s establishment as a “catastrophe” that depended on Palestinians’ “erasure” by Israeli “occupiers.” The problem? It was full of lies.

‘Israeli strikes in Lebanon threaten ceasefire’: How Islamabad and Tehran Dictated the Narrative Following the April 8, 2026, U.S.-Iran ceasefire, major western outlets manufactured a false narrative accusing Israel of violating the deal based on unconfirmed claims from Tehran and Islamabad.

Spain’s El Periódico: Israeli ‘Blows Up’ Eurovision, Netanyahu Government Initiated Oct. 7 Israel's participation in Eurovision "endangered" the 16,000 fans inside the arena, El Periódico, a leading Spanish newspaper, alleged in an egregious anti-Zionist screed which also alleged that the Israeli government for initiating Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre of Israeli civilians.

In Israel, Channel 13 News’ Missed Opportunity to Challenge Tucker Carlson Udi Segal came unprepared for his Channel 13 interview with Tucker Carlson. The Israeli journalist failed to put the American on the spot regarding the murderous Iranian regime, Carlson's history of false statements about Israel and Jews, and Hamas' use of human shields, among other misses.

The BBC’s Hugo Bachega Has a Near-Miss with The Point The BBC's Hugo Bachega comes close to accurately reporting on Hezbollah's cynical exploitation of Lebanon, but uses framing and carefully chosen interviews to revert back to a one-sided narrative of Israeli responsibility

CAMERA Op-Ed: How news media is complicit in collapsing the definition of genocide Today, we are witnessing a coordinated effort to collapse the boundaries of law and language to target the State of Israel. By aiding the campaign to redefine genocide, news outlets are actively eroding the post-war liberal framework and transforming international law into a tool of state propaganda.

Another PIJ Terrorist Remains a ‘Journalist’ in the BBC’s Archive May 20, Palestinian Islamic Jihad published another list of dead commanders, including Ibrahim Jamal Ibrahim al-Sheikh Ali. BBC still lists him as a slain journalist.

Omissions in BBC Reporting About the Fatah Conference BBC fails to provide critical context on Palestinian leadership and governance in coverage of the eighth Fatal General Conference, an event whose flag displays rifles, a grenade and an Israel-erasing map of "greater Palestine."

The News You Didn’t Hear About This Week: Friday, May 22, 2026 Global Sumud Flotilla's website deleted references to Hamas ties. A recent COGAT survey found that a large number of Gazans are interested in information about emigrating from Gaza. An Israeli task force has a plan for every single October 7 terrorist.

Taybeh, Distorted Claims, and Misrepresentation of Reality Recent claims about Taybeh show how quickly unverified allegations can be amplified into sweeping accusations against Israel before the facts are established. A previous controversy over alleged damage to a church in Taybeh shows why careful scrutiny is essential.

Groundhog Day on NPR: Same Man, Town and Biased Playbook NPR has a long-standing formula. Both in 2009 and 2026, it ran stories about the same man in the same area in Jerusalem. Then and now, NPR used anti-Israel human rights organizations and Israeli activists to make false claims about the demolition of illegally built homes and to call the building permit process discriminatory.

NPR’s Ahistorical Presentation of the ‘Nakba’ In presenting "the Nakba," NPR's listeners heard activism, not journalism. Its audience was not told that Palestinian Arabs rejected the proposed UN Partition Plan or that neighboring Arab countries declared war on the new State of Israel. NPR's one-sided narrative also ignored the 150,000 Arabs who remained in Israel during the war, who make up roughly 20 percent of the Israeli population today.

Video: The Guardian’s antisemitism hypocrisy The Guardian says antisemitism must be confronted, yet repeatedly platforms voices and narratives that fuel hostility toward the Jewish people and the Jewish state. From amplifying extremist rhetoric to normalizing inflammatory smears against Israel immediately after October 7, the paper’s editorial choices reveal a glaring contradiction at the heart of modern media discourse. You cannot claim to oppose antisemitism while mainstreaming false narratives that drive it.

The Trope of Perpetual Reactivity – The BBC Flattens Reality in Bethlehem The BBC's Wyre Davies reports from the Bethlehem marathon, but engages in a pattern of omission, framing and narrative construction which creates an overall misleading image of the situation in the West Bank.

Journalists Should Be Skeptical of Intelligence Leaks on Iran’s Retaining Missile Capacity When it comes to Iran’s missile launchers, some may be entirely useless, damaged but repairable, or currently operational. There are myriad ways a launcher with little-to-no visible damage might no longer be functional. But the average intelligence analyst will count it as part of Iran’s launch capacity.

ABC Gives Massie’s Antisemitism a Free Pass In the run-up to his primary election, ABC hosted Rep. Thomas Massie. During the interview, George Stephanopoulos normalized Massie's antisemitic rhetoric and conspiracy theories by failing to challenge his bombastic statements.

BBC News Circles the Wagons With the New York Times The BBC lines up behind The New York Times' defense of Nicholas Kristof's baseless opinion column alleging that Israel employs "systematic" sexual violence against Palestinians.

Fault Lines and Faulty Logic: The Times on Local Frustration and Support for Hezbollah The New York Times wanted to examine how support for Hezbollah is impacted by the terror organization's war with Israel. Trying to demonstrate its arguments, the paper demonstrated faulty logic.

The Problem With Laura Kuenssberg The problem with Laura Kuenssberg, and others at the BBC, is not that they discussed antisemitism after the Golders Green stabbings. It’s the way they did…

Guardian AGAIN corrects lie about ICJ genocide ruling For the fifth time in two years, we prompted a correction at the Guardian over the erroneous claim that the ICJ ruled "genocide" was "plausibly" taking place in Gaza.

CNN Flocks to B’tselem: A Double Standard on Evidence in West Bank Reporting CNN selectively edited an IDF statement to convey a one-sided, unsubstantiated report on "settler violence" in the West Bank town of Jiljilya, deliberately omitting the crucial context of a prior theft and a high-risk military extraction.

The News You Didn’t Hear About Last Week: Monday, May 18, 2026 President Herzog's visit to Costa Rica and Panama underscores expanding Israeli diplomatic ties to the region. Top ICC prosecutor says no evidence to show that Israel committed genocide in Gaza. First Palestinian submits complaint to ICC asking to prosecute Hamas for war crimes against Palestinians.

CAMERA Op-Ed: Nicholas Kristof’s words vs. Nicholas Kristof’s work Nicholas Kristof's column charging Israel with systematic sexual abuse and rape of Palestinian prisoners was criticized for fomenting antisemitism and bad journalism. But the worst enemy of Kristof’s column is arguably Nicholas Kristof himself, CAMERA's Omri Tubi writes at JNS.

Axios Prematurely Reported That an Agreement with Iran Is Within Reach The real story of the talks is not the two sides’ demands, but whether the pro-diplomacy side in Iran can sell any deal to the IRGC, which is effectively in control, which Ravid did not investigate.

Blink of An Eye: AP’s Fleeting Mention of Arab Responsibility For Old, New ‘Nakbas’ Blink and you might miss it. AP devotes just 28 words to Arab responsibility for the 1948 "Nakba," and only 22 words to Arab responsibility for the 2023-2026 Gaza calamity, or the "new Nakba" as the news agency calls it.

BBC Coverage of Strike on Hamas Oct. 7 Massacre Planner BBC's report on the killing of Hamas commander and Oct. 7 architect Izz ad-Din al-Haddad amplified unconfirmed claims that the strike also killed civilians, but failed to mention widely reported accounts that Haddad himself had used Israeli hostages as human shields.

Silenced No More? Why Did the BBC Bury the Civil Commission Report The BBC limited its reporting on the findings of the Civil Commission to a few sentences in the middle of the night, effectively burying the horrific realities, while choosing to focus on the possibility of the death penalty for the terrorists responsible.

EFE’s Double Standard: Humanity for Some, Bureaucracy and Selective Context for Others Two articles by influential Spanish news agency EFE articles published four months apart reveal with striking clarity a double standard in the news agency's coverage of Palestinian suffering versus Israeli suffering.

BBC Fails to Update Reports on the Deaths of Journalists BBC promotes the politically motivated, false narrative that Israel "targets journalists" by concealing the relevant context such as military roles, terrorist affiliations, family terror links or location.

Beyond the ‘Freedom School’: The Story CNN Did Not Tell About Umm al-Khair A CNN broadcast accused Carmel's Israeli residents of using a security fence to block Palestinian children from attending school. CAMERA's investigation found that a safe alternative route is readily available and exposed the documented antisemitic threats that originally necessitated the barrier.

An In-Depth Critique: Kristof’s ‘Sexual Violence’ Story is the Nadir of Journalism The New York Times has published a lot of biased journalism over the years. We at CAMERA know this plenty well. But the egregiousness of Kristof’s column shocks even us. Retracting it is necessary, but far from sufficient. Kristof has demonstrated he has no business being employed in the world of journalism. His editors have similarly demonstrated their complete lack of fitness for their roles.

BBC Double Standards on Display at Eurovision In all the noise surrounding Israel at Eurovision, the BBC never asks one fundamental question: Could it be that ordinary voters at home don't possess an obsessive hatred of Israel and care mainly about which song they like?

Economist columnist treats Palestinian terrorists like children One of the most fundamental tenets of liberal Western democracy is that moral standards are universal, and that there can be no exceptions to this principle due to race, religion, ethnicity or any other mere accident of birth. The Economist's failure to hold Palestinian jihadists responsible for their decisions is both racist and fundamentally illiberal.

Haaretz’s Caricature of Evangelical Christians Haaretz global editor Noa Landau's caricature of American Evangelical Christians is heavy on gloating, strawman arguments and fabrications. Given both Evangelical and Israeli enthusiasm for the Abraham Accords, Landau's argument that the Judeo-Christian radical right is threatened by warming ties with Muslim nations gets a reality check.

NYT Befuddled: Eurovision Contest Viewers Actually Voted for Israel In a pair of articles, The New York Times discovered there was nothing nefarious that could explain the overwhelming popular vote garnered by Israeli Eurovision contestants in 2024 and 2025. In grappling with how so many people voted for Israel, the authors failed to understand the moment in time.

The BBC’s Two-Front Failure to Provide Context to ‘War Crimes’ Allegations Mirroring its slanted Gaza Strip coverage, BBC strips Hezbollah tunnels from its Lebanon reporting, thereby falsely presenting Israeli steps against the terror infrastructure as "war crimes" targeting civilian towns.

Under a Veil of Deceit: CNN Omits Terror Past of Son Eulogized at Israeli-Palestinian Memorial Ceremony A recent CNN report on a joint Israeli Palestinian memorial event omitted the crucial fact that one of the eulogized Palestinian casualties was an armed member of a designated terrorist organization killed in a clash with Israeli forces.

The Return of the BBC’s Bethlehem ‘Separation Barrier’ Mantra BBC's Wyre Davies self-conscripts to promote the marketing mantra publicizing the Bethlehem marathon which since its inception has been part of a political campaign.

CAMERA Statement: Grave Issues in Kristof’s Sexual Assault Column Any credible allegations of abuse should be investigated. At the same time, Kristof’s column clearly fails to meet the standards of ethical journalism.

CAMERA: Fighting fake news since 1982 For more than 40 years, CAMERA has been on the frontlines of the fight against anti-Israel bias and antisemitism. And we’re not going anywhere.

Guardian complains that Israel isn’t demonized enough One of the supposedly “respectable institutions” that has taken such pro-Hamas propaganda laundering to the most extreme level is the Guardian – an outlet that has spread libel after libel about the Jewish state and – by extension – Jews qua Jews, thus contributing to the antisemitism epidemic in the U.K.

Vibes Over Veracity: NPR’s Interview of Kneecap A superficial, softball interview of Irish hip hop band Kneecap ignored the group's hateful, inflammatory, anti-Israel rhetoric. NPR abandoned journalistic integrity in favor of cool vibes.

Sojourners Magazine Opinion Piece Distorts Facts about Christian Zionism Rubin McClain distorts facts about Christian Zionism, uncritically promotes Palestinian liberation theology, misrepresents definitions of antisemitism, questionably characterizes Tucker Carlson, and inaccurately describes AIPAC.

CAMERA Op-Ed: The BBC Is Failing Just When It Should Be More Vigilant At the beginning of the week, 16-year-old Libby told the BBC that a man screamed at her that she had committed genocide, CAMERA's Leah Benoz writes in JNS. The BBC spent the rest of the week telling her attacker that the genocide was real.

BBC’s Al-Maghafi Promotes Narratives and Hezbollah Propaganda Nawal Al-Maghafi, BBC World Service's senior international investigations correspondent, routinely fails to report evidence of Hezbollah's presence.

BBC News Continues to Sideline Hezbollah Attacks On Israel While BBC readers will miss that Israel's north is still under attack, they do get a heavy dose of the broadcaster's false talking narratives including moral equivalency and the baseless claim that Israel targets journalists and healthcare workers.

CNN Erases the Voices of Millions of Iranians CNN should also know, and have reported on, the threat Iranians face for speaking out against the regime. It is also obvious that no journalist in Iran would be safe reporting on these matters for an American outlet, an act the regime equates with treason.

Hezbollah Escorts NPR in Lebanon NPR surveyed the damage in southern Lebanon while escorted by a Hezbollah propagandist. Its report ignored Hezbollah's human shield strategy, attacks on Israel and how the terror group's tactics mirror those of Hamas.

Guardian corrects article erasing Hezbollah’s attacks on Israel The Guardian upheld our complaint, and corrected the opening sentence of an article falsely claiming that Israel "invaded" Lebanon in 2023, while erasing Hezbollah entirely.

On NPR, a Terrorist Stronghold is Only a Quaint Village Former Department of Homeland Security official Fayrouz Saad spoke with NPR about her family's connection to Bint Jbeil, Lebanon, following the destruction of her family's "ancestral home" there. Referring to the village as quaint, Saad omitted any reference to PLO control at the time her parents left Lebanon or to Hezbollah presence there in the last several decades.

Antisemitism, Anti-Zionism and the New York Times’ Defense of Hasan Piker The New York Times is trying to normalize extremist streamer, saying he is not an antisemite, only anti-Zionist. This defense does not hold.

Video: Did Israel bulldoze a convent? Did the AP base its “convent is bulldozed” headline on unconfirmed rumors relayed by someone who was not on the site and didn’t see it for herself? CAMERA calls on the AP either to produce direct substantiation that the convent was bulldozed, or to retract its false headline.

The Death of Decency: the New York Times and ‘The Death of Klinghoffer’ The New York Times published an article about a controversial opera that claims to tell the story of a terror attack in which Leon Klinghoffer -- a 69-year-old disabled American Jew was murdered in cold blood. But instead of focusing on Klinghoffer, the Times turned the opera itself into the victim.

BBC Complaints Refuses Clarification: Slain ‘First Responder’ Was Hamas Terrorist Who Carried Out Oct. 7 Atrocities BBC declines to update a report with information from the Israeli military that a fatality described as a Gaza civil defense agency "first responder" was a Hamas terrorist who participated in the Oct. 7 2023, atrocities.

BBC Newscast Plays Good Jew, Bad Jew with Golders Green Attacks Rather than exploring the root causes of this epidemic of hate against British Jews, presenters Laura Kuenssberg and Paddy O’Connell leaned into an unacceptable trope we have called out here before, namely, that some Jews might be responsible for harm committed against them.

British Vogue lauds terror defender and rape denier, Francesca Albanese Though the headline of a Francesca Albanese profile published at British Vogue, “Francesca Albanese Wants The World To Wake Up”, is a reference to her new book’s 'insight' into injustices against Palestinians, her long record of hateful rhetoric suggests what she wants “the world to wake up” to is the threat posed by Jews.

BBC Flotilla Reports: High on Narrative, Low on Facts BBC's reporting on the latest Global Sumud Flotilla again puts wind in the sails of assorted anti-Israel narratives and fails to provide readers with facts essential for full understanding of the story.

CAMERA Op-Ed: The Dual Loyalty Trope In a contemporary manifestation of the decades-old antisemitic canard, The Guardian promotes the toxic allegation that U.S. figures Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are "Israeli assets," Adam Levick writes in CAMERA's debut Sunday column at JNS.

BBC Sport Report Avoids Telling the Story BBC conceals that Palestine Football Associated president Jibril Rajoub refused the “Israel-Palestine handshake,” obscuring this inconvenient fact behind false "both sides" reporting, as if Israel's representative was equally rejectionistic.

The Power of Rumors: AP’s ‘Convent Is Bulldozed’ Headline "Catholic convent is bulldozed" declares an incendiary AP headline which treats as fact a disputed rumor about Israeli actions in Lebanon. The religious site is still reportedly standing and intact, but AP's reputation as the "world's most trustworthy news organization" is reduced to rubble.

Confusing BBC Portrayal of Hezbollah and the Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire Did Hezbollah accept the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire or reject it? Is the terror group willing to abide by its terms or is it refusing to disarm? BBC can't seem to decide.

In Matters of Peace, Israel Reacted Rationally to Repeated Rebuffs Analysts like to claim that Israel has "moved to the right." But when they write that, they're misleading and mistaken.

The News You Didn’t Hear About This Week: Friday, May 1, 2026 New allegations on International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan's relationship with Qatar. Israel sent defense systems and Israeli troops to UAE to help defend against Iranian missiles in March. Hamas sexually assaults young Gazan boys and the mainstream media has been silent.

Libels from Gaza Reappear in Lebanon NBC relied on commentary from Israel-hating "experts" and ignored Hezbollah's perfidious tactics to produce manipulative reporting that import to Lebanon the "Israel is targeting health care workers" libel from Israel's two-year war against Hamas in Gaza.

Video: Normalizing Hasan Piker’s extremism Hasan Piker’s record of extremism is no secret. So why are media outlets working so hard to mainstream him?

The Media’s Graphic War on Israel In the weeks surrounding Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day), a slew of publications used graphics as a tool to demonize Israel, relying on the cynical weaponization of Jewish trauma and visual stereotyping.

Video: Evaporating Palestinians? Hamas has alleged (without evidence) that Gazans have been effectively "evaporated" by science-fiction-like extreme-heat munitions, leaving no recoverable bodies, a charge which the Israeli military has emphatically denied. WIRED, which prides itself on rigorous investigation and technological expertise, took the outlandish claim and put it in a cover story.

Guardian ‘Gazology’ excuses and erases antisemitism The Guardian just published a glowing feature on Omer Bartov and his new book accusing Israel of genocide. Bartov wasn't even challenged when he told the outlet that the "charge of antisemitism has grown hollow" due to its “weaponization” as “a tool to shut people up.”

BBC Amends Inaccurate Claim With Another Error and Omission of Israeli Nationality BBC runs into more trouble when attempting to correct after misreporting that an Israeli killed in an Iranian missile attack was "a worker from China."

CAMERA Globalizes Media Literacy In English, Spanish, Hebrew, Arabic and French An Op-Ed by CAMERA Hebrew editor Shlomi Ben Meir in Israel's Makor Rishon newspaper informs Hebrew-speakers about the Jew-hatred and pro-Hamas advocacy reporting marring Spain's El País'. Also, a French journal features CAMERA Arabic research revealing the pro-terror social media posts of Wisam Abu Zeid, a correspondent at France’s publicly funded Arabic-language radio station.

NPR’s Wordcraft on Warcraft In writing about the temporary, extended ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon/Hezbollah, NPR needed only one sentence to subtly manipulate readers into believing Hezbollah's war is only on the Israeli military whereas Israel's war is on Lebanon generally. In doing so, it crafted a narrative and inverted reality.

Polite to Hezbollah, Hostile to Israel: ‘Both Sides’ Interviewed on PBS In an interview with a Hezbollah leader, a group that is recognized as a terrorist organization by the United States, PBS posed open-ended questions and engaged in polite, civil discourse. This contrasted sharply with a PBS interview of Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon, which was marked with hostility and accusations masked as questions.

In More Than 150 Media Outlets: CAMERA Prompts Coverage of Nesya Karadi, 11, Latest Fatality of Iranian Cluster Munition Attacks Initially, AP failed to cover the death of Nesya Karadi, 11, who succumbed to fatal wounds incurred Passover eve in an Iranian cluster bomb missile attack on her Bnei Brak home. She was Israel's latest fatality, all of them civilians, from Iranian missiles during the spring 2026 war. AP heeded CAMERA's call to cover the girl's story, which then appeared in more than 150 secondary media outlets.

BBC News Presents Hamas Terrorist As ‘First Responder’ The BBC parroted without qualification a claim from Hamas' civil defense organization that an Israeli military strike in the Gaza Strip killed an emergency medical worker. The network later ignored information that in fact "first responder" Hazem Rami Ali Aidi commanded a cell which carried out Oct. 7 atrocities.

BBC News framing of the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire continues Remarkably, Torbey – who only utters the word Hezbollah once in her entire report – has nothing to tell BBC audiences about the terrorist organization’s rejection of Lebanon’s direct negotiations with Israel or the threats toward the Lebanese president and government from Hezbollah officials that have been voiced both before and since the ceasefire came into effect.

‘More Than Noise’? Haaretz’s Promises Fall Flat Haaretz promises its readers coverage which "challenges, clarifies, and refuses to simplify what shouldn't be simplified" on key issues like free speech in Israel and the facts on the ground in the regional conflicts. On both fronts, coverage continues to fall short. Will the paper clarify that Israel's High Court has ruled that the display of the Palestinian flag is not illegal?

Framing by omission in another BBC ‘targeting journalists’ report Omitting critical information about the deadly incident in which Amal Khalil, who worked for the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Akhbar, was killed, BBC advances the false narrative that Israel targets journalists.

A Royal Omission: What CNN Did Not Tell You About a Qatari Interviewee CNN presented a Qatari royal family member with military training and a documented anti-Israel record as an independent Middle East expert without disclosing these key aspects of her background.

NEWS YOU DIDN’T HEAR ABOUT THIS WEEK: FRIDAY, APRIL 24, 2026 Harvard's President admits the university has a problem of ignorance. Israel wants to strengthen relations with the Christian world. And why are Israelis happy?

The Times calls slain terrorist a civilian ‘medic’ Writing in The Times, Beirut-based Sally Hayden seemed to go out of her way to avoid the topic of Hezbollah fighters killed in the war. One man mentioned by name, described by Hayden only as a "paramedic," is actually identified as a "martyred jihad fighter" in the tombstone on the accompanying photo.

NPR Gives Al-Manar Competition as Hezbollah’s Spin Doctor NPR's reporting on Lebanon sounded like it had been scripted by Hezbollah's media arm. By distorting history, ignoring Hezbollah's attacks on Israel and ceasefire violations, and leaving out important context, NPR cast Israel as the perpetual aggressor.

Video: What does St. George have to do with Israel? St. George is one of the most famous and recognizable Christian saints, often depicted slaying a dragon. He’s the patron saint of England, Georgia, and soldiers, among many other things. So what does he have to do with Israel?

Double Cover-Up: Platner Hid His Nazi Tattoo, NBC Hid the Other Hate Anti-Israel U.S. Senate hopeful Graham Platner covered up his Nazi tattoo. When NBC profiled Platner's position on the current military conflict in Iran, it covered up Platner's other views of actors in the region. Readers were given no information with regard to Platner's anti-Israel vitriol, appreciation for Hamas' terror tactics, or fondness for antisemitic, Israel-obsessed influencers.

BBC News amplifies a convicted terrorist’s unverified claims The BBC has chosen to promote claims made by the lawyer who last December described it as “pro-genocide and pro-apartheid.” The fact that Yolande Knell did not confirm the allegations – and failed to provide audiences with the full range of information concerning the convicted terrorist who made them – apparently does not worry the corporation that claims to provide “news you can trust.”

Zero accountability at Sky News Sky’s decision not to issue an on-air correction, and either remove or edit the various versions of Hakim’s misinformation on civilian deaths in Lebanon at the time, means that Sky viewers, and their social media followers, will continue to be grossly misled.

The Spirit of Henry Ford Descends on Dearborn Once Again Dearborn and the surrounding communities do more than serve as a bastion of anti-Zionism in the Midwest, but also act as a base of support for the decades-long war propaganda war against the Jewish diaspora in America.

Israel’s Independence Day, Memorial Day and More A note from CAMERA's Partnership of Christians & Jews on Israel's Independence Day, Memorial Day, and a Recent Event in Lebanon.

CNN’s Confident Ignorance on Iran To credibly claim his remarks as the only, or even the most important, factor in Iran’s decision-making requires more evidence than the impression of yet another anonymous “person familiar with” the situation, which CNN failed to provide.

What did audiences learn from two BBC trips to Metula? Despite the BBC having a permanent bureau in Jerusalem, its audiences have seen remarkably little reporting from the sites of Hezbollah attacks and the Israelis affected by them have been largely ignored. As these reports from Metula show, even when the BBC did send staff to one of the places worst affected by both this round of hostilities and the previous one, those journalists still managed to adhere to the "invisible Israelis" style of reporting that avoids telling audiences the whole story.

Video: NPR’s huge lapse NPR’s multiple reports on the attempted terror attack against a Michigan synagogue ignored any voices from the Temple Israel community, though as CAMERA swiftly documented, within two days of the attack, the network was on the ground in the attacker's Lebanese hometown to report on the "grief and fear" there. After hearing from listeners, including many CAMERA readers, NPR's public editor admitted the extraordinary lapse. Will NPR take the lesson to heart?

Poof! The Evaporation of Wired’s Credibility WIRED's game-changing cover story states as fact Hamas propaganda that Israel used a weapon which vaporized bodies into thin air, creating the moment in which Condé Nast's trusted technology magazine loses all credibility.

Failing to Smell the Smoke in the Kitchen: The LA Times and Left-Wing Antisemitism A Los Angeles Times column by academics Dr. David N. Myers and Joshua Goetz highlights a growing editorial trend in which left-leaning media outlets downplay the impact of antisemitism on the left and blame its rise on Israel's actions. This narrative ignores the deep historical roots of anti-Zionist ideology and leaves American Jews vulnerable to the immediate hostility they encounter within their own political and social environments.

Truth Massacre: Hagai El-Ad, Former B’Tselem Executive Director, Mangles Ben-Gurion Speech Hagai El-Ad ignores critical parts of a 1949 speech by David Ben-Gurion, falsely alleging that Israel's first prime minister called for massacring the Arab population to ensure a Jewish majority.

The Spanish ABC’s of Pretentious Jew-Hatred With pretentious and obscure rhetoric, Spain's ABC dresses up anti-Western sentiment and Jew-hatred as "culture." Martín-Miguel Rubio Esteban draws from an ancient religious hatred to whip up a more modern nationalistic bigotry.

Journalism or Anti-Jewish Activism at USA Today? Quality journalism requires curiosity, skepticism, and an appreciation for nuance. A good journalist would have cited thoughtful critics of the war, not Carlson, a racist kook whom most Americans, including Republicans, do not view favorably.

The News You Didn’t Hear About This Week: Friday, April 17, 2026 Hungary appears to be friendly still. Ireland finds new ways to outrage. And a terror-linked NGO refuses to comply with Israel's registration requirement.

The Gaza Fixation: NPR’s Silence on Sudan The hosts of NPR podcast Code Switch searched for sociological explanations in their quest to understand why so much attention was paid in Gaza but so little to Sudan. Those who have recognized the media's hyper-fixation on the conflict in Gaza could have answered the question in four words: No Jews, no news.

When the BBC News you get depends on the language you speak If BBC Swahili, BBC Turkish, BBC Indonesia, and BBC Hausa could provide an informative profile of Iranian negotiator Mohammad Ghalibaf – in some cases two weeks before the talks in Islamabad – then the corporation’s English-language services should surely have been able to follow suit.

ABC Profiles Journalist Who Proudly Called Israelis “Demonic” ABC News profiled atrocity denier and terrorist supporter Rania Khalek, where she was allowed to spread misinformation about IDF operations in Lebanon, unchallenged. Close in time, two other videos featured ABC correspondents who suggested the IDF was not only targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon.

NBC Reports “Quiet” in Kfar Giladi, Hezbollah and Red Alert Say Otherwise Hours after residents of Kfar Giladi heard sirens multiple times and Hezbollah boasted of having fired rockets at the town, NBC reported to its readers that Kfar Giladi was quiet, and any noise there was only from Israeli munitions directed towards Lebanon.

Two diplomats, two interviews: a BBC case study Two different interviews, one with a Pakistani diplomat and one with an Israeli diplomat, showcase how the BBC uses language and framing to construct a narrative. This allows the corporation to purport to show both sides of a conflict, while presenting those sides in a way to whitewash one and vilify the other.

Video: Why is the FT legitimizing Hezbollah propaganda? The Financial Times trumpets its “authority, integrity and accuracy.” So why is it legitimizing the absurd propaganda of a terrorist organization?

Fantasy Journalism: The New York Times’ Nostalgia for the Jewish Bund The New York Times engaged in fantasy journalism when it romanticized the Jewish past to offer alternatives to Zionism.

LBC’s Lewis Goodall wants you to be afraid of Israel. Very afraid. It’s impossible not to see within Goodall’s caricature of an all-powerful Israel nefariously determining the fate of the world an evocation of toxic conspiratorial tropes about Jewish or Israeli power – a cabal of bad actors representing an organic obstacle to peace and progress.

AFP Amends Headline After Stating Turkish Accusation As Fact Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan accused Israel of seeking to turn Turkey into a new enemy. AFP's English-language headline stated as fact: "Israel seeks to declare Turkey 'new enemy.'"

BBC News once again promotes ‘targeting journalists’ narrative The BBC continues to ignore the abuse of journalism by terrorist organizations like Hamas and Hezbollah, not least by failing to adequately report on the collaboration between such organizations and media outlets such as Al Jazeera.

BBC’s Today program uses framing to lay blame Despite clear statements from both the US and Israel that the ceasefire agreement did not include Lebanon, the BBC Today program's framing and language created an image of an out-of-control Israel risking the fragile peace, while never clearly informing listeners that Hezbollah is a proxy Iranian military occupying Lebanon which has, once again, started a war with Israel on behalf of the Islamic regime.

Framing and omission in BBC reporting on Israel-Lebanon talks BBC audience understanding of the upcoming talks between Israel and Lebanon – and any future developments – would of course be greatly enhanced were the corporation to focus less on framing of the story and actually provide information concerning the stance of the terrorist organization that brought about the need for them in the first place and is apparently intent on ensuring that they do not succeed.

Smashing Stuff: Palestine Action, AFP and Journalistic Ethics In failing to report any of the violence and criminal activity which Palestine Action detailed in its manual and committed in England, Agence France Presse took a sledgehammer to the news agency's own working manual on editorial standards and best practices.

Sky News admits error on Lebanon death toll, but won’t correct on-air Sky News journalist Yalda Hakim acknowledged that she got it wrong when claiming that the IDF had killed "300 civilians" - but seems to think there's no need to formally correct the error.

The News You Didn’t Hear About This Week: Friday, April 10, 2026 Justice has finally been handed to American victims of the Second Intifada. Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif Called Israel "Evil" While His Government Was Mediating a U.S./Israel-Iran Ceasefire. A candidate for the University of Michigan Board of Regents was caught deleting social media posts exposing him as a Hezbollah and IRGC supporter and Jew-hater.

AFP Covers Up IAEA Warnings About Iran’s Nuclear Program While the Islamic Republic's motives for disguising the true nature of its nuclear program are obvious, what possible rationale is there for Western media outlets to cover up the Iranian nuclear threat? Agence France Presse is the latest to submit to the suicidal impulse and erase the existential threats posed by the mullah-run regime.

Interview: Being in Israel while rockets fall Tricia Miller, Director of CAMERA’s Partnership of Christians and Jews, joined the Rhode Island Coalition for Israel from her current homebase in Israel for this timely interview.

The Daily Wire’s Matt Fradd Distorts Christian Zionism and Catholic Teaching on Israel In attempting to explain "the Catholic position” on Christian Zionism, Pints with Aquinas show host Matt Fradd and his guest Daniel Suazo distort Christian Zionism and Catholic teaching on Israel.

The Guardian normalizes extremist Hasan Piker Once again, the Guardian has demonstrated that there’s no Jew-hating, pro-terror, anti-Western agitator that editors aren’t willing to normalize.

Video: Does Iran want a nuclear weapon? There's copious evidence of Iran's nuclear ambitions and efforts to hide it. Why pretend otherwise?

ABC News Turns Human Interest Story Into Terror Denial Readers who thought they were about to listen to, or read about, a human interest story from Gaza were instead treated to lies about Israel and denial of terrorism.

On PBS, Journalist Protection Group Sees, Hears and Reports No Evil Sara Qudah, from the Committee to Protect Journalists, appeared on PBS to discuss the killing of journalist Ali Hassan Shaib by the IDF. Qudah claimed Israel had a practice of targeting journalists, and PBS' Nick Shifrin did nothing to challenge her, despite recent admissions by Palestinian Islamic Jihad that some "journalists" killed in Gaza were actually its operatives.

BBC promotion of the UN’s ‘unknown origins’ narrative Why does the BBC continue to promote a narrative of "unknown origins" of Hezbollah actions that result in the death or injury of UN peacekeepers?

Public Editor Assures the Audience NPR Will Remain Soft on Terror CAMERA previously wrote about how NPR crossed the line with its sympathy piece on terrorist Ayman Ghazali and his hometown. While NPR's public editor recently acknowledged there were no voices from the Temple Israel community on NPR's website, her other comments served only to reassure the audience that NPR's softness on terror will continue.

Foreign Policy’s Biased Piece Misleads Its Audience About Gaza If the Knesset passes a puppy-celebration day bill, half the press will call it the anti-kitten law, making it difficult to imagine Israel quietly accomplishing either of those things. So, the piece’s argument is already questionable.

Sky’s Alex Crawford continues to promote Hezbollah messaging In the 15 years we’ve been monitoring British media coverage of Israel, a March 29 segment by Sky News’ Alex Crawford denying the Hezbollah affiliation of a “journalist” killed in Lebanon represents one of the most egregious examples we’ve seen of a mainstream outlet actively promoting the PR messaging of a proscribed terror group.

American press forgets Iran was the first country the Islamic Republic waged war against While American news outlets obsess over bashing the American and Israeli administrations for striking Iran as well as their conduct during the war, Iran is portrayed as a victim of Western aggression, rather than as the top state sponsor of terror that has long oppressed its own people.

Omissions, Distortions, and Bias in NBC’s Coverage of Lebanon NBC's recent reporting on Lebanon had various layers of bias, including buried facts, omitted facts, and wrong information. The result was a lack of accuracy, balance and context.

BBC coverage of Beirut funerals perpetuates the narrative The BBC displays a troubling pattern of seeking to establish a narrative that supports its long-standing chosen framing of Israel’s responses to attacks by terrorists, while sidelining the issue of the abuse of the journalistic profession by groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah and legitimizing the media arms of terrorist organizations.

Tucker Carlson and The Washington Post Distort Secretary Rubio’s Remarks The Washington Post followed Tucker Carlson's lead and failed to quote Secretary of State Rubio accurately.

CAMERA Op-Ed: Legacy Media Justify Islamic Republic’s War Against Israel’s Homefront Home is where the heart is, but in Israel, it’s also where the war is. Writing between missile attacks from her home in central Israel, CAMERA's Tamar Sternthal describes in The Washington Examiner how Iran and its terror proxies deliberately target the Israeli homefront in their doomed effort to eliminate the Jewish state.

Video: Guardian defends antizionist vandalism The Guardian's Jonathan Liew argued that criminal vandalism against the bakery chain Gail's, which was once owned by Israeli Jews and had the audacity to open a branch near a Palestinian-owned cafe, is understandable "petty symbolism." Britain's Jews have faced a tsunami of hatred since the October 7 attack, but even for the Guardian, this may be a new low.

Financial Times legitimizes Hezbollah propaganda One certainly wonders whether anyone within the FT editorial chain of command so much as raised an eyebrow at Ghattas’ legitimization of the absurd propaganda of the proscribed Islamist terror group.

BBC narrative on terror-linked journalists moves to Lebanon When media and advocacy organizations serially fail to challenge those who exploit the profession for the purposes of terrorism, they undermine its very foundations and compromise public trust in journalism in general. Adopting that stance is especially damaging to BBC credibility, but the corporation continues to embrace that editorial policy.

The intifada in the room: the BBC’s selective reporting on antisemitic attacks While we do not yet know the names of those responsible for this latest attack, we do know the rhetoric and actions that are creating these fears and security concerns. The BBC however, while content to point fingers at Israel, does not seem to want to name them.

Not the First Time: AP Erases Houthi Attacks on Israel AP carelessly reports that Israel faced fire from the Houthis in Yemen “for the first time.” In fact, the Iranian-backed terror group has previously fired hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel. The March 28 attack was the first during the Israeli-U.S. war against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

PBS Panel Allows Michigan State Rep to Blame Jews for War in Iran While appearing on PBS' "Off the Record," Michigan State Representative Alabas Farhat blamed Jews for the joint U.S.-Israel military operations in Iran. He also described Iran as simply a country with which "we don't agree." A four-person panel did very little, if anything, to challenge him.

Gen. McChrystal Gets Iran Wrong in His New York Times Interview Mohammad Mossaddegh was not a democratic hero, but he is treated as one, which has led to misguided U.S. policy and commentary concerning Iran.

A Different IRGC Has Invaded Western Media Packaged as "Iran experts," the same voices are platformed all over the media echoing one another. Without letting news consumers know they are pushing pro-regime talking points, the media has allowed for the invasion of a different IRGC.

The News You Didn’t Hear About This Week: Friday, March 27, 2026 Palestinian Islamic Jihad reveals more of their operatives killed during the Israel-Hamas war were labeled "journalists." Volkswagen is in negotiations with Israeli defense firm Rafael to produce Iron Dome components in Germany. Two Israelis go viral for their dark humor, "begging" the Iranian regime not to bomb the Tel Aviv Central Bus Station.

Video: Tucker Carlson spreads more misinformation on Christians & Israel How are Christians in the Holy Land doing? In a recent interview with the Anglican Archbishop of Jerusalem, Hosam Naoum, Tucker Carlson purported to answer that question. Instead, he and his guest served up misinformation about Christians and Israel.

How the Media is Failing to Hold Iran Accountable for War Crimes Journalists are inverting reality by creating a perception of illegitimacy against the U.S. and Israel by associating the word “war crimes” with their actions, while simultaneously creating a perception of legitimacy, by way of omission, for the Iranian regime even as it regularly lobs cluster munitions at densely populated cities.

No, the Iran War Has Not Cost the United States $200 Billion A lack of familiarity with the Pentagon’s budgetary schemes and national security in general has only further eroded the accuracy of their coverage.

Tucker Carlson’s Conversation with a Palestinian-American Christian Features Numerous Problems Like other episodes of The Tucker Carlson Show, this episode features inaccurate suggestions, misrepresentations, misinterpretations of biblical texts, distortions of historical incidents, and the promotion of a biased organization.

Choosing cholera: MS NOW’s double standard on antisemitism A March 14, 2026, episode of The Weekend: Primetime exposed the hypocrisy of panelists who invoked antisemitism on the Right to attack Republicans while downplaying its dangers on the Left. In doing so, they overlooked that support for Hitler or for terrorism against Israelis ultimately reflects the same endorsement of violence against Jews.

Bias Alert: Haaretz Falsely Blames Israel For Lack of Sirens In Palestinian Towns UPDATE: Haaretz corrects after fallaciously reporting that "Israeli policy" deprives West Bank Palestinians of critical air-raid sirens. But the paper has yet to amend after falsely depicting the ban on prayers at Jerusalem holy sites due to Iranian attacks as an anti-Muslim move singularly affecting only that population.

CAMERA prompts CNN to correct relocation of Israel’s capital to Tel Aviv While summarizing the day’s news, CNN reverted to a familiar media habit by referring to Tel Aviv as Israel’s capital. After CAMERA’s outreach, it corrected the text and removed the reference.

Newsweek Cites Jew Haters to Create Controversy About Netanyahu’s Benign Remark Instead of finding reasonable actors to treat the topic of the U.S.–Israeli relationship with a level of seriousness, Newsweek’s Jordan King went to social media, famously an arena of serious conversations and measured opinions.

The BBC’s Hezbollah explainer: an exercise in narrative laundering There are two stories here: the one the BBC presents, which is of a grassroots community group reacting to Israeli aggression; and the truth, which is of a well-funded and organized foreign army occupying and controlling Lebanon, refusing to disarm, continuously starting wars with Israel, and engaging in brutal acts of criminal violence against civilians in the region and beyond through its criminal networks.

Guardian corrects on Jerusalem holy site closures CAMERA prompted Guardian editors to correct an article falsely suggesting that Jerusalem holy sites were closed only to Muslims, when in fact the restrictions affect all holy sites in the Old City, equally affecting Jewish and Christian worshippers.

BBC ‘anti-disinformation’ department amplifies Russian propaganda Having the BBC’s costly “anti-disinformation” department provide uncritical worldwide amplification for that already viral Russian propaganda would hardly seem to the be the best way to convince its funding public that the corporation has a “critical role” to play in providing “access to reliable information.”

UPDATED: Radioactive Error: Media Relocate Nuclear Site to Residential Town of Dimona Parroting Islamic Republic propaganda seeking to justify the mass casualty attack on Dimona yesterday, media outlets including AFP, New York Times and CNN falsely reported that the southern Israeli town is home to Israel's nuclear program. In fact, the town is some 15 kilometers northwest of the secretive facility. UPDATE: The New York Times corrects.

Cadena SER Falsifies Fierce Battle With Hezbollah Into Massacre of Nabi Sheet Civilians Cadena Ser, Spain’s largest radio network, falsely depicts a fierce battle between the Israeli military and Hezbollah fighters in the Lebanese town of Nabi Sheet as a massacre of civilians.

Who Was Ali Larijani, Hailed by the Media as a Pragmatist? Ali Larijani owed his prominence to the fact that he was perfectly aligned with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. He and his boss both acted moderately in pursuit of extreme ends.

Newsweek Suggests Iran Didn’t Want a Nuclear Weapon. It’s Wrong. Sometimes an Islamist military dictatorship with a nuclear program that chants death to America and death to Israel is just an Islamist military dictatorship that seeks a nuclear weapon to destroy its enemies with it.

The News You Didn’t Hear About This Week: Friday, March 20, 2026 On the border with Lebanon, Israeli residents described their daily realities of instability, sleeplessness, and the constant need for resilience amid war with Hezbollah and Iran. Outside of Israel, International Quds Day drew tens of thousands of demonstrators, rallying in support of designated terrorist organizations.

CAMERA Op-Ed: ‘Apartheid’ Week is an annual festival of lies Israel has precisely nothing in common with the racist regime that once stained South African society.

CAMERA Op-Ed: Conspiracist Joe Kent isn’t alone in building the narrative against Israel Western outlets who find Joe Kent too toxic for an open embrace – but share his anti-Israel fixation – have reported on his resignation in a way that echoes his toxic reasoning.

Video: CAMERA Partnership director’s interviews from Jerusalem Tricia Miller, PhD, the director of CAMERA's Partnership of Christians and Jews, has been keeping busy in Jerusalem giving interviews and webinars across numerous platforms, getting the message out to a wide audience.

MS NOW allows guest to frame Israeli soldiers as child killers A Mar. 15 MS NOW segment drew a false equivalence between school shootings and Israeli military operations in Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran, ignoring the difference between Israeli soldiers operating in complex urban warfare environments and school shooters that purposefully target children.

The truth behind the paywall: How Haaretz Turned Immigration Enforcement Into a Fabricated Scandal Haaretz amends after publishing a headline which falsely implied Israel deported an American activist because she reported a car accident in which a Palestinian girl was hit. Buried in the article behind the paywall was the fact that the activist engaged in an altercation with the driver.

CAMERA Op-Ed: BBC must rediscover accountability post-Tim Davie The BBC's outgoing director general appears to aspire to leave a legacy that diminishes the corporation’s accountability to the public rather than improving it, Hadar Sela writes in The Jewish Chronicle.

NBC News Profiles Pro-Terror, Antisemitic, Propagandist Doctor in Lebanon NBC allowed for propaganda about casualties in Gaza while it profiled pro-terror, antisemitic Dr. Ghassan Abu Sittah in Beirut.

ABC, Reuters Amend After Erasing Hezbollah Attacks Against Israel CAMERA prompts improved coverage at both ABC and Reuters after the two media outlets erased Hezbollah attacks against Israel, falsely blaming Israel — as opposed to Hezbollah — for dragging Lebanon into war.

How did the BBC portray Hezbollah’s escalation? As has also been seen in BBC News website coverage of Iranian regime attacks on Israeli civilians, despite the corporation having a permanent bureau in Jerusalem, audiences have seen remarkably little reporting from the sites of Hezbollah attacks. That lack of coverage stands out even more when compared to the volume of reporting from other locations, particularly Lebanon.

The language conflict: how the BBC minimizes Israeli civilians This kind of asymmetric language use is a deliberate framing choice which consistently creates a biased image of the conflict and quietly dehumanizes Israeli civilians, while erasing Arab and Muslim agency. The BBC claims to hold itself to high standards of impartiality, but when its journalists continually make language choices which deliberately distort the audience's view, they fail to meet that standard.

Guardian gives three cheers for antisemitic activists Even leaving aside how ludicrous it is to claim that the pro-Palestinian movement, which, since the Hamas massacre, has held countless rallies in the UK, some of them drawing hundreds of thousands of protesters, is “disenfranchised,” Jonathan Liew's defense of illegal acts of vandalism which serve to further intimidate a tiny, beleaguered Jewish community which has faced a tsunami of antisemitism over the last two and a half years is, even by Guardian standards, truly despicable.

NPR Has Officially Crossed the Rubicon NPR's typical whitewash of terrorism plunged to new lows as it engaged in terror apologia. In its sympathy piece on a homicidal Jew-hater who perpetrated a terror attack on an American synagogue and the Lebanese town from which he originally hailed, NPR crossed new lines.

The News You Didn’t Hear About This Week: Friday, March 13, 2026 The Iranian regime is using schools and other civilian areas for military purposes just like its proxy Hamas. A new Shi'ite terror group popped up seemingly overnight after claiming responsibility for three anti-Jewish attacks in Europe. The record-breaking sale of Israeli cybersecurity company "Wiz" to Google required outside-the-box financial planning by Israel.

Max Hastings believes anti-Israel libel because he saw it at the BBC It’s extremely dispiriting that, with all Max Hastings’ erudition, he nonetheless succumbed to mind-numbingly banal cliches and ahistorical arguments about the root cause of violence and instability in the Middle East.

A tale of two conflicts: BBC double standards on Iran and Gaza The BBC has shown in recent days that it is absolutely capable of drawing those lines, labelling potential propaganda, and clearly pushing back on guests making unverified claims when it comes to the Islamic Regime in Iran. It would seem that when the conflict involves Israel alone, as opposed to Israel and the US, the rules are applied somewhat differently.

NPR Omits Any Mention of Terrorism in IRGC “Explainer” In a segment meant to explain who the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps is and what its aims are, NPR did neither.

TEHRAN ON THE AIR: ABC NEWS PLATFORMS IRANIAN REGIME APOLOGISTS WITHOUT CHALLENGE Viewers of ABC News Live in the past 12 days may have thought they were watching Iranian State Media with the platforming of two Iranian regime mouthpieces, Trita Parsi (four times) and Negar Mortazavi, and no push back whatsoever by ABC.

The New York Times Buries Truth of Iran’s Nuclear Weapons Program The New York Times obituary of Ayatollah Khamenei did a reasonable job of describing his cruelty to his own people. But when it came to his pursuit of nuclear weapons, the Times dropped the ball and portrayed him as a victim.

‘More Partners, More Options’: AP Uncritically Shares Content From State-Run Iranian Propaganda Outfit AP shares without challenge propaganda from Mehr News Agency while also failing to disclose that its Iranian regime-controlled partner is owned by the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization.

Video: Intifada: A history of terror Anti-Israel activists call for a “globalized intifada.” But what exactly is an intifada? It’s not complicated. It’s history. Intifadas are terror campaigns targeting civilians, and calls to “globalize the intifada” fuel attacks against Jews around the globe. Journalists have a sacred duty to report on the intifadas’ violent history without whitewashing. Glossing over calls for murder is not journalism.

Telegraph journalist has learned nothing about antisemitism It’s horribly dispiriting – particularly given the tsunami of antisemitism in Britain since the Oct. 7 massacre – that Telegraph editors not only allowed such a toxic trope to be published, but actually defended it.

CAMERA Op-Ed: How CNN’s access to Iran may come with a price CNN's access in Iran does not guarantee an unfiltered look inside the Iranian capital, especially when that access is granted by the Islamic Republic itself, CAMERA's Darcie Grunblatt writes in The Jerusalem Post as foreign correspondent Frederik Pleitgen adopts the regime's narrative portraying Iran as the victim of Western aggression.

PBS Host Allows Slander of Israel From Pro-Iranian Regime Professor Political science professor and host of PBS' "Ivory Tower" program, Nina Moore, proved that she could push back on statements from her fellow academics at the roundtable when she wanted to. When Israel was slandered by Professor Anirban Acharya, Moore said nothing.

Video: Partnership director brings update from Jerusalem Tricia Miller, director of CAMERA's partnership of Christians and Jews, joined Global Vision TV for a live update on life in Jerusalem during wartime.

Video: CAMERA expert analyzes war developments on Indian channel Once again, CAMERA US media research manager David M. Litman joined the Indian news network WION to discuss further developments in the Iran war.

The Minab School, RTVE and EFE: Hoaxes and Meta-Hoaxes EFE's and RTVE's preoccupation with defending themselves against false accusations of passing off old Kabul images as current scenes from Iran detracted from justified criticism of instances in which the mainstream Spanish news outlets provided less than rigorous reporting.

CAMERA Prompts CNN Correction of map that Blamed Minab school Strike on both U.S. and Israel CNN corrected a map that had wrongly attributed a strike on a girls’ school in Minab that was adjacent to an IRGC military base to both the U.S. and Israel, even though its own reporting and cited sources said the perpetrator was unknown and the casualty claims unverified at the time of the report.

The ZOG and the AOG: The Media’s Foreign Conspiracies About Iran A lack of critical thinking has led major media outlets to resort to old canards and conspiratorial thinking instead of geopolitics, regional dynamics, allies and assassination attempts when analyzing why the U.S. initiated military action against Iran.

A Catholic Priest Misrepresents Christian Zionism and Related Subjects The Israeli Catholic priest and Patriarchal Vicar Emeritus of Hebrew-speaking Catholics in Israel David Mark Neuhaus, S.J. misrepresents Christian Zionism while omitting important facts about Catholic attitudes towards the land and State of Israel.

Passing the Mic to Tehran: NBC Repeats Iranian Regime Claims Without Challenge Lies about Khamenei while alive and dead were just some of the outrageous statements NBC left unchecked in its reporting on, and interviews with, senior Iranian regime officials both before and during the U.S.-Israeli military campaign.

Selective Context in ABC News’ Reporting on Israel and Hezbollah Ceasefire Violations ABC promoted a skewed view of Israel's military actions in Lebanon since the signing of a ceasefire deal in November 2024. The failure to give the full picture misled viewers to believe Israel alone had not performed its obligations under the agreement.

The Problem with Media Discourse on the Iran War and International Law There is no one true interpretation of what international law mandates, regardless of what “experts” at outlets from the Washington Post to the New York Times to Deutsche Welle claim.

‘Who benefits’: Rachel Maddow’s conspiracy-laced take on the U.S.-Israel strikes against Iran Rachel Maddow argues the war with Iran is the result of Gulf state bribery, not Tehran’s behavior. However, her conspiracy collapses when confronted with decades of Iranian attacks, proxy warfare, and nuclear escalation.

PBS Inverts Iranian Public Opinion in Khamenei Death Coverage PBS downplayed just how many Iranians were actually mourning the death of the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, ignoring recent polling of the Iranian people.

Wall Street Journal Sanitizes Ayatollah Khamenei’s Oppression In its obituary for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Wall Street Journal largely omitted from the record his regime’s role in fueling conflicts across the region, engaging in and supporting acts of terror across the world, and perhaps most egregiously, the regime’s repression of Iranian women.

Video: CAMERA expert talks Iran war on Indian news channel CAMERA US media research manager David M. Litman joined the Indian news network WION to discuss developments in Operations Epic Fury and Roaring Lion and where things may go from here.

NPR Omits Critical Context in Reporting on IDF Actions in Lebanon In reporting on IDF operations in Lebanon against Hezbollah, NPR omitted critical context and tilted the narrative, making Israel seem as if it was striking in Lebanon without justification or provocation.

Ch. 4 News guest unchallenged as he Shills for Iran Sadly for Channel 4 News viewers, Cathy Newman not only failed to cross-examine or shame Dalton like she tried to do with Jordan Peterson, but treated him with kid gloves, thereby legitimizing the former ambassador’s diatribe about the West that was akin to what you’d expect to hear on Iran’s Press TV.

PRESS RELEASE: CAMERA Launches Global ‘Apartheid Week Exposed’ Campaign CAMERA is launching its sixth annual Apartheid Week Exposed (AWE) campaign on college and university campuses.

BBC’s Bowen promotes muddying talking points on Iran operation This is by no means the first time that Jeremy Bowen has tried to persuade BBC audiences that Israeli actions are the main factor behind the escalation of conflicts in the Middle East. However, as has been evident for many years, Bowen’s analyses often do anything but make a story more comprehensible to the corporation’s funding public due to his preference for advancing politically motivated and misleading talking points

‘Washington and Tel Aviv’ Strike Again UPDATED: CAMERA prompts an AP correction, republished in dozens of secondary media outlets, after the news agency cited "Washington and Tel Aviv," wrongly identifying Israel's capital.

ABC News Acts As Iranian State Media in Reporting on Alleged Elementary School Strike On the first day of the joint U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran, ABC News did not investigate or offer any other alternatives to claims made by a regime notorious for its propaganda. Instead, it merely served as a mouthpiece for the Islamic Republic Republic of Iran in reporting on an alleged strike on a primary school.

MS NOW’s Ali Velshi completely erases Palestinian terror in West Bank to preserve victim narrative Ali Velshi's sweeping claims on MS NOW about West Bank violence and the Oslo Accords erased Palestinian terrorism and the Palestinian Authority's complicity to advance a one-sided narrative, desecrating murdered Israelis and invalidating the experiences of millions.

CAMERA Statement on Renewed US and Israel Conflict With Iran CAMERA stands with Israel today and in the difficult days to come.

Comparing the BBC and Al Jazeera style guides The similarities between entries in the style guide used by the Hamas-supporting and terrorist-employing Qatari government-funded media outlet (which has been banned by several Arab countries) and those appearing in the BBC style guides certainly raise questions regarding the standards to which Britain’s national broadcaster apparently aspires.

Financial Times again echoes toxic trope For all the FT’s putative sophistication, it continues to get drawn-in to Tucker Carlson-style narratives evoking the "Israeli tail wagging the US dog" trope.

The News You Didn’t Hear About This Week: Friday, February 27, 2026 A lawyer for Hamas has been indicted for money laundering to the terror organization. Palestinian Islamic Jihad confirmed the IDF's June 2024 allegation that a Doctors Without Borders employee was one of their own. The Israeli Air Force issues guidance to some of its soldiers about food deliveries.

CAMERA Op-Ed: Despite War & UN Grandstanding, Israeli Diplomacy Is Thriving The U.N.'s pariah treatment of Israel in no way reflects the actual state of Israeli's thriving diplomacy, Tamar Sternthal writes in The Washington Examiner as Indian Prime Minister Modi visits Jerusalem and war looms.

BBC’s World at One promotes Jews on ‘Palestinian land’ canard The BBC's Sarah Montague advances the canard that the West Bank (Judea and Samaria) is all “Palestinian territory” and takes a thinly veiled swipe at diaspora Jews who make aliyah and choose to live there.

CAMERA Calls on NBC to Correct Mischaracterization of Huckabee’s ‘Christian Zionist’ Definition CAMERA calls on NBC News to correct its reporting on Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee's recent interview with Tucker Carlson, when it significantly misquoted the Ambassador's definition of "Christian Zionist."

How CNN rewrites Israel’s past to manufacture perpetual Arab victimhood CNN's article on a crime wave in Israel's Arab sector distorts history to portray the Arab sector as perpetual victims of Israel, erasing Arab aggression in the 1948 war and the positive contributions of many in the sector to Israel today.

Ayatollah Anthology: At Precipice of War, Essential Reading on Iranian Imperialism As American military assets amass in the Middle East at a scale not seen in decades, and as talks with the Islamic Republic of Iran appear to hit an impasse, CAMERA collates highlights from years of analyses by our former senior research analyst, Sean Durns, who has written extensively on the regime's imperialistic "revolution without borders."

The BBC and the one-sided land dispute In order to meet its obligations to provide audiences with balanced and fair reporting, the BBC would have to consider the Palestinian people as equally capable of being political actors in their own right, something which unfortunately happens all too rarely.

BBC News stirs a storm in a teacup Obviously the prime aim of Davies’ reporting on this "much ado about nothing" story was to amplify the statement delegitimizing Israel that was put out by a collection of countries and organizations.

Hamas Propaganda Via Medical Research Study Goes Unchecked by ABC News ABC News enabled Hamas-laundered propaganda when it reported uncritically on a Duke University-funded medical research study. Two Hamas-allied physicians co-authored the extraordinarily biased study with 11 Duke University students and faculty.

PBS’s week of journalistic faux pas: One-sided narratives, erasing American Oct. 7 victims Over the course of a single week, PBS NewsHour pushed one-sided narratives of Israeli policy, erased American victims of Oct. 7, and offered soft, unchallenged interviews to a repressive Iranian regime. This reporting raises questions over whether it is attempting to inform its viewers or persuade them.

In Purim Spirit, Wire Services Cite Peace Between Israel, Hamas & Smotrich’s Jewish ‘Colonialism’ Campaign With an absurd claim about purported aspirations for peace between Hamas and Israel and a ludicrous assertion that far-right Israeli Minister Smotrich supposedly kicked off a campaign promoting Jewish "colonialism," AP and AFP hilariously get into the spirit of Purim.

The News You Didn’t Hear About This Week: Friday, February 20, 2026 Eli Sharabi’s ‘Hostage’ memoir named Jewish book of the year. Arbel Yehoud reveals sexual abuse in Palestinian Islamic Jihad captivity. US Ambassador to Belgium ignites diplomatic firestorm highlighting antisemitism in the EU member state.

The Thomas Friedman Spin Cycle: Repeat, Recycle, Blame the Jews Thomas Friedman served up the familiar regurgitation of blaming Jews for the scourge of antisemitism in his latest for The New York Times.

NYT Double Standards: Rep. Randy is a Racist but Nerdeen Kiswani is Fine In reporting on a social media row between Representative Randy Fine and Pro-Terror Group Leader Nerdeen Kiswani, double standards by The New York Times meant only one of them was described as racist.

Zero accountability: on the Times’ miscoverage of Israel How a piece advancing the conspiracy theory that Jeffrey Epstein was a Mossad agent, based on zero evidence, got past Times of London editors represents more evidence that, when it comes to Israel, their reporters are not held accountable for egregious breaches of basic journalistic standards.

More terrorists airbrushed from BBC Gaza Strip reporting The BBC's pattern of reporting cannot by now be dismissed as isolated cases of errors and omissions. BBC audiences are being serially denied information which would contribute to their understanding of the way in which continued terrorist activity is currently influencing events in the post-ceasefire Gaza Strip.

The road to Bondi Beach: Times gives pro-Palestinian extremists a pass The Times (London) did a profound disservice to readers and the Jewish community by whitewashing the role played by anti-Zionist extremists in fueling Jew-hatred in Australia leading up to the Bondi Beach massacre.

KCPQ-TV, Fox’s Seattle Affiliate, Inflates Gaza Death Toll By Hundreds of Thousands KCPQ reporter Matthew Smith, of Fox News' Seattle affiliate, egregiously inflated the Palestinian death toll during the Israel-Hamas war as "hundreds of thousands.” He also failed to challenge an activist's genocide libel and grotesque invention that "nearly half" the population was "wiped out."

The News You Didn’t Hear About This Week: Friday, February 13, 2026 The Palestinian leader who wants strong ties to Israel. Investments in Israeli tech increase in 2025. Documents prove that NGO employee worked for Hamas.

Video: Is this journalism? Within two weeks, the Islamic Regime of Iran’s FM Abbas Araghchi sat down with Fox News and CNN and repeated the claim that the brutal killings of protesters were somehow an “Israeli plot.” On Fox, Bret Baier didn’t just nod along. He pressed and challenged Aragchi. On CNN, however, Frederik Pleitgen just let the claim float...and carried on.

The New York Times Rebrands Anti-Zionism as ‘Sharp Criticism’ In mislabeling NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani a "sharp critic of Israel," the New York Times rebrands and minimizes hateful anti-Zionism while gaslighting Jews and misleading readers. We have a new term for this: blue-and-whitewashing.

Israel’s West Bank Moves: The Context Omitted by the Media There may be many legitimate reasons to criticize the Israeli Cabinet decisions. But there are also legitimate reasons to support those decisions – reasons media outlets like CNN and the New York Times omitted. Media consumers deserve the facts and the context, not journalists deciding for them what to think.

Tucker Carlson Spreads More Misinformation About Christians and Israel Tucker Carlson met in Jordan with Anglican Archbishop of Jerusalem, Hosam Naoum, to discuss how Christians are doing in the Holy Land. As in previous episodes of his show, Tucker Carlson and his guest served up a hefty dose of inaccuracies and misrepresentations about Christians and Israel.

MS NOW Sounds Like Tucker Carlson MS NOW proved the horseshoe theory of antisemitism to be true, as the network sounded just like Tucker Carlson over this past weekend.

Reuters’ Order of Magnitude Misreporting on Terror In Reuters' latest instance of minimizing anti-Israel terror, the news agency understates the number of Israelis murdered in Hamas suicide bombings, citing "scores." In fact, the figure is hundreds.

Press Release: CAMERA Report Exposes Antisemitic Radicalization in School District of Philadelphia Our new comprehensive report documents a hostile environment for Jewish students and teachers in the School District of Philadelphia (SDP).

Fireside chat: CNN rolls out red carpet for Tehran’s top propagandist Walter Lippmann warned that journalism’s highest duty is to tell the truth and shame the devil—yet CNN did neither. Instead, its interview with Tehran’s top propagandist aired conspiracy, threats, and historical revisionism without challenge.

Born in bias: BBC filmmakers create narrative on suffering women and children Instead of a powerful and moving film on the struggles of pregnancy and motherhood in war, the BBC has instead aired a carefully constructed attack on the State of Israel.

Guardian buries journalism in report on Gaza graves The Guardian's two Allied cemetery stories represent an apt illustration of the outlet’s broader post-Oct. 7 coverage: providing succor for the Palestinian perpetrators of the worst antisemitic atrocity since the Holocaust while doubling down on their hatred of the victims.

CBS’ Journalistic Failures on Journalists Killed in Gaza Margaret Brennan of "Face the Nation" significantly overstates CPJ's figure for journalists killed in Gaza and ignores that even according to the organization's own information the list includes scores of terror operatives.

Reuters Partially Corrects Rafah Errors Reuters corrects after wrongly reporting that Rafah was destroyed and evacuated after the October ceasefire. Still in place is misleading "depopulated" terminology along with the false claim that Rafah is the only crossing point for exiting residents of the Gaza Strip.

Video: The other side of Ms. Rachel Ms. Rachel has had a lot of explaining to do recently. But these aren't simple accidents. The children's entertainer is showing exactly who she is, and it's not good for anyone.

AP’s Wishful Thinking, Hamas Strategy: Israel is ‘Diplomatically Isolated’ While Julia Frankel's description of Israel as a "diplomatically isolated nation" does not reflect reality, it does echo Hamas Khaled Mashal's words yesterday at the Al Jazeera Forum: "“We must pursue Israel and entrench the idea that it is an outcast entity that has lost its international legitimacy."

When Christian Witness Loses Its Way: A Response to Being Christian After the Desolation of Gaza Being Christian After the Desolation of Gaza features numerous misrepresentations, false accusations, inappropriate comparisons, villainized depictions, misconstruals, deflections, inaccurate claims, and promotion of extremist organizations as well as individuals with an anti-Israel bias.

The News You Didn’t Hear About This Week: Friday, February 6, 2026 A Pennsylvania district court finds Qatari cash likely influences antisemitism at Carnegie Mellon University. Australia's Grand Mufti called for jihad against Zionists nine months before Bondi Beach Massacre. The IDF responds to Hamas' ceasefire violations by eliminating Noa Marciano's murderer.

Tunnels, Context and International Law All Absent From NBC’s Video “Investigation” of the IDF NBC's video "investigation" of the IDF was so disingenuous it did not utter the word "tunnel" or mention Mohammed Deif by name. It was activism - not journalism.

Video: Is Tucker Carlson opposed to antisemitism? Tucker Carlson pretends he’s not an antisemite and that Israel and the Jewish people do not haunt his every waking moment. If everything isn’t about Jews, then what’s Carlson’s explanation for his fixation?

Wall Street Journal Corrects Rafah Crossing Falsehoods in Two Articles CAMERA prompts corrections in two Wall Street Journal articles which erroneously stated that the Rafah crossing has been “closed completely” since March 2024. The crossing was open for medical evacuations in early 2025, after it had been closed since May 2024.

More unhelpful ceasefire violation coverage from BBC News BBC reporting since the ceasefire came into effect in October 2025 has focused primarily on Israeli responses but has failed to adequately inform on the topic of the terrorist targets of such strikes. Near-daily ceasefire violations by terrorist organizations have for the most part been ignored. Unconfirmed claims sourced from Hamas-run agencies have been uncritically amplified, along with the “both sides” narrative concerning ceasefire violations.

Oct. 7 massacre erasure at the Guardian The damage to Israel and the global Jewish community by the Guardian's propagandistic – and, at times, simply cruel – re-writing of one of the most barbaric massacres of Jews in history into a story in which Jews are the perpetrators, while the terrorist mass murderers and their moral supporters in the pro-Palestinian movement escape opprobrium – is all too real, and, as we’ve demonstrated, is only getting worse.

U.S. Media Casts Israel as Villain While Burying UNRWA Terror Ties U.S. media outlets repeatedly push claims that Israel has provided “no evidence” of UNRWA-Hamas ties. These claims are easily disproven by publicly available information. Ultimately, these reports serve to shield UNRWA from scrutiny.

Statement on Harvard Medical School-affiliated Panel CAMERA and AJMA flag a disturbing trend of agenda-driven programming on campuses that subordinates scholarly rigor to partisan indoctrination. This pattern of programming with pre-ordained ideological outcomes was recently on display at Harvard University, and will soon be again at Boston University.

Losing Ground: AP Mislabels Arab Town in Israel ‘Palestinian’ The AP's new and enthusiastic embrace of misleading terminology labelling an Arab town in Israel as "Palestinian" is a worrying sign of anti-Israel discourse gaining ground in the effort to undermine Israel's sovereignty and internationally recognized territory.

El País Post-Oct. 7: From Structural Bias to Militant Activism CAMERA Español's critical review of El País coverage since Oct. 7 reveals that the problem with the paper runs far deeper than what was corrected under pressure.

BBC documentary sees a two-sided peace movement but a one-sided war To produce a documentary about a peace movement which only shows pain, suffering, and trauma on one side, and lays all agency, responsibility, and violence at the feet of the other, is a narrative decision which fails catastrophically in the BBC’s commitment to impartiality and accuracy.

ABC News’ Confusing Coverage of Ran Gvili’s Recovery and Return Despite having accurate information in written articles on its own website, four ABC News anchors confused viewers throughout the day on Jan. 26, 2026, by fumbling their coverage of who Ran Gvili was and the circumstances surrounding the historic nature of his recovery and return to Israel.

Guardian continues to disappear Hamas In Graham-Harris’ Guardian-style narrative, only Israelis are the “extremists” and peace “obstructionists,” not Hamas, whose refusal to disarm is intentionally obfuscated by the writer’s use of passive language.

Iran’s foreign minister uses Wall Street Journal to court the West with tired regime narratives In his Jan. 20 Wall Street Journal op-ed, “Iran’s Government Defends Its Crackdown,” Iranian Foreign Minister Sayed Abbas Araghchi advanced a familiar regime narrative in which domestic dissent is recast as a security threat to justify brutal repression. It is a narrative specifically concocted to appeal to Western audiences, and one frequently employed against Iranian women’s rights activists.

BBC Holocaust Memorial Day coverage universalizes Jewish suffering The idea that Jews are collectively responsible for the actions of Israel, or that Jews are ultimately responsible for bigotry that they experience, is not a position the BBC should be lending its considerable credibility to, on any day, let alone on Holocaust Memorial Day.

UNRWA Ad Violates Washington Post’s Standards for Accuracy The Washington Post says it won't publish misleading advertisements. However, a recent ad for UNRWA, the UN agency that works with the Palestinians, cited a false statistic. The Washington Post didn't flag or correct the misinformation.

SOAS Antizionist Professor Helps The New York Times Subtly Advance the Genocide Libel NYT Magazine subtly presented the genocide libel to its readers through a series of omissions, including the failure to divulge to readers that its "genocide expert" was an antizionist professor who justified the Hamas atrocities of October 7, 2023.

AP Corrects: Houthis Did Not Sit Out 12-Day Iran-Israel War CAMERA prompts correction of an Associated Press article which wrongly stated that the Iranian-backed Houthis of Yemen "sat out" the June 2025 war between Iran and Israel. In fact, the terror organization targeted Israel with ballistic missile attacks.

On CNBC, Jewish Rights Are a Discretionary “Moral Gift” CNBC recently sat down with Sir Bob Geldof. The musician had no harsh words for Hamas in the interview, but declared Israel was a "moral gift" that had been "squandered."

Video: Hollywood’s latest cause Marwan Barghouti has been lauded by Hollywood celebrities and dubbed the “Palestinian Nelson Mandela.” But the reality is that he’s a cold-blooded murderer.

Guardian promotes more lies about Gaza healthcare A recent Guardian article adheres to the outlet’s propagandistic formula of promoting incendiary accusations against Israel concerning Gaza’s healthcare that don’t withstand even minimal critical scrutiny.

BBC reporting on UNRWA as ever avoids the issues Even in light of the additional evidence of UNRWA cooperation with terrorist organizations that has accumulated over the past two years, BBC journalists are apparently still not embarrassed by the corporation’s policy of uncritical amplification of that organization’s talking points and its failure to investigate UNRWA’s terror links.

Erasing Jew-hate from Nazism: Redefining the ideology to fit a narrative In her Los Angeles Times column, Anita Chabria used a pseudo-definition of Nazism that erased Jew-hate from its core to argue that the Trump administration is flirting with Nazism while embracing white Christian nationalism. This columnist has had no problem freely highlighting antisemitic dog whistles on the right but has used qualifiers when discussing antisemitism in pro-Palestinian spaces.

Video: The “white supremacy” lie Decades after six million Jews were murdered by a white supremacist state, Jews are now being cast as the perpetrators of racial supremacy. CAMERA explains why the mainstreaming of this claim isn’t just wrong, but grotesque.

AP’s Wobbly Facts on Beit Sahour & New ‘Stable’ Yatziv Settlement The AP article on Israel's move to legalize the Yatziv outpost notes that "fittingly, the new settlement’s name means 'stable' in Hebrew." Unfortunately, AP's reporting on the disputed site flounders in factual instability.

When Haaretz Forgot to Mention That Yahya Ayyash Was An Arch-Terrorist In the selective memory of Haaretz's Hanin Majadli, incitement to terrorism is the "right to tell a story" and arch-terrorist Yahya Ayyah is relieved of his bloody record.

How did the BBC frame Israel’s Somaliland recognition? The BBC chose to frame recognition of a democratic country which it acknowledges has a “working political system” and “its own currency” – as well as defined borders – as “controversial.” In contrast, BBC audiences saw no such framing when, in September 2025, the corporation extensively covered the recognition of a Palestinian state (which lacks such features and has not held elections for two decades) by the UK and other countries.

Guardian corrects article promoting NGO’s libel of Israeli comedian The Guardian publicized an extremist NGO's false claims that an Israeli comedian participated in the destruction of a Gaza mosque. If the journalist had done any fact-checking, she would have discovered his reserve service consisted of performing comedy for IDF troops.

AP Corrects Cherry-Picked IPC Data on Gaza Food Security CAMERA prompts a correction of an AP article which cherry-picked a gloomy, disputed and dated figure about the Gaza Strip's food security situation. The news agency's clarification that the IPC figure is older than originally reported reached over 100 news sites across the U.S. and beyond.

Video: CNN’s double standard CNN has been quick to note it can’t independently verify death tolls in Iran. But when it comes to Gaza, the network has no problem reporting casualty figures from Hamas, a designated terrorist organization.

BBC obscures responsibility for ceasefire problems In less than five minutes, Jeremy Bowen misrepresented the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation and one of its founders, erased Hamas ceasefire violations, omitted key context on IDF activity in Gaza and the details of Trump’s Twenty Point Plan, and left listeners with almost no information on the Board of Peace but a clear impression of arbitrary Israeli cruelty.

Financial Times conflates facts with (anti-Israel) opinions The Financial Times, according to its own Editorial Code, must distinguish between comment, conjecture, and fact. Yet two recent news articles grossly failed to do that, characterizing the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation as having "failed" as a matter of fact.

MS NOW (MSNBC) Amplifies Terrorist-Infiltrated Médecins Sans Frontières’ Libel MS NOW (formerly "MSNBC") provided a friendly forum to the new CEO of an organization with terrorist ties.

NBC Ignores U.N. Declaration that 100% of Basic Food Needs Have Been Met in Gaza NBC News reported that the entire Gaza Strip was still at risk of starvation despite the IPC's own reports and the recent United Nations' acknowledgment that 100% of food needs in Gaza have been met.

Reuters Erases Hateful Statements by Author Randa Abdel-Fattah (Updated) Reuters' article about the cancellation of the Adelaide Writers’ Week in Australia completely erases Randa Abdel-Fattah's hateful statements that prompted the festival organizers to disinvite the author. By omitting these statements, Reuters falsely depicts the festival's move as a case of anti-Palestinian discrimination and lays the groundwork for the next attack on the Aussie Jewish community. (Update: Outreach by CAMERA and its members prompted Reuters to update its story.)

CAMERA Statement on Jerusalem Post Platforming B’Tselem Libels Why did The Jerusalem Post give a platform to B'Tselem, thereby legitimizing an organization whose mission and methods revolve around demonizing Israel in the international realm as opposed to working on the ground to effect positive change in the Jewish state?

Christmas in Bethlehem Narratives Hide PA, Islamist Abuse of Christians On Christmas day nearly every major news site reported the same story: Christmas in Bethlehem returns after two years of war. While naming Israel as the boogeyman, these reports brushed Islamist extremist violence against Christians under the rug despite reports of at least two attacks in the days before Christmas.

Video: When terrorists become a trusted source Major news organizations keep citing Hamas’ Health Ministry as a reputable source. Hamas is a designated terrorist organization, and the health ministry has a long history of lying about its death toll numbers. So why aren’t journalists more skeptical about the Hamas Health Ministry’s claims?

Guardian drags Israel into editorial on Iranian uprising While the Guardian won’t go all the way toward celebrating Khamenei, his country’s role as an enemy of the Jewish state they loathe means that its editors will never bring themselves to encouraging the downfall of the totalitarian regime and "axis of resistance" he built.

BBC again fails to inform on Hamas exploitation of schools Even after two years of war, the BBC still has no interest in reporting accurately and impartially on the topic of the exploitation of educational buildings (and other public facilities, including hospitals) by terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in order to facilitate audience understanding of why such buildings may have been damaged or destroyed during that time.

NPR’s “State of the World:” Soft Questions for a Hardened Terrorist. Twice. NPR's "State of the World" podcast conducted exactly one interview of a leader in 2024 and one in 2025 - both were softball interviews of Bassem Naim, a U.S.-sanctioned Hamas terrorist.

PBS Erases Gaza’s Jewish History, Destroys An Unharmed Church A "News Hour" segment on damage to the rich cultural history of the Gaza Strip during two years of war covers up Hamas' presence at landmark sites, falsely reports the destruction of an intact church, and completely erases the territory's Jewish history, leaving behind a journalistic wasteland in its wake.

At El País, Antisemitism Is a Feature, Not a Bug The repeated association of “the Jews” with suspicion, violence or collective guilt suggests an editorial pattern, not technical mistakes. In the latest blunder, El País falsely links Barcelona's targeted Jewish community to Gaza "genocide."

CAMERA Op-Ed: Amnesty International refuses to admit Hamas wants to kill Jews While Amnesty International has explicitly labeled Israel’s actions in Gaza a “genocide,” the organization’s recently published report on Oct. 7 omitted years of statements by Hamas leaders and language from its charter demonstrating genocidal intent against Jews.

Faith-Based Organizations Prioritize Anti-Israel Animus Over Aid Provision These organizations have expressed sympathy for and justified Palestinian violence against the Jewish State, collaborated with organizations that have employed antisemitic tropes and platformed terrorists, supported the BDS movement targeting Israel while delegitimizing the Jewish State, and promoted falsehoods and misrepresentations about the State of Israel.

Video: Don’t look away The Bondi Beach Chanukah Massacre, the deadliest massacre of Jews since Oct. 7, shows that tolerating antizionism and murderous Jew-hatred has consequences. This is what calls to “globalize the intifada” look like in action.

Video: Call them what they are Hamas apologists continue to deny that mass sexual assaults took place on Oct. 7. In their minds, to do otherwise, would mean accepting that Hamas is a genocidal terrorist organization. The evidence is overwhelming that Hamas used rape as a tool of war against Israeli civilians during their invasion and against Israeli hostages in Gaza.

The BBC omits strategic links between Iran and Venezuela By leaving out the coordination between Iran and Venezuela the BBC turns a story about two deeply connected allies engaged in long-standing cooperation against US interests into a story about random American aggression, and it turns Iran and Hezbollah from internationally connected, savvy geopolitical actors with sophisticated financial networks into isolated and purely reactive characters in a Western-centric world.

E-1 Contiguity Crock Enjoys Journalistic Revival A right-wing Israeli minister and anti-settlement activists on the opposite end of the political spectrum agree that Israel's E-1 construction plan would slice the West Bank in two. Despite this novel alignment, the map hasn't changed. The journalistic fallacy remains as false today as it was in 2012 when The New York Times issued a significant correction.

Impartial ‘Despite’ Being Jewish: El País Quietly Removes Antisemitic Slur Following an uproar, El País editors quietly removed reporting that U.S. Federal Judge Alvin Hellerstein “has made efforts to maintain an impartial stance despite being a well-known member of the Jewish community.”

CAMERA’s Statement on Mamdani’s Revocation of Executive Orders Protecting Jews Against the backdrop of deadly antisemitic attacks worldwide, Jews continue to be disproportionate targets of hate crimes in New York City. But instead of strengthening protections and increasing understanding of this deadly hatred, Mayor Mamdani and The New York Times did the opposite.

Guardian gives Zohran Mamdani the Jeremy Corbyn treatment We expect the Guadian's coverage of Mamdani – the member of a radical-left political party which effectively supported Hamas’ massacre – over the next four years to resemble their coverage of the former Labour Party leader, highlighted by their editors’ near religious belief in the doctrine that socialists, progressives, and collectivists, by definition, can’t be antisemites.

When narrative upstages accuracy: the BBC’s ‘starvation in Gaza’ stories This is by no means the sole case in which the BBC has advanced its chosen "malnutrition," "starvation," and "famine" narratives using images of children and adults with underlying medical conditions

CAMERA Letter to the Editor in the Washington Post: Missing Peaces A Washington Post photo essay fails to acknowledge that Palestinian leadership rejected two peace offers. Had they accepted the deals, the Palestinians might now have a state.

Sky News continues its slouch toward Al Jazeera Shortly after Oct. 7, 2023, Sky News effectively made the decision to frame the war not as an unprovoked antisemitic massacre by a proscribed terrorist group, but primarily on the suffering of Palestinian civilians as the result of the IDF’s putatively “disproportionate” military response to the attacks.

Haaretz Rings In New Year With Textbook Case of Antisemitism A Jan. 2 Op-Ed in which former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert blames Israel for attacks on Jews worldwide is the new year's first chilling validation of the fact that Haaretz does not combat antisemitism. It fuels it.

BBC’s Bowen visits Syria: ‘The problem is Israel’ The BBC's Jeremy Bowen promoted the decidedly not “in-depth” (but definitely predictable) narrative that it is Israel that is “the problem” in the Golan Heights border area.

The Los Angeles Times’ Brief Resurrection of Slain Hamas Spokesman Abu Obeida CAMERA prompts correction at The Los Angeles Times after the paper briefly resurrected Hamas spokesman Abu Obeida from the dead. A September speech following his August death would have been a truly unprecedented feat. But the truth is more mundane.

Video: Was Jesus Palestinian? A false narrative invading the holiday season depicts Jesus as a Palestinian. This dangerous doctrine is the latest attempt by anti-Israel activists to divorce Jesus from his Jewishness.

2025 Year In Review and The New York Times’ 2019 Bellwether For Antisemitism Six years after The Times’ notorious publication of a vile antisemitic cartoon depicting Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu as a guide dog wearing a Jewish star collar leading a blind, kippah-clad President Trump, antisemitic tropes take firm root in countless media outlets globally.

On Christmas, CAMERA-Prompted AP ‘Palestine’ Correction Reaches More Than 180 Media Outlets CAMERA's Christmas correction at the Associated Press reaches well over 180 media outlets in the United States and beyond. While Pope Leo referred to "Palestine," the news agency amended the article to more accurately refer to "the Palestinian territories."

Solomon’s Wisdom: Antisemitism, Haaretz and What Lies Between In a promotional letter to readers, Haaretz English edition editor Esther Solomon provides an otherwise compelling account of antisemitism from the two political extremes. She then urges readers to support Haaretz as a means to squelch wildly inaccurate reporting and anti-Jewish conspiracy theories. It's almost as if she hasn't read her own paper, a publication favored by anti-Jewish bigots like Candace Owens.

PRESS ADVISORY: CAMERA Reminds Media That ‘Globalize the Intifada’ Is a Call for Violence Against Jews Everywhere CAMERA calls on international news outlets to clearly and forthrightly report on the meaning of the “Globalize the Intifada” chant, which incites attacks against Jews across the globe.

CAMERA in the Washington Times: Palestinians and the Path Not Taken As CAMERA tells the Washington Times, there's a long history of Palestinian leaders being offered economic inducements in the hopes that it would lead them to drop their anti-Zionist ambitions. Such efforts go back more than a hundred years. And they've all failed.

BBC framing asks Jews to answer for violence against Jews The BBC failed in its duty to provide fair and neutral coverage of the atrocities in Bondi and subtly reinforced an unfair and dangerous trope of collective responsibility.

Time’s Charlie Campbell Victim-Blames Jews After Bondi Massacre Following the Dec. 14 ISIS-inspired Bondi Beach slaughter at a Chanukah celebration, Time Magazine editor at large Charlie Campbell blamed everyone but the Jew haters for growing antisemitism.

Sky News erases antisemitism from Bondi Beach massacre Alex Rossi’s inability to distinguish between the leadership of an antisemitic death cult and their Jewish victims shows clearly that he is the last person at Sky who should be reporting on anti-Jewish terror in Australia, or anywhere else in the world.

The Headline Difference: Spain’s Cadena SER Obscures the Bondi Terror Attack Unlike other Spanish media outlets which responsibly updated headlines as information emerged on the Bondi terror attack, influential radio broadcaster Cadena SER maintained an ambiguous headline citing "a shooting during a Jewish celebration," and failing to make clear that terrorists targeted the Chanukah event.

PRESS ADVISORY: CAMERA Urges Clear Coverage of Hezbollah, Hamas Ceasefire Violations As Hezbollah and Hamas violate ceasefire agreements by refusing to disarm, CAMERA calls on international news outlets to clearly report on these breaches by the designated terror organizations.

Amos Schocken’s Innovative Falsehood: ‘Identical’ Security Council Resolutions In an innovative falsehood, Haaretz publisher Amos Schocken invents that United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803, adopted last November, is "identical" to Security Council Resolution 2334, adopted in 2016. Aside from the fact that they both address Israel and the Palestinians, they are otherwise completely different.

CAMERA Statement on the Bondi Beach Chanukah Massacre CAMERA mourns the horrifying and tragic murder of 15 innocent people during an attack on the Hanukkah by the Sea celebration at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia.

Clean Scrubs Help Hamas Launder Disinformation Through NBC Hamas used NBC News in its propaganda campaign. While his co-terrorists were hoarding baby formula, a Hamas physician-operative used the media to tell the world Gaza's babies had nothing to eat.

CAMERA in the News: November 2025 November marked another busy month for CAMERA, with our team making an impact across an impressive range of media outlets in the U.S., Israel and Europe.

The Times deletes grossly misleading Gaza photo On July 27, 2025, David Collier posted about media complicity in the promotion of a libel against Israel that involved a photo of a tragically sick, emaciated Palestinian baby named Mohammed. The photo was originally taken by the Gaza-based photographer Ahmed Jihad Ibrahim Al-arini and uploaded to his Instagram account on July 22 – framed, falsely, as how Gaza was gripped by ‘mass starvation’ due to alleged Israeli restrictions on aid.

NPR Sanitizes Unrepentant Terrorist and Child Killer Because He Won a Book Prize NPR has taken multiple opportunities in the span of just a few weeks to fawn over a terrorist and child killer, released in the October 2025 Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal, simply because he's a novelist.

Omissions in BBC report on strike in Beirut On November 23, some three hours after news broke concerning a strike in Beirut’s Dahiya suburb targeting Hezbollah’s chief of staff, a report appeared on the BBC News website under the headline "Israel kills top Hezbollah official in first attack on Beirut in months."

The Guardian’s malevolence toward Israel has no limits It’s helpful to think of anti-Zionists as akin to addicts, in that, over time, they can’t get sufficiently high off the old anti-Israel canards anymore, and thus continue needing to impute greater degrees of malevolence to the Jewish state in order to maintain the visceral thrill of their belief that they’re fighting pure evil.

The New York Times Claims Fighting Hezbollah Is Israeli ‘Imperialism’ One throw-away, baseless comment by an Emirati political science professor was enough for The Times to publish a page-one headline and 3500-plus story absurdly arguing that Israel's determination to preemptively defend itself against Iranian-backed enemies bent on its destruction is imperialistic.

CAMERA Arabic report on anti-Israel bias among BBC Arabic staff Two recent reports published by The Times have referred to a report compiled by CAMERA Arabic.

Handle With CAIR? New York Times Whitewashes ‘Civil Rights’ Group After Texas Terror Designation The New York Times adopts CAIR's narrative that its critics are nothing more than anti-Muslim bigots, completely ignoring the organization's troubling record tying it to terror.

Greek Orthodox Archbishop Preaches Peace While Promoting Hate Against Israel Archbishop Hanna's "open message" to US Vice President JD Vance maligns the State of Israel, echoes anti-Jewish tropes that misrepresent American and Israeli leaders, and hypocritically promotes peace while the archbishop elsewhere praises terrorists, opposes peace with Israel, and seeks to destroy the world’s only Jewish State.

Video: Weaponizing Jewish identity Our Education Department’s K-12 Program has once again exposed Rethinking Schools as a source of antisemitism and misinformation. Is your school using this problematic material in its classrooms?

Video: The BBC is in trouble The BBC is in big, big trouble. We have been documenting and reporting on the broadcaster's systemic anti-Israel bias for years. Under consistent pressure from our experts' complaints, the BBC has had to issue HUNDREDS of corrections - averaging a shocking two corrections per week. Will the BBC take this opportunity to do right by the British public, and by the truth?

Analysis of BBC News headlines shows scale of anti-Israel bias The Telegraph recently reported on a CAMERA study of headlines to reports published on the BBC News website’s dedicated “Israel-Gaza war” page in the two years following the outbreak of the war between Hamas and Israel.

Guardian finds new anti-Israel libel…then instantly promotes it The baseless accusations and non-stories the Guardian is willing to amplify in order to satiate those in thrall to a toxic antizionist and antisemitic worldview are not restrained by even a minimal regard for professional and moral responsibility.

Violations, Hezbollah’s and AP’s With Israel's deadly strike on Hezbollah chief of staff Haytham Tabtabai, AP finds occasion to again conceal the terror organization's violation of the 2024 ceasefire agreement.

Ynet Corrects On U.S.-Saudi Relations CAMERA prompts a correction at Ynet after the Israeli media outlet wrongly reported: "During his first term, Trump had no contact at all with the Saudis."

The News You Didn’t Hear About This Week: Friday, November 21, 2025 Water service is disrupted in Gaza, the UN's stance on Hamas shifts, and more details emerge regarding the Hamas affiliation of a Gazan "doctor."

BBC report on Palestine Action trial highlights previous failures The BBC's longstanding failure to provide its readers the full range of information on the extremist group Palestine Action compromises the ability of its funding public to fully understand stories on that recently proscribed organization and its supporters.

Freezing the Facts: How NBC Misreported Gaza’s Weather On days the temperatures in Gaza were warm and sunny, London-based NBC reporters described Gaza as "bitter," "cold" and "freezing" in their writing. How did they get objective facts so wrong?

Guardian promotes October 7 massacre erasure Days after Oct. 7th, 2023, the Guardian began centering the story on the putatively "disproportionate" Israeli military response to the Hamas massacre, rather than on the genocidal terror group’s mass murder, sexual violence, torture and mutilation itself.

The Arithmetic of Bias: CNN’s West Bank Coverage Side-by-Side CNN’s coverage of the disputed West Bank territory, also known as Judea and Samaria, is demonstrably biased against Israelis. One need only contrast how the network covered two recent attacks carried out there – one perpetrated by Israelis and the other by Palestinians.

Spain’s RTVE Deletes False Post on Israeli ‘Death Penalty For Palestinians’ Following correspondence from CAMERA Español, Spain's publicly-funded RTVE removed an Instagram post which falsely claimed that Israel passed a law enabling the “death penalty for Palestinians.”

CAMERA Prompts Smithsonian Magazine Correction A recent Smithsonian Magazine report claimed that Megiddo was an “ancient Palestinian city." But as CAMERA told the publication, there is no such thing. Following contact from CAMERA, Smithsonian corrected.

Flood of Israeli Misreporting on ‘Tsunami’ of Israeli Emigration Along with the "tsunami" of emigration is a flood of Israeli media misreporting including factual errors, misunderstanding of demographic concepts and the failure to provide critical context. UPDATE: Ynet deletes erroneous references to a "negative migration balance" and adds key context on the departure of recent immigrants who had fled the Russia-Ukraine war.

AP’s Flash In The Pan Clarity: Israel Applauds, Hamas Rejects UN Resolution A fleeting moment of rare clarity appeared in an Associated Press headline: "Netanyahu applauds UN adoption of Trump’s Gaza plan and Hamas rejects it." Undeterred, the New York Times still finds Israel to be the rejectionist party in the way of a diplomatic solution.

Video: Tucker Carlson got it wrong Christian Zionists support Jewish indigenous self-determination. This support isn’t complicated, and it’s not new, either. Zionism is as old as Christianity itself, tracing its roots right back to Jesus and the early Church. If Christian Zionists are the people whom Tucker Carlson “dislikes more than anybody,” then he’s got a major problem with Christianity, period.

CAMERA Op-Ed: BBC Arabic’s imported extremism is corroding the corporation The deeply flawed broadcasting service which its senior executive praises for being ‘almost as trusted as Al-Jazeera’ is beyond repair.

CAMERA Op-Ed: The Man Behind the Throne Mohammed bin Salman, the famous Saudi Crown Prince, is visiting the United States, prompting conversation about a potential Saudi addition to the Abraham Accords. In the pages of the Washington Free Beacon, CAMERA offers a look at a new biography of MBS.

Eight Ongoing Issues with BBC Arabic Despite repeated interventions by CAMERA Arabic and other observers, BBC Arabic continues to display systemic bias and professional failings in its coverage of Israel and Jewish affairs.

The News You Didn’t Hear About This Week: Friday, November 14, 2025 A senior Hamas official's son is arrested in Europe, a hospital in Gaza is being used as a Hamas torture chamber, and a Qatari conspiracy looms over the International Criminal Court.

CAMERA OP-ED: No, Tucker, Christian Zionism is NOT Christian heresy! Christian Zionism is rooted in the recognition of the biblical history of Israel and the prophetic promises concerning the return of the Jewish people to their land.

Video: The truth about CAIR The Council on American Islamic relations (CAIR) has been increasingly active in forming partnerships with schools across the United States. Considering the group's history of affiliation with terrorist organizations, it's past time we consider what this means for American education.

Haaretz’s Show Journalism on Turkey’s Anti-Israel Show Trial Why did Haaretz send a reporter to Istanbul and dedicate extensive space to an event funded by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and headed by disgraced antisemite Richard Falk?

CAMERA in the News: October 2025 From London to Washington to Madrid, our staff last month continued to expose misinformation and bias across a range of media outlets.

Video: Pay-for-slay: How terrorists become millionaires According to Palestinian Media Watch, there are 160 new Palestinian millionaires as a result of the Palestinian Authority's "Pay for Slay" program. The 20-point plan that forms the basis for the current ceasefire calls for promoting "tolerance and peaceful co-existence." However, that remains impossible as long as terrorists continue to be financially rewarded for their crimes.

Reuters Pulls Article Which Called 200 Armed Hamas Combatants ‘Civilians’ Despite the fact that Hamas openly acknowledges that some 200 armed combatants holed up in tunnels under Rafah are its fighters, a Reuters' story today called them "civilians." Following correspondence from CAMERA, the wire service pulled the story.

PRESS RELEASE: CAMERA Responds to Top BBC Resignations CAMERA hopes that the BBC will seize this opportunity for meaningful change in its reporting on Israel and the Middle East.

The Washington Post and NPR’s Sick Reports on Israeli ‘Human Rights Violations’ Recent reports by the Washington Post and NPR highlight alleged Israeli human rights abuses. But as CAMERA points out, the reports only serve to showcase the reporter's ignorance and lack of journalistic due diligence.

GB News Interviews CAMERA UK’s Hadar Sela On GB News, CAMERA UK co-editor Hadar Sela discusses a leaked dossier confirming years of our research into serious editorial failures at BBC Arabic.

The News You Didn’t Hear About This Week: Friday, November 7, 2025 Stories of the abuse of Israeli hostages continue emerging, Iran's interference in Iraqi elections grows, and Israel and India to ink a major defense deal. Plus: as the horrors in Sudan finally start making the headlines, we recall another time the world overlooked atrocities elsewhere to fixate on the Jewish state.

Video: Echoes of Kristallnacht: the 2024 Amsterdam ‘Jew hunt’ A year after Amsterdam’s 2024 “Jew Hunt,” CAMERA research analysts Ricki Hollander and Gilead Ini revisit the pogrom, expose the myths that tried to justify it, and explain how it fits into the wider rise of the New Antisemitism.

CAMERA OP-ED: How journalism died in Gaza In the name of empathy, the media resigned themselves to lying because deceiving became the only way to tell their “truth.”

CAMERA Op-Ed: Europe is a Warning Decline, CAMERA reminds the Washington Times, is a choice. And by enabling antisemitism, many European leaders are embracing a bleak future. Americans should view unfolding events on the continent as a warning.

CAMERA Op-ed: Embracing Antisemitism Will Doom America Kevin Roberts’ claim that his movement must “focus on its political opponents” simply does not align with his claim that truth must prevail.

The New York Times Incites Genocide With such grand sanctimony comes grand hypocrisy in the pages of The New York Times. Masha Gessen and a band of supposed “good citizens” of a “bad country” promote the idea that “all [Israelis] are responsible” for the imagined evilness of their nation.