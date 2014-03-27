July 24, 2026

The New York Times’ Flat Note in Melbourne Symphony Case Coverage

In reporting on a pianist's failed lawsuit after his performance was canceled following an on-stage proclamation that Israel was targeting journalists in Gaza, The New York Times cited to the Committee for the Protection of Journalists. The paper failed to acknowledge the organization was conducting a review after Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad claimed many "journalists" as their fighters.
July 22, 2026

What has the BBC ever done for us?

The BBC used a joke about puritanical groupthink to advertise the importance of the licence fee. The result is an accidental masterpiece of self parody.
July 21, 2026

The Ahmadinejad Question(s)

The New York Times published a second article on Israel's alleged plan for regime change in Iran. Just like the first article on the topic, this report too demonstrates serious issues.
July 21, 2026

Bash’s Brad Lander Blunder: How CNN Let Facts Slip Through the Newsroom

Dana Bash's interview with Brad Lander exposed a wave of media failures, from misrepresenting Raphael Lemkin’s genocide legacy to shockingly redefining Holocaust-era "kapos." This analysis debunks those claims alongside factual errors about Israeli democracy, voting rights, and West Bank security realities.
July 21, 2026

CAMERA Op-Ed: Judaism and Zionism on the frontlines of dangerous discourse

Post-Oct. 7, one would have at least hoped that there would be some soul-searching among supporters of the Palestinian cause and a reaction along the lines of “this is not how we imagined Palestinian resistance” or a “not in my name” campaign. However, neither distancing nor clarity was to be, CAMERA's Adam Levick writes in JNS.
July 20, 2026

Fixed It. Examining BBC Backflips over Hamas Responsibility

The BBC "Hamas-run" formula, adopted to help inform, continues to obfuscate rather than clarify. Once again, the BBC refuses to lay any agency at the feet of people it increasingly appears to view as purely reactive, uncomplex and incapable of strategic thought.
July 17, 2026

The News You Didn’t Hear About This Week: Friday, July 17, 2026

Violent Israeli attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank have decreased by 25 percent since March. Yahya Sinwar's handwritten memo showed he planned the October 7 massacre despite believing Israel would retaliate with all its might, including possible use of nuclear weapons. A British-Israeli dual citizen who served in the IDF was awarded counsel fees in the UK after a court found the attempt to prosecute him to be egregious.
July 16, 2026

Strait Up Wrong: NBC’s Keir Simmons Misses the Mark Framing the Battle for Hormuz

NBC’s veteran international correspondent Keir Simmons should, at this point in his career, possess the tact and journalistic know-how to provide contextual, responsible reporting to viewers. This is especially true when reporting on an issue driving public discourse in the United States, such as the Islamic Republic of Iran. But Simmons’ July 15 report on NBC News Now failed in this regard.
July 14, 2026

Does Israel Have a Capital?

The New York Times mentioned Tel Aviv as Israel's capital and seat of government. After CAMERA contacted the outlet, it refused to correct the mistake.
July 14, 2026

Ro Khanna’s West Bank Publicity Stunt Amplified by The New York Times and NBC

Representative Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) launched an aggressive smear campaign against Israel after manufacturing an “incident” in Area C of the West Bank on July 8, 2026. But had Khanna coordinated with the IDF for smooth passage, there would have been no opportunity for a provocative publicity stunt. CAMERA breaks down the facts here.
July 13, 2026

Israel’s New Christian Envoy Tells the Story Critics Ignore

Anti-Israel commentators often try to drive a wedge between Christians and Jews by falsely depicting Israel as a hostile place for Christians. But Israel recently took a step that illustrates a very different story — one that critics often ignore.
July 9, 2026

Context For the Times: Why Was Scott Wiener Harassed?

The New York Times reported that activists in San Francisco harassed Scott Wiener, a state senator from California, ostensibly over his views on Israel. But the Times barely acknowledged Wiener's Jewishness, downplaying critical context that suggests the plausible conclusion that Wiener was harassed because of his identity—not his views.
July 8, 2026

NBC Withholds Crucial Context About Gaza Ceasefire

NBC's Chantal Da Silva omits critical context and facts regarding the ceasefire in Gaza, painting Israel as the sole cause of the ceasefire’s complications in Gaza, and blurring Hamas’s responsibility for the continued conflict in the coastal enclave.
July 8, 2026

CAMERA Op-Ed: In Colorado, AP Serves as Definitive Sanitizer of Antisemitism

The AP says it’s the “definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.” But its coverage of Melat Kiros’ victory in the Colorado state primaries again proves the news agency to be the definitive sanitizer of global antisemitism, CAMERA's Tamar Sternthal writes in The Jerusalem Post.

Foreign Policy Hosts an Islamic Republic Propagandist

July 7, 2026
Foreign Policy’s misstep here isn’t sharing Vaez’s perspective. Rather, it is doing so while concealing information that would help its audience judge Vaez’s credibility and independence, or lack thereof.
July 7, 2026

Israel’s armchair critics moralize from Aspen’s luxury resorts

CNN’s Fareed Zakaria and former NSA Jake Sullivan's recent exchange displayed a stark disregard for the hardships of daily life in wartime Israel. After all, advocating for a flawed peace is easy when you never have to endure the catastrophic consequences of its collapse.
The logo of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).
July 7, 2026

The BBC Erases Hamas

The BBC has a duty to accuracy and impartiality which they fail to uphold time and time again, because of an institutional inability to hold Hamas responsible for their own actions, or even name them as actors at all. In this way they recruit themselves into Hamas’ propaganda strategy and entirely abdicate their responsibility to their audience and licence fee payers.
July 6, 2026

Reuters Amplifies Another Unverified Taybeh Allegation Against Israel

Reuters again amplifies unverified allegations against Israelis while minimizing security realities and omitting facts necessary for understanding the story. Its June 10 article on Taybeh gives readers accusations, not verified evidence, and reinforces a misleading narrative about Israel and Christians in the Holy Land.

Suggested Weekend Reading

July 5, 2026
Here’s our weekly edition of recommended articles, reports and studies – providing vital context and information about Israel and the region that the mainstream media ignores.
Israeli delegation to Venezuela
July 2, 2026

The News You Didn’t Hear About This Week: Thursday, July 2, 2026

Israel sends a humanitarian delegation to Venezuela to help after the earthquakes, despite a lack of diplomatic relations. Slovenia's new government has done a 180 degree pivot towards Israel. The Board of Peace moves forward with a new plan to cut out Hamas.

BBC Continues to Run Cover for Propaganda

July 2, 2026
The BBC chose not to tell its audiences about the CPJ review into the deaths of journalists in Gaza. Why is an institution committed to impartiality obscuring the truth?

COGAT contradicts Telegraph on Gaza healthcare story

June 30, 2026
A Telegraph article on the struggles of cancer patients in Gaza ignored Hamas’ role in the territory’s healthcare crisis, and conveyed the pre-determined narrative of Israeli responsibility while failing to reach out to COGAT, the agency responsible for the transfer of medicine and the approval of permits for treatment abroad.
June 29, 2026

The Press Parrots the U.N. Yet Again

In covering the U.N. Commission of Inquiry’s report, “‘The essence of childhood has been destroyed’: Israel’s deliberate targeting of Palestinian children in the Occupied Palestinian Territory since 7 October, 2023,” The New York Times, CNN, Reuters, and NBC blindly parroted its contents while completely ignoring critical questions and counter-critiques.
The logo of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).
June 29, 2026

What is the BBC Not Telling You About the Lebanon Deal

Why does the BBC continue to prioritise the amplification of Hezbollah talking points over meeting it’s obligation to accuracy and impartiality? It is a question the institution must grapple with as its journalists’ failures continue to undermine BBC standards.
June 29, 2026

CAMERA Op-Ed: Stop the Hate on Al-Hiwar

It’s time for the British government to close the Ofcom loophole on Al-Hiwar and for the Metropolitan Police Act to urgently investigate its broadcasts serving as a megaphone for global terror rhetoric.
June 26, 2026

Does The Times Know the Facts?

In March, the New York Times asserted that Israel played an outsized role in the White House's decision to go to war with Iran. But in June, the publication claimed that it was mere "perception" that Israel dragged the U.S. to war. What changed? Does The Times know the facts?
June 25, 2026

The BBC and the Hamas Propaganda Pipeline

The BBC fails to do basic fact checking on fresh claims of targeting journalists in Gaza, a failure which illustrates a much deeper and more insidious problem than simply erosion of journalistic standards.
Darializa Avila Chevalier
June 24, 2026

NBC News Recasts Avila Chevalier’s Support for Terror as Being a “Vocal Critic of Israel”

NBC recast pro-terror politician Darializa Avila Chevalier as a "vocal critic of Israel." In reality, she is a co-founder of Columbia University Apartheid Divest, an organization that fully supports "Palestinian resistance." As an alumna, she helped organize the Columbia encampments, blocked police from entering Hamilton Hall when protestors commandeered it, and refused to condemn Hamas or their acts on October 7.

CAMERA Op-Ed: The Guardian’s ‘Nazification’ of Jews

June 23, 2026
The Guardian's Arwa Mahdawi accused Gwyneth Paltrow of "Gwynocide" for starring in an Israeli ad. As Howard Jacobsen noted, "There is a sadistic triumphalism in charging Jews with genocide," CAMERA's Adam Levick writes in The Jewish Chronicle.
June 22, 2026

Dalal Saoud, Hezbollah’s ‘Support Front’ at UPI

Dalal Saoud, reporting from Lebanon for United Press International, "opened a support front" — to borrow from her own ambiguous terminology for Hezbollah's unprovoked rocket attacks on Israel — on behalf of the Iranian proxy.
June 21, 2026

CAMERA Op-Ed: Spain: One Flotilla, Two Standards

Spanish media and public discourse displayed far more interest in the Israeli minister’s faraway humiliation of the group than in the Basque police’s home-court violent welcome for the same activists, CAMERA Español's Masha Gabriel writes in JNS.
June 21, 2026

Jeremy Bowen and ‘Lebanon’s Curse’

Jeremy Bowen's analysis of the Memorandum of Understanding between the US and Iran creates a caricature of the war in Lebanon, and almost entirely erases Hezbollah

CNN’s Misleading Graph and the Inconvenient Truth About Warzones

June 21, 2026
A CNN analysis featured a misleading graph tracking strikes between Hezbollah and the IDF from October 2023 to June 2026. The cherry-picked data distorted the reality of the war, while also highlighting a broader issue: the consequences of newsrooms uncritically relying on politicized NGO datasets.
The logo of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).
June 18, 2026

BBC’s Yolande Knell and the Anatomy of a Narrative

Middle East correspondent Yolande Knell provided what was framed as a deep dive into the volatile property disputes of East Jerusalem. But what was delivered to BBC audiences was a masterclass in deliberate distortion. Knell didn’t merely stumble into bias; she systematically bypassed the legal and historical realities of the area to fit a constructed narrative.

CAMERA Op-Ed: Journalists should start calling Iran an empire

June 15, 2026
"Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger once said that Iran had to decide whether it wanted to be a nation or a cause," CAMERA's Shay Khatiri writes for JNS, adding, "But Iran had already decided that it wanted to be a cause and an empire."
June 14, 2026

ITV News report on Lebanon abandons even the pretense of journalism

By ignoring Hezbollah’s likely role in the incident they reported, while failing to provide viewers with the Israel’s response to the incendiary accusation that that the army intentionally struck a hospital, ITV News violated the Accuracy clause of the UK's broadcast media regulator.

Video: Is Israel responsible for Gaza child marriages?

June 11, 2026
Blaming Israel’s response to the October 7 atrocities for the assault of young Palestinian girls by adult Palestinian men is a new low for the Associated Press. By holding the Gazan parents who enabled the underage unions as exempt from responsibility, and blaming Israel for the parents’ decisions, the AP treats Palestinian adults like children.
President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a joint press conference
June 11, 2026

Is Israel Trapping America or Pulling It Out of One?

The Newsweek article follows up on a previous editorial, warning Trump to avoid “losing control” over Israel, which was “increasingly aggressive” as an actor. This argument stands on a fallacy, that the interests of the United States and Israel in the Middle East don’t align.
June 11, 2026

Sky News fails to challenge pro-Hamas guest

Sky News presenter Yalda Hakim interviewed Jeremy Scahill, a “journalist” with Drop Site News, known for promoting pro-Hamas and pro-Iranian regime propaganda, and failed to challenge any of his extremist views.

MassLive’s Islamic Jihad Love Story

June 10, 2026
MassLive allowed itself to be used to spread what can only be described as a propaganda puff piece. The professed purpose of the article is to shape the audience’s perception of “the human reality behind life in Gaza.” In doing so, the author depicted Israel as denying someone “happiness in a peaceful world,” while omitting that same person's own violent contribution to the absence of a “peaceful world.”
June 10, 2026

France 24: One Story, Two Languages, Two Different Realities

Was the Jabal Amel Hospital in the Lebanese city of Tyre "reduced to ruins following Israeli bombardments" or was it damaged in a strike that hit near the hospital? France 24's Spanish and English reporting are at odds with each other.
June 9, 2026

From the River to the Studio: NPR’s Pity Party for Mahmoud Khalil

NPR added to its repertoire of soft or sympathetic interviews of perpetrators, leaders and supporters of Palestinian terror in its recent interview with Mahmoud Khalil. Structured to garner sympathy, NPR never asked him about the speech he claims he has been targeted for or why he has repeatedly refused to condemn Hamas.

CNN and Reuters Conceal the Flotilla’s Terror Agenda

June 9, 2026
In their coverage of the May 2026 Global Sumud Flotilla, CNN and Reuters blindly ran with explosive, evidence-free abuse claims, completely ignoring documented terror ties and a calculated political stunt with no actual proof of aid aboard.
June 8, 2026

CAMERA Op-Ed: No Lie Too Extreme

In the lust libels alleging Israel’s use of widespread rape and sexual assault, every lurid lie is fit for print and worthy of the public consciousness, however ludicrous or unsubstantiated, CAMERA's Tamar Sternthal writes in JNS. Nothing is unspeakable.
June 7, 2026

Weekend Reading

Our recommended articles, reports and studies - providing vital context and information about Israel and the region that the mainstream media ignores.
June 4, 2026

ABC Omits Hezbollah’s Role in UNIFIL Death

An ABC News brief on the news organization's website reported the death of one United Nations peacekeeper in Lebanon from a mortar attack. The report used passive language and refrained from ascribing blame to Hezbollah.
June 4, 2026

BBC Arabic: News you can trust?

BBC Arabic has spent years compromising the corporation’s credibility, all at the expense of UK license fee payers and the Foreign Office’s budget, rightly losing the “trust” of its funding public - and no damage control PR campaign can cover that up.
June 3, 2026

The Guardian’s post-Oct. 7 coverage in one image

A propagandistic Guardian cartoon about destruction in Lebanon and Gaza erases terror groups entirely, and is a perfect illustration of the outlet's myopic coverage of the war which began when Hamas carried out their barbaric pogrom on Oct. 7.
June 2, 2026

NPR Hides Hezbollah Tactics by Luxury-Washing

NPR carefully avoids placing an iota of responsibility for the damage to southern Lebanon on Hezbollah. In a recent story designed to make it appear as if Israel was destroying homes for no reason, one man NPR interviewed told listeners that nice houses don't house weapons.
June 1, 2026

CAMERA Op-Ed: Kristof and the Self-Sabotaging World of Journalism

Trust in journalism is at an all-time low because journalists are debasing their own noble profession, CAMERA's David Litman writes at JNS. Journalists should be the first to challenge the dishonesty in Nicholas Kristof's piece alleging systemic sexual abuse of Palestinian prisoners.
May 28, 2026

Video: Nicholas Kristof’s tabloid journalism

Serious accusations demand serious evidence. Nicholas Kristof’s New York Times opinion piece makes an extremely serious accusation: that Israel employs “systematic” sexual violence against Palestinians. But his case falls apart with the merest scrutiny, and in publishing it, the New York Times has debased its level of journalism from the self-proclaimed “paper of record” to tabloid.
May 28, 2026

Telegraph cartoon evokes antisemitic motif

The Telegraph’s depiction of the Green Party leader invariably evokes an antisemitic motif.  In addition to his gratuitously elongated nose, his facial expression conveys an ugly, sinister, scheming quality that evinces the “Happy Merchant” caricature.
May 27, 2026

Video: Palestinian UN Mission’s ‘Nakba’ Propaganda

“78 years of ongoing Nakba,” declared the “State of Palestine” on X, along with a video presumably meant to illustrate that nakba—the narrative that portrays Israel’s establishment as a “catastrophe” that depended on Palestinians’ “erasure” by Israeli “occupiers.” The problem? It was full of lies.

The BBC’s Hugo Bachega Has a Near-Miss with The Point

May 25, 2026
The BBC's Hugo Bachega comes close to accurately reporting on Hezbollah's cynical exploitation of Lebanon, but uses framing and carefully chosen interviews to revert back to a one-sided narrative of Israeli responsibility
May 24, 2026

Omissions in BBC Reporting About the Fatah Conference

BBC fails to provide critical context on Palestinian leadership and governance in coverage of the eighth Fatal General Conference, an event whose flag displays rifles, a grenade and an Israel-erasing map of "greater Palestine."
May 22, 2026

The News You Didn’t Hear About This Week: Friday, May 22, 2026

Global Sumud Flotilla's website deleted references to Hamas ties. A recent COGAT survey found that a large number of Gazans are interested in information about emigrating from Gaza. An Israeli task force has a plan for every single October 7 terrorist.

Taybeh, Distorted Claims, and Misrepresentation of Reality

May 22, 2026
Recent claims about Taybeh show how quickly unverified allegations can be amplified into sweeping accusations against Israel before the facts are established. A previous controversy over alleged damage to a church in Taybeh shows why careful scrutiny is essential.

Groundhog Day on NPR: Same Man, Town and Biased Playbook

May 22, 2026
NPR has a long-standing formula. Both in 2009 and 2026, it ran stories about the same man in the same area in Jerusalem. Then and now, NPR used anti-Israel human rights organizations and Israeli activists to make false claims about the demolition of illegally built homes and to call the building permit process discriminatory.
May 21, 2026

NPR’s Ahistorical Presentation of the ‘Nakba’

In presenting "the Nakba," NPR's listeners heard activism, not journalism. Its audience was not told that Palestinian Arabs rejected the proposed UN Partition Plan or that neighboring Arab countries declared war on the new State of Israel. NPR's one-sided narrative also ignored the 150,000 Arabs who remained in Israel during the war, who make up roughly 20 percent of the Israeli population today.
May 21, 2026

Video: The Guardian’s antisemitism hypocrisy

The Guardian says antisemitism must be confronted, yet repeatedly platforms voices and narratives that fuel hostility toward the Jewish people and the Jewish state. From amplifying extremist rhetoric to normalizing inflammatory smears against Israel immediately after October 7, the paper’s editorial choices reveal a glaring contradiction at the heart of modern media discourse. You cannot claim to oppose antisemitism while mainstreaming false narratives that drive it.

ABC Gives Massie’s Antisemitism a Free Pass

Rep. Thomas Massie
May 20, 2026
In the run-up to his primary election, ABC hosted Rep. Thomas Massie. During the interview, George Stephanopoulos normalized Massie's antisemitic rhetoric and conspiracy theories by failing to challenge his bombastic statements.
May 19, 2026

The Problem With Laura Kuenssberg

The problem with Laura Kuenssberg, and others at the BBC, is not that they discussed antisemitism after the Golders Green stabbings. It’s the way they did…

The News You Didn’t Hear About Last Week: Monday, May 18, 2026

President Isaac Herzog with newly elected Costa Rican President Laura Fernández Delgado (Amos Ben-Gershom / GPO)
May 18, 2026
President Herzog's visit to Costa Rica and Panama underscores expanding Israeli diplomatic ties to the region. Top ICC prosecutor says no evidence to show that Israel committed genocide in Gaza. First Palestinian submits complaint to ICC asking to prosecute Hamas for war crimes against Palestinians.

CAMERA Op-Ed: Nicholas Kristof’s words vs. Nicholas Kristof’s work

May 18, 2026
Nicholas Kristof's column charging Israel with systematic sexual abuse and rape of Palestinian prisoners was criticized for fomenting antisemitism and bad journalism. But the worst enemy of Kristof’s column is arguably Nicholas Kristof himself, CAMERA's Omri Tubi writes at JNS.
May 18, 2026

BBC Coverage of Strike on Hamas Oct. 7 Massacre Planner

BBC's report on the killing of Hamas commander and Oct. 7 architect Izz ad-Din al-Haddad amplified unconfirmed claims that the strike also killed civilians, but failed to mention widely reported accounts that Haddad himself had used Israeli hostages as human shields.
May 17, 2026

Silenced No More? Why Did the BBC Bury the Civil Commission Report

The BBC limited its reporting on the findings of the Civil Commission to a few sentences in the middle of the night, effectively burying the horrific realities, while choosing to focus on the possibility of the death penalty for the terrorists responsible.
May 15, 2026

An In-Depth Critique: Kristof’s ‘Sexual Violence’ Story is the Nadir of Journalism

The New York Times has published a lot of biased journalism over the years. We at CAMERA know this plenty well. But the egregiousness of Kristof’s column shocks even us. Retracting it is necessary, but far from sufficient. Kristof has demonstrated he has no business being employed in the world of journalism. His editors have similarly demonstrated their complete lack of fitness for their roles.
May 15, 2026

BBC Double Standards on Display at Eurovision

In all the noise surrounding Israel at Eurovision, the BBC never asks one fundamental question: Could it be that ordinary voters at home don't possess an obsessive hatred of Israel and care mainly about which song they like?
May 15, 2026

Economist columnist treats Palestinian terrorists like children

One of the most fundamental tenets of liberal Western democracy is that moral standards are universal, and that there can be no exceptions to this principle due to race, religion, ethnicity or any other mere accident of birth. The Economist's failure to hold Palestinian jihadists responsible for their decisions is both racist and fundamentally illiberal.
May 14, 2026

Haaretz’s Caricature of Evangelical Christians

Haaretz global editor Noa Landau's caricature of American Evangelical Christians is heavy on gloating, strawman arguments and fabrications. Given both Evangelical and Israeli enthusiasm for the Abraham Accords, Landau's argument that the Judeo-Christian radical right is threatened by warming ties with Muslim nations gets a reality check.
Eurovision Song Contest 2026
May 13, 2026

NYT Befuddled: Eurovision Contest Viewers Actually Voted for Israel

In a pair of articles, The New York Times discovered there was nothing nefarious that could explain the overwhelming popular vote garnered by Israeli Eurovision contestants in 2024 and 2025. In grappling with how so many people voted for Israel, the authors failed to understand the moment in time.
May 12, 2026

CAMERA: Fighting fake news since 1982

For more than 40 years, CAMERA has been on the frontlines of the fight against anti-Israel bias and antisemitism. And we’re not going anywhere.
May 12, 2026

Guardian complains that Israel isn’t demonized enough

One of the supposedly “respectable institutions” that has taken such pro-Hamas propaganda laundering to the most extreme level is the Guardian – an outlet that has spread libel after libel about the Jewish state and – by extension – Jews qua Jews, thus contributing to the antisemitism epidemic in the U.K.
May 11, 2026

Vibes Over Veracity: NPR’s Interview of Kneecap

A superficial, softball interview of Irish hip hop band Kneecap ignored the group's hateful, inflammatory, anti-Israel rhetoric. NPR abandoned journalistic integrity in favor of cool vibes.
May 10, 2026

BBC News Continues to Sideline Hezbollah Attacks On Israel

While BBC readers will miss that Israel's north is still under attack, they do get a heavy dose of the broadcaster's false talking narratives including moral equivalency and the baseless claim that Israel targets journalists and healthcare workers.

CNN Erases the Voices of Millions of Iranians 

Crannofonix News, CC BY 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
May 8, 2026
CNN should also know, and have reported on, the threat Iranians face for speaking out against the regime. It is also obvious that no journalist in Iran would be safe reporting on these matters for an American outlet, an act the regime equates with treason.
May 8, 2026

Hezbollah Escorts NPR in Lebanon

NPR surveyed the damage in southern Lebanon while escorted by a Hezbollah propagandist. Its report ignored Hezbollah's human shield strategy, attacks on Israel and how the terror group's tactics mirror those of Hamas.
May 6, 2026

On NPR, a Terrorist Stronghold is Only a Quaint Village

Former Department of Homeland Security official Fayrouz Saad spoke with NPR about her family's connection to Bint Jbeil, Lebanon, following the destruction of her family's "ancestral home" there. Referring to the village as quaint, Saad omitted any reference to PLO control at the time her parents left Lebanon or to Hezbollah presence there in the last several decades.
May 6, 2026

Video: Did Israel bulldoze a convent?

Did the AP base its “convent is bulldozed” headline on unconfirmed rumors relayed by someone who was not on the site and didn’t see it for herself? CAMERA calls on the AP either to produce direct substantiation that the convent was bulldozed, or to retract its false headline.
May 6, 2026

The Death of Decency: the New York Times and ‘The Death of Klinghoffer’

The New York Times published an article about a controversial opera that claims to tell the story of a terror attack in which Leon Klinghoffer -- a 69-year-old disabled American Jew was murdered in cold blood. But instead of focusing on Klinghoffer, the Times turned the opera itself into the victim.
May 6, 2026

BBC Newscast Plays Good Jew, Bad Jew with Golders Green Attacks

Rather than exploring the root causes of this epidemic of hate against British Jews, presenters Laura Kuenssberg and Paddy O’Connell leaned into an unacceptable trope we have called out here before, namely, that some Jews might be responsible for harm committed against them.

British Vogue lauds terror defender and rape denier, Francesca Albanese

May 6, 2026
Though the headline of a Francesca Albanese profile published at British Vogue, “Francesca Albanese Wants The World To Wake Up”, is a reference to her new book’s 'insight' into injustices against Palestinians, her long record of hateful rhetoric suggests what she wants “the world to wake up” to is the threat posed by Jews.
May 5, 2026

BBC Flotilla Reports: High on Narrative, Low on Facts

BBC's reporting on the latest Global Sumud Flotilla again puts wind in the sails of assorted anti-Israel narratives and fails to provide readers with facts essential for full understanding of the story.
May 4, 2026

CAMERA Op-Ed: The Dual Loyalty Trope

In a contemporary manifestation of the decades-old antisemitic canard, The Guardian promotes the toxic allegation that U.S. figures Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are "Israeli assets," Adam Levick writes in CAMERA's debut Sunday column at JNS.
May 4, 2026

BBC Sport Report Avoids Telling the Story

BBC conceals that Palestine Football Associated president Jibril Rajoub refused the “Israel-Palestine handshake,” obscuring this inconvenient fact behind false "both sides" reporting, as if Israel's representative was equally rejectionistic.
May 4, 2026

The Power of Rumors: AP’s ‘Convent Is Bulldozed’ Headline

"Catholic convent is bulldozed" declares an incendiary AP headline which treats as fact a disputed rumor about Israeli actions in Lebanon. The religious site is still reportedly standing and intact, but AP's reputation as the "world's most trustworthy news organization" is reduced to rubble.
May 1, 2026

The News You Didn’t Hear About This Week: Friday, May 1, 2026

New allegations on International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan's relationship with Qatar. Israel sent defense systems and Israeli troops to UAE to help defend against Iranian missiles in March. Hamas sexually assaults young Gazan boys and the mainstream media has been silent.
Freezing the Facts: How NBC Misreported Gaza's Weather
May 1, 2026

Libels from Gaza Reappear in Lebanon

NBC relied on commentary from Israel-hating "experts" and ignored Hezbollah's perfidious tactics to produce manipulative reporting that import to Lebanon the "Israel is targeting health care workers" libel from Israel's two-year war against Hamas in Gaza.
April 30, 2026

The Media’s Graphic War on Israel

In the weeks surrounding Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day), a slew of publications used graphics as a tool to demonize Israel, relying on the cynical weaponization of Jewish trauma and visual stereotyping.
April 30, 2026

Video: Evaporating Palestinians?

Hamas has alleged (without evidence) that Gazans have been effectively "evaporated" by science-fiction-like extreme-heat munitions, leaving no recoverable bodies, a charge which the Israeli military has emphatically denied. WIRED, which prides itself on rigorous investigation and technological expertise, took the outlandish claim and put it in a cover story.
April 30, 2026

Guardian ‘Gazology’ excuses and erases antisemitism

The Guardian just published a glowing feature on Omer Bartov and his new book accusing Israel of genocide. Bartov wasn't even challenged when he told the outlet that the "charge of antisemitism has grown hollow" due to its “weaponization” as “a tool to shut people up.”
April 30, 2026

CAMERA Globalizes Media Literacy In English, Spanish, Hebrew, Arabic and French

An Op-Ed by CAMERA Hebrew editor Shlomi Ben Meir in Israel's Makor Rishon newspaper informs Hebrew-speakers about the Jew-hatred and pro-Hamas advocacy reporting marring Spain's El País'. Also, a French journal features CAMERA Arabic research revealing the pro-terror social media posts of Wisam Abu Zeid, a correspondent at France’s publicly funded Arabic-language radio station.
April 29, 2026

NPR’s Wordcraft on Warcraft

In writing about the temporary, extended ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon/Hezbollah, NPR needed only one sentence to subtly manipulate readers into believing Hezbollah's war is only on the Israeli military whereas Israel's war is on Lebanon generally. In doing so, it crafted a narrative and inverted reality.

Polite to Hezbollah, Hostile to Israel: ‘Both Sides’ Interviewed on PBS

Amb. Danny Danon
April 29, 2026
In an interview with a Hezbollah leader, a group that is recognized as a terrorist organization by the United States, PBS posed open-ended questions and engaged in polite, civil discourse. This contrasted sharply with a PBS interview of Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon, which was marked with hostility and accusations masked as questions.
April 28, 2026

In More Than 150 Media Outlets: CAMERA Prompts Coverage of Nesya Karadi, 11, Latest Fatality of Iranian Cluster Munition Attacks

Initially, AP failed to cover the death of Nesya Karadi, 11, who succumbed to fatal wounds incurred Passover eve in an Iranian cluster bomb missile attack on her Bnei Brak home. She was Israel's latest fatality, all of them civilians, from Iranian missiles during the spring 2026 war. AP heeded CAMERA's call to cover the girl's story, which then appeared in more than 150 secondary media outlets.
April 28, 2026

BBC News Presents Hamas Terrorist As ‘First Responder’

The BBC parroted without qualification a claim from Hamas' civil defense organization that an Israeli military strike in the Gaza Strip killed an emergency medical worker. The network later ignored information that in fact "first responder" Hazem Rami Ali Aidi commanded a cell which carried out Oct. 7 atrocities.
April 27, 2026

BBC News framing of the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire continues

Remarkably, Torbey – who only utters the word Hezbollah once in her entire report – has nothing to tell BBC audiences about the terrorist organization’s rejection of Lebanon’s direct negotiations with Israel or the threats toward the Lebanese president and government from Hezbollah officials that have been voiced both before and since the ceasefire came into effect.
April 27, 2026

‘More Than Noise’? Haaretz’s Promises Fall Flat

Haaretz promises its readers coverage which "challenges, clarifies, and refuses to simplify what shouldn't be simplified" on key issues like free speech in Israel and the facts on the ground in the regional conflicts. On both fronts, coverage continues to fall short. Will the paper clarify that Israel's High Court has ruled that the display of the Palestinian flag is not illegal?
April 24, 2026

The Times calls slain terrorist a civilian ‘medic’

Writing in The Times, Beirut-based Sally Hayden seemed to go out of her way to avoid the topic of Hezbollah fighters killed in the war. One man mentioned by name, described by Hayden only as a "paramedic," is actually identified as a "martyred jihad fighter" in the tombstone on the accompanying photo.
April 23, 2026

NPR Gives Al-Manar Competition as Hezbollah’s Spin Doctor

NPR's reporting on Lebanon sounded like it had been scripted by Hezbollah's media arm. By distorting history, ignoring Hezbollah's attacks on Israel and ceasefire violations, and leaving out important context, NPR cast Israel as the perpetual aggressor.
April 23, 2026

Video: What does St. George have to do with Israel?

St. George is one of the most famous and recognizable Christian saints, often depicted slaying a dragon. He’s the patron saint of England, Georgia, and soldiers, among many other things. So what does he have to do with Israel?

Double Cover-Up: Platner Hid His Nazi Tattoo, NBC Hid the Other Hate

Graham Platner updated image
April 23, 2026
Anti-Israel U.S. Senate hopeful Graham Platner covered up his Nazi tattoo. When NBC profiled Platner's position on the current military conflict in Iran, it covered up Platner's other views of actors in the region. Readers were given no information with regard to Platner's anti-Israel vitriol, appreciation for Hamas' terror tactics, or fondness for antisemitic, Israel-obsessed influencers.
April 23, 2026

BBC News amplifies a convicted terrorist’s unverified claims

The BBC has chosen to promote claims made by the lawyer who last December described it as “pro-genocide and pro-apartheid.” The fact that Yolande Knell did not confirm the allegations – and failed to provide audiences with the full range of information concerning the convicted terrorist who made them – apparently does not worry the corporation that claims to provide “news you can trust.”
April 23, 2026

Zero accountability at Sky News

Sky’s decision not to issue an on-air correction, and either remove or edit the various versions of Hakim’s misinformation on civilian deaths in Lebanon at the time, means that Sky viewers, and their social media followers, will continue to be grossly misled.
April 22, 2026

The Spirit of Henry Ford Descends on Dearborn Once Again

Dearborn and the surrounding communities do more than serve as a bastion of anti-Zionism in the Midwest, but also act as a base of support for the decades-long war propaganda war against the Jewish diaspora in America.
April 22, 2026

CNN’s Confident Ignorance on Iran

To credibly claim his remarks as the only, or even the most important, factor in Iran’s decision-making requires more evidence than the impression of yet another anonymous “person familiar with” the situation, which CNN failed to provide.
April 21, 2026

What did audiences learn from two BBC trips to Metula?

Despite the BBC having a permanent bureau in Jerusalem, its audiences have seen remarkably little reporting from the sites of Hezbollah attacks and the Israelis affected by them have been largely ignored. As these reports from Metula show, even when the BBC did send staff to one of the places worst affected by both this round of hostilities and the previous one, those journalists still managed to adhere to the "invisible Israelis" style of reporting that avoids telling audiences the whole story.
April 21, 2026

Video: NPR’s huge lapse

NPR’s multiple reports on the attempted terror attack against a Michigan synagogue ignored any voices from the Temple Israel community, though as CAMERA swiftly documented, within two days of the attack, the network was on the ground in the attacker's Lebanese hometown to report on the "grief and fear" there. After hearing from listeners, including many CAMERA readers, NPR's public editor admitted the extraordinary lapse. Will NPR take the lesson to heart?

Poof! The Evaporation of Wired’s Credibility

April 21, 2026
WIRED's game-changing cover story states as fact Hamas propaganda that Israel used a weapon which vaporized bodies into thin air, creating the moment in which Condé Nast's trusted technology magazine loses all credibility.

Failing to Smell the Smoke in the Kitchen: The LA Times and Left-Wing Antisemitism

April 19, 2026
A Los Angeles Times column by academics Dr. David N. Myers and Joshua Goetz highlights a growing editorial trend in which left-leaning media outlets downplay the impact of antisemitism on the left and blame its rise on Israel's actions. This narrative ignores the deep historical roots of anti-Zionist ideology and leaves American Jews vulnerable to the immediate hostility they encounter within their own political and social environments.
April 19, 2026

The Spanish ABC’s of Pretentious Jew-Hatred

With pretentious and obscure rhetoric, Spain's ABC dresses up anti-Western sentiment and Jew-hatred as "culture." Martín-Miguel Rubio Esteban draws from an ancient religious hatred to whip up a more modern nationalistic bigotry.
April 17, 2026

Journalism or Anti-Jewish Activism at USA Today?

Quality journalism requires curiosity, skepticism, and an appreciation for nuance. A good journalist would have cited thoughtful critics of the war, not Carlson, a racist kook whom most Americans, including Republicans, do not view favorably.

The Gaza Fixation: NPR’s Silence on Sudan

Code Switch Podcast
April 17, 2026
The hosts of NPR podcast Code Switch searched for sociological explanations in their quest to understand why so much attention was paid in Gaza but so little to Sudan. Those who have recognized the media's hyper-fixation on the conflict in Gaza could have answered the question in four words: No Jews, no news.
April 17, 2026

When the BBC News you get depends on the language you speak

If BBC Swahili, BBC Turkish, BBC Indonesia, and BBC Hausa could provide an informative profile of Iranian negotiator Mohammad Ghalibaf – in some cases two weeks before the talks in Islamabad –  then the corporation’s English-language services should surely have been able to follow suit.
Rania Khalek
April 16, 2026

ABC Profiles Journalist Who Proudly Called Israelis “Demonic”

ABC News profiled atrocity denier and terrorist supporter Rania Khalek, where she was allowed to spread misinformation about IDF operations in Lebanon, unchallenged. Close in time, two other videos featured ABC correspondents who suggested the IDF was not only targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon.
April 16, 2026

Two diplomats, two interviews: a BBC case study

Two different interviews, one with a Pakistani diplomat and one with an Israeli diplomat, showcase how the BBC uses language and framing to construct a narrative. This allows the corporation to purport to show both sides of a conflict, while presenting those sides in a way to whitewash one and vilify the other.
April 15, 2026

LBC’s Lewis Goodall wants you to be afraid of Israel. Very afraid.

It’s impossible not to see within Goodall’s caricature of an all-powerful Israel nefariously determining the fate of the world an evocation of toxic conspiratorial tropes about Jewish or Israeli power – a cabal of bad actors representing an organic obstacle to peace and progress.

BBC’s Today program uses framing to lay blame

April 14, 2026
Despite clear statements from both the US and Israel that the ceasefire agreement did not include Lebanon, the BBC Today program's framing and language created an image of an out-of-control Israel risking the fragile peace, while never clearly informing listeners that Hezbollah is a proxy Iranian military occupying Lebanon which has, once again, started a war with Israel on behalf of the Islamic regime.
April 14, 2026

Framing and omission in BBC reporting on Israel-Lebanon talks

BBC audience understanding of the upcoming talks between Israel and Lebanon – and any future developments – would of course be greatly enhanced were the corporation to focus less on framing of the story and actually provide information concerning the stance of the terrorist organization that brought about the need for them in the first place and is apparently intent on ensuring that they do not succeed.
April 14, 2026

Smashing Stuff: Palestine Action, AFP and Journalistic Ethics

In failing to report any of the violence and criminal activity which Palestine Action detailed in its manual and committed in England, Agence France Presse took a sledgehammer to the news agency's own working manual on editorial standards and best practices.
Amir Makled
April 13, 2026

The News You Didn’t Hear About This Week: Friday, April 10, 2026

Justice has finally been handed to American victims of the Second Intifada. Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif Called Israel "Evil" While His Government Was Mediating a U.S./Israel-Iran Ceasefire. A candidate for the University of Michigan Board of Regents was caught deleting social media posts exposing him as a Hezbollah and IRGC supporter and Jew-hater.
April 13, 2026

AFP Covers Up IAEA Warnings About Iran’s Nuclear Program

While the Islamic Republic's motives for disguising the true nature of its nuclear program are obvious, what possible rationale is there for Western media outlets to cover up the Iranian nuclear threat? Agence France Presse is the latest to submit to the suicidal impulse and erase the existential threats posed by the mullah-run regime.
April 10, 2026

Interview: Being in Israel while rockets fall

Tricia Miller, Director of CAMERA’s Partnership of Christians and Jews, joined the Rhode Island Coalition for Israel from her current homebase in Israel for this timely interview.
Committee to Protect Journalists Sara Qudah on PBS 3.30.26
April 8, 2026

On PBS, Journalist Protection Group Sees, Hears and Reports No Evil

Sara Qudah, from the Committee to Protect Journalists, appeared on PBS to discuss the killing of journalist Ali Hassan Shaib by the IDF. Qudah claimed Israel had a practice of targeting journalists, and PBS' Nick Shifrin did nothing to challenge her, despite recent admissions by Palestinian Islamic Jihad that some "journalists" killed in Gaza were actually its operatives.
April 7, 2026

Public Editor Assures the Audience NPR Will Remain Soft on Terror

CAMERA previously wrote about how NPR crossed the line with its sympathy piece on terrorist Ayman Ghazali and his hometown. While NPR's public editor recently acknowledged there were no voices from the Temple Israel community on NPR's website, her other comments served only to reassure the audience that NPR's softness on terror will continue.
April 6, 2026

Sky’s Alex Crawford continues to promote Hezbollah messaging

In the 15 years we’ve been monitoring British media coverage of Israel, a March 29 segment by Sky News’ Alex Crawford denying the Hezbollah affiliation of a “journalist” killed in Lebanon represents one of the most egregious examples we’ve seen of a mainstream outlet actively promoting the PR messaging of a proscribed terror group.
April 1, 2026

BBC coverage of Beirut funerals perpetuates the narrative

The BBC displays a troubling pattern of seeking to establish a narrative that supports its long-standing chosen framing of Israel’s responses to attacks by terrorists, while sidelining the issue of the abuse of the journalistic profession by groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah and legitimizing the media arms of terrorist organizations.

Video: Guardian defends antizionist vandalism

March 30, 2026
The Guardian's Jonathan Liew argued that criminal vandalism against the bakery chain Gail's, which was once owned by Israeli Jews and had the audacity to open a branch near a Palestinian-owned cafe, is understandable "petty symbolism." Britain's Jews have faced a tsunami of hatred since the October 7 attack, but even for the Guardian, this may be a new low.
March 30, 2026

Financial Times legitimizes Hezbollah propaganda

One certainly wonders whether anyone within the FT editorial chain of command so much as raised an eyebrow at Ghattas’ legitimization of the absurd propaganda of the proscribed Islamist terror group.
March 30, 2026

BBC narrative on terror-linked journalists moves to Lebanon

When media and advocacy organizations serially fail to challenge those who exploit the profession for the purposes of terrorism, they undermine its very foundations and compromise public trust in journalism in general. Adopting that stance is especially damaging to BBC credibility, but the corporation continues to embrace that editorial policy.
March 30, 2026

Not the First Time: AP Erases Houthi Attacks on Israel

AP carelessly reports that Israel faced fire from the Houthis in Yemen “for the first time.” In fact, the Iranian-backed terror group has previously fired hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel. The March 28 attack was the first during the Israeli-U.S. war against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

PBS Panel Allows Michigan State Rep to Blame Jews for War in Iran

Michigan State Rep Alabas Farhat appears on "Off the Record" on PBS on March 20, 2026
March 27, 2026
While appearing on PBS' "Off the Record," Michigan State Representative Alabas Farhat blamed Jews for the joint U.S.-Israel military operations in Iran. He also described Iran as simply a country with which "we don't agree." A four-person panel did very little, if anything, to challenge him.
March 27, 2026

A Different IRGC Has Invaded Western Media

Packaged as "Iran experts," the same voices are platformed all over the media echoing one another. Without letting news consumers know they are pushing pro-regime talking points, the media has allowed for the invasion of a different IRGC.
Map of Tel Aviv Central Bus Station with red arrows added and pointing at it for emphasis
March 27, 2026

The News You Didn’t Hear About This Week: Friday, March 27, 2026

Palestinian Islamic Jihad reveals more of their operatives killed during the Israel-Hamas war were labeled "journalists." Volkswagen is in negotiations with Israeli defense firm Rafael to produce Iron Dome components in Germany. Two Israelis go viral for their dark humor, "begging" the Iranian regime not to bomb the Tel Aviv Central Bus Station.

How the Media is Failing to Hold Iran Accountable for War Crimes

March 25, 2026
Journalists are inverting reality by creating a perception of illegitimacy against the U.S. and Israel by associating the word “war crimes” with their actions, while simultaneously creating a perception of legitimacy, by way of omission, for the Iranian regime even as it regularly lobs cluster munitions at densely populated cities.
March 24, 2026

Choosing cholera: MS NOW’s double standard on antisemitism

A March 14, 2026, episode of The Weekend: Primetime exposed the hypocrisy of panelists who invoked antisemitism on the Right to attack Republicans while downplaying its dangers on the Left. In doing so, they overlooked that support for Hitler or for terrorism against Israelis ultimately reflects the same endorsement of violence against Jews.
March 24, 2026

Bias Alert: Haaretz Falsely Blames Israel For Lack of Sirens In Palestinian Towns

UPDATE: Haaretz corrects after fallaciously reporting that "Israeli policy" deprives West Bank Palestinians of critical air-raid sirens. But the paper has yet to amend after falsely depicting the ban on prayers at Jerusalem holy sites due to Iranian attacks as an anti-Muslim move singularly affecting only that population.
March 23, 2026

The BBC’s Hezbollah explainer: an exercise in narrative laundering

There are two stories here: the one the BBC presents, which is of a grassroots community group reacting to Israeli aggression; and the truth, which is of a well-funded and organized foreign army occupying and controlling Lebanon, refusing to disarm, continuously starting wars with Israel, and engaging in brutal acts of criminal violence against civilians in the region and beyond through its criminal networks.
March 23, 2026

Guardian corrects on Jerusalem holy site closures

CAMERA prompted Guardian editors to correct an article falsely suggesting that Jerusalem holy sites were closed only to Muslims, when in fact the restrictions affect all holy sites in the Old City, equally affecting Jewish and Christian worshippers.
March 23, 2026

BBC ‘anti-disinformation’ department amplifies Russian propaganda

Having the BBC’s costly “anti-disinformation” department provide uncritical worldwide amplification for that already viral Russian propaganda would hardly seem to the be the best way to convince its funding public that the corporation has a “critical role” to play in providing “access to reliable information.”

UPDATED: Radioactive Error: Media Relocate Nuclear Site to Residential Town of Dimona

March 22, 2026
Parroting Islamic Republic propaganda seeking to justify the mass casualty attack on Dimona yesterday, media outlets including AFP, New York Times and CNN falsely reported that the southern Israeli town is home to Israel's nuclear program. In fact, the town is some 15 kilometers northwest of the secretive facility. UPDATE: The New York Times corrects.
March 20, 2026

The News You Didn’t Hear About This Week: Friday, March 20, 2026

On the border with Lebanon, Israeli residents described their daily realities of instability, sleeplessness, and the constant need for resilience amid war with Hezbollah and Iran. Outside of Israel, International Quds Day drew tens of thousands of demonstrators, rallying in support of designated terrorist organizations.
March 19, 2026

MS NOW allows guest to frame Israeli soldiers as child killers

A Mar. 15 MS NOW segment drew a false equivalence between school shootings and Israeli military operations in Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran, ignoring the difference between Israeli soldiers operating in complex urban warfare environments and school shooters that purposefully target children.
March 17, 2026

How did the BBC portray Hezbollah’s escalation?

As has also been seen in BBC News website coverage of Iranian regime attacks on Israeli civilians, despite the corporation having a permanent bureau in Jerusalem, audiences have seen remarkably little reporting from the sites of Hezbollah attacks. That lack of coverage stands out even more when compared to the volume of reporting from other locations, particularly Lebanon.

The language conflict: how the BBC minimizes Israeli civilians

March 17, 2026
This kind of asymmetric language use is a deliberate framing choice which consistently creates a biased image of the conflict and quietly dehumanizes Israeli civilians, while erasing Arab and Muslim agency. The BBC claims to hold itself to high standards of impartiality, but when its journalists continually make language choices which deliberately distort the audience's view, they fail to meet that standard.
March 17, 2026

Guardian gives three cheers for antisemitic activists

Even leaving aside how ludicrous it is to claim that the pro-Palestinian movement, which, since the Hamas massacre, has held countless rallies in the UK, some of them drawing hundreds of thousands of protesters, is “disenfranchised,” Jonathan Liew's defense of illegal acts of vandalism which serve to further intimidate a tiny, beleaguered Jewish community which has faced a tsunami of antisemitism over the last two and a half years is, even by Guardian standards, truly despicable.
Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, MI
March 16, 2026

NPR Has Officially Crossed the Rubicon

NPR's typical whitewash of terrorism plunged to new lows as it engaged in terror apologia. In its sympathy piece on a homicidal Jew-hater who perpetrated a terror attack on an American synagogue and the Lebanese town from which he originally hailed, NPR crossed new lines.
Wiz logo screenshot
March 13, 2026

The News You Didn’t Hear About This Week: Friday, March 13, 2026

The Iranian regime is using schools and other civilian areas for military purposes just like its proxy Hamas. A new Shi'ite terror group popped up seemingly overnight after claiming responsibility for three anti-Jewish attacks in Europe. The record-breaking sale of Israeli cybersecurity company "Wiz" to Google required outside-the-box financial planning by Israel.
The logo of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).
March 13, 2026

A tale of two conflicts: BBC double standards on Iran and Gaza

The BBC has shown in recent days that it is absolutely capable of drawing those lines, labelling potential propaganda, and clearly pushing back on guests making unverified claims when it comes to the Islamic Regime in Iran. It would seem that when the conflict involves Israel alone, as opposed to Israel and the US, the rules are applied somewhat differently.
March 10, 2026

Video: Intifada: A history of terror

Anti-Israel activists call for a “globalized intifada.” But what exactly is an intifada? It’s not complicated. It’s history. Intifadas are terror campaigns targeting civilians, and calls to “globalize the intifada” fuel attacks against Jews around the globe. Journalists have a sacred duty to report on the intifadas’ violent history without whitewashing. Glossing over calls for murder is not journalism.

Telegraph journalist has learned nothing about antisemitism

March 10, 2026
It’s horribly dispiriting – particularly given the tsunami of antisemitism in Britain since the Oct. 7 massacre – that Telegraph editors not only allowed such a toxic trope to be published, but actually defended it.
March 10, 2026

CAMERA Op-Ed: How CNN’s access to Iran may come with a price

CNN's access in Iran does not guarantee an unfiltered look inside the Iranian capital, especially when that access is granted by the Islamic Republic itself, CAMERA's Darcie Grunblatt writes in The Jerusalem Post as foreign correspondent Frederik Pleitgen adopts the regime's narrative portraying Iran as the victim of Western aggression.
March 9, 2026

PBS Host Allows Slander of Israel From Pro-Iranian Regime Professor

Political science professor and host of PBS' "Ivory Tower" program, Nina Moore, proved that she could push back on statements from her fellow academics at the roundtable when she wanted to. When Israel was slandered by Professor Anirban Acharya, Moore said nothing.

The Minab School, RTVE and EFE: Hoaxes and Meta-Hoaxes

March 9, 2026
EFE's and RTVE's preoccupation with defending themselves against false accusations of passing off old Kabul images as current scenes from Iran detracted from justified criticism of instances in which the mainstream Spanish news outlets provided less than rigorous reporting.
March 6, 2026

The ZOG and the AOG: The Media’s Foreign Conspiracies About Iran

A lack of critical thinking has led major media outlets to resort to old canards and conspiratorial thinking instead of geopolitics, regional dynamics, allies and assassination attempts when analyzing why the U.S. initiated military action against Iran.
March 4, 2026

Wall Street Journal Sanitizes Ayatollah Khamenei’s Oppression

In its obituary for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Wall Street Journal largely omitted from the record his regime’s role in fueling conflicts across the region, engaging in and supporting acts of terror across the world, and perhaps most egregiously, the regime’s repression of Iranian women.
March 3, 2026

Ch. 4 News guest unchallenged as he Shills for Iran

Sadly for Channel 4 News viewers, Cathy Newman not only failed to cross-examine or shame Dalton like she tried to do with Jordan Peterson, but treated him with kid gloves, thereby legitimizing the former ambassador’s diatribe about the West that was akin to what you’d expect to hear on Iran’s Press TV.
March 2, 2026

BBC’s Bowen promotes muddying talking points on Iran operation

This is by no means the first time that Jeremy Bowen has tried to persuade BBC audiences that Israeli actions are the main factor behind the escalation of conflicts in the Middle East. However, as has been evident for many years, Bowen’s analyses often do anything but make a story more comprehensible to the corporation’s funding public due to his preference for advancing politically motivated and misleading talking points
March 2, 2026

‘Washington and Tel Aviv’ Strike Again

UPDATED: CAMERA prompts an AP correction, republished in dozens of secondary media outlets, after the news agency cited "Washington and Tel Aviv," wrongly identifying Israel's capital.
February 27, 2026

Comparing the BBC and Al Jazeera style guides

The similarities between entries in the style guide used by the Hamas-supporting and terrorist-employing Qatari government-funded media outlet (which has been banned by several Arab countries) and those appearing in the BBC style guides certainly raise questions regarding the standards to which Britain’s national broadcaster apparently aspires.
February 27, 2026

Financial Times again echoes toxic trope

For all the FT’s putative sophistication, it continues to get drawn-in to Tucker Carlson-style narratives evoking the "Israeli tail wagging the US dog" trope.

The News You Didn’t Hear About This Week: Friday, February 27, 2026

February 27, 2026
A lawyer for Hamas has been indicted for money laundering to the terror organization. Palestinian Islamic Jihad confirmed the IDF's June 2024 allegation that a Doctors Without Borders employee was one of their own. The Israeli Air Force issues guidance to some of its soldiers about food deliveries.
February 25, 2026

Ayatollah Anthology: At Precipice of War, Essential Reading on Iranian Imperialism

As American military assets amass in the Middle East at a scale not seen in decades, and as talks with the Islamic Republic of Iran appear to hit an impasse, CAMERA collates highlights from years of analyses by our former senior research analyst, Sean Durns, who has written extensively on the regime's imperialistic "revolution without borders."
The logo of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).
February 24, 2026

The BBC and the one-sided land dispute

In order to meet its obligations to provide audiences with balanced and fair reporting, the BBC would have to consider the Palestinian people as equally capable of being political actors in their own right, something which unfortunately happens all too rarely.
February 24, 2026

BBC News stirs a storm in a teacup

Obviously the prime aim of Davies’ reporting on this "much ado about nothing" story was to amplify the statement delegitimizing Israel that was put out by a collection of countries and organizations.
February 18, 2026

Zero accountability: on the Times’ miscoverage of Israel

How a piece advancing the conspiracy theory that Jeffrey Epstein was a Mossad agent, based on zero evidence, got past Times of London editors represents more evidence that, when it comes to Israel, their reporters are not held accountable for egregious breaches of basic journalistic standards.
February 18, 2026

More terrorists airbrushed from BBC Gaza Strip reporting

The BBC's pattern of reporting cannot by now be dismissed as isolated cases of errors and omissions. BBC audiences are being serially denied information which would contribute to their understanding of the way in which continued terrorist activity is currently influencing events in the post-ceasefire Gaza Strip.
February 13, 2026

Video: Is this journalism?

Within two weeks, the Islamic Regime of Iran’s FM Abbas Araghchi sat down with Fox News and CNN and repeated the claim that the brutal killings of protesters were somehow an “Israeli plot.” On Fox, Bret Baier didn’t just nod along. He pressed and challenged Aragchi. On CNN, however, Frederik Pleitgen just let the claim float...and carried on.

Israel’s West Bank Moves: The Context Omitted by the Media

February 12, 2026
There may be many legitimate reasons to criticize the Israeli Cabinet decisions. But there are also legitimate reasons to support those decisions – reasons media outlets like CNN and the New York Times omitted. Media consumers deserve the facts and the context, not journalists deciding for them what to think.
February 12, 2026

Tucker Carlson Spreads More Misinformation About Christians and Israel

Tucker Carlson met in Jordan with Anglican Archbishop of Jerusalem, Hosam Naoum, to discuss how Christians are doing in the Holy Land. As in previous episodes of his show, Tucker Carlson and his guest served up a hefty dose of inaccuracies and misrepresentations about Christians and Israel.
February 11, 2026

MS NOW Sounds Like Tucker Carlson

MS NOW proved the horseshoe theory of antisemitism to be true, as the network sounded just like Tucker Carlson over this past weekend.
February 11, 2026

Reuters’ Order of Magnitude Misreporting on Terror

In Reuters' latest instance of minimizing anti-Israel terror, the news agency understates the number of Israelis murdered in Hamas suicide bombings, citing "scores." In fact, the figure is hundreds.
February 10, 2026

Guardian buries journalism in report on Gaza graves

The Guardian's two Allied cemetery stories represent an apt illustration of the outlet’s broader post-Oct. 7 coverage: providing succor for the Palestinian perpetrators of the worst antisemitic atrocity since the Holocaust while doubling down on their hatred of the victims.
February 10, 2026

CBS’ Journalistic Failures on Journalists Killed in Gaza

Margaret Brennan of "Face the Nation" significantly overstates CPJ's figure for journalists killed in Gaza and ignores that even according to the organization's own information the list includes scores of terror operatives.
February 10, 2026

Reuters Partially Corrects Rafah Errors

Reuters corrects after wrongly reporting that Rafah was destroyed and evacuated after the October ceasefire. Still in place is misleading "depopulated" terminology along with the false claim that Rafah is the only crossing point for exiting residents of the Gaza Strip.

Video: The other side of Ms. Rachel

February 9, 2026
Ms. Rachel has had a lot of explaining to do recently. But these aren't simple accidents. The children's entertainer is showing exactly who she is, and it's not good for anyone.
February 9, 2026

AP’s Wishful Thinking, Hamas Strategy: Israel is ‘Diplomatically Isolated’

While Julia Frankel's description of Israel as a "diplomatically isolated nation" does not reflect reality, it does echo Hamas Khaled Mashal's words yesterday at the Al Jazeera Forum: "“We must pursue Israel and entrench the idea that it is an outcast entity that has lost its international legitimacy."
February 6, 2026

The News You Didn’t Hear About This Week: Friday, February 6, 2026

A Pennsylvania district court finds Qatari cash likely influences antisemitism at Carnegie Mellon University. Australia's Grand Mufti called for jihad against Zionists nine months before Bondi Beach Massacre. The IDF responds to Hamas' ceasefire violations by eliminating Noa Marciano's murderer.
February 6, 2026

Video: Is Tucker Carlson opposed to antisemitism?

Tucker Carlson pretends he’s not an antisemite and that Israel and the Jewish people do not haunt his every waking moment. If everything isn’t about Jews, then what’s Carlson’s explanation for his fixation?
February 3, 2026

More unhelpful ceasefire violation coverage from BBC News

BBC reporting since the ceasefire came into effect in October 2025 has focused primarily on Israeli responses but has failed to adequately inform on the topic of the terrorist targets of such strikes. Near-daily ceasefire violations by terrorist organizations have for the most part been ignored. Unconfirmed claims sourced from Hamas-run agencies have been uncritically amplified, along with the “both sides” narrative concerning ceasefire violations.
February 3, 2026

Oct. 7 massacre erasure at the Guardian

The damage to Israel and the global Jewish community by the Guardian's propagandistic – and, at times, simply cruel – re-writing of one of the most barbaric massacres of Jews in history into a story in which Jews are the perpetrators, while the terrorist mass murderers and their moral supporters in the pro-Palestinian movement escape opprobrium – is all too real, and, as we’ve demonstrated, is only getting worse.
STATEMENT ON HARVARD MEDICAL SCHOOL–AFFILIATED PANEL
February 2, 2026

Statement on Harvard Medical School-affiliated Panel

CAMERA and AJMA flag a disturbing trend of agenda-driven programming on campuses that subordinates scholarly rigor to partisan indoctrination. This pattern of programming with pre-ordained ideological outcomes was recently on display at Harvard University, and will soon be again at Boston University.
February 2, 2026

Losing Ground: AP Mislabels Arab Town in Israel ‘Palestinian’

The AP's new and enthusiastic embrace of misleading terminology labelling an Arab town in Israel as "Palestinian" is a worrying sign of anti-Israel discourse gaining ground in the effort to undermine Israel's sovereignty and internationally recognized territory.
January 30, 2026

BBC documentary sees a two-sided peace movement but a one-sided war

To produce a documentary about a peace movement which only shows pain, suffering, and trauma on one side, and lays all agency, responsibility, and violence at the feet of the other, is a narrative decision which fails catastrophically in the BBC’s commitment to impartiality and accuracy.
January 29, 2026

ABC News’ Confusing Coverage of Ran Gvili’s Recovery and Return

Despite having accurate information in written articles on its own website, four ABC News anchors confused viewers throughout the day on Jan. 26, 2026, by fumbling their coverage of who Ran Gvili was and the circumstances surrounding the historic nature of his recovery and return to Israel.
January 29, 2026

Guardian continues to disappear Hamas

In Graham-Harris’ Guardian-style narrative, only Israelis are the “extremists” and peace “obstructionists,” not Hamas, whose refusal to disarm is intentionally obfuscated by the writer’s use of passive language.

Iran’s foreign minister uses Wall Street Journal to court the West with tired regime narratives

January 29, 2026
In his Jan. 20 Wall Street Journal op-ed, “Iran’s Government Defends Its Crackdown,” Iranian Foreign Minister Sayed Abbas Araghchi advanced a familiar regime narrative in which domestic dissent is recast as a security threat to justify brutal repression. It is a narrative specifically concocted to appeal to Western audiences, and one frequently employed against Iranian women’s rights activists.

BBC Holocaust Memorial Day coverage universalizes Jewish suffering

January 28, 2026
The idea that Jews are collectively responsible for the actions of Israel, or that Jews are ultimately responsible for bigotry that they experience, is not a position the BBC should be lending its considerable credibility to, on any day, let alone on Holocaust Memorial Day.
January 28, 2026

UNRWA Ad Violates Washington Post’s Standards for Accuracy

The Washington Post says it won't publish misleading advertisements. However, a recent ad for UNRWA, the UN agency that works with the Palestinians, cited a false statistic. The Washington Post didn't flag or correct the misinformation.
January 27, 2026

AP Corrects: Houthis Did Not Sit Out 12-Day Iran-Israel War

CAMERA prompts correction of an Associated Press article which wrongly stated that the Iranian-backed Houthis of Yemen "sat out" the June 2025 war between Iran and Israel. In fact, the terror organization targeted Israel with ballistic missile attacks.
January 26, 2026

Video: Hollywood’s latest cause

Marwan Barghouti has been lauded by Hollywood celebrities and dubbed the “Palestinian Nelson Mandela.” But the reality is that he’s a cold-blooded murderer.
January 26, 2026

Guardian promotes more lies about Gaza healthcare

A recent Guardian article adheres to the outlet’s propagandistic formula of promoting incendiary accusations against Israel concerning Gaza’s healthcare that don’t withstand even minimal critical scrutiny.

BBC reporting on UNRWA as ever avoids the issues

January 26, 2026
Even in light of the additional evidence of UNRWA cooperation with terrorist organizations that has accumulated over the past two years, BBC journalists are apparently still not embarrassed by the corporation’s policy of uncritical amplification of that organization’s talking points and its failure to investigate UNRWA’s terror links.

Erasing Jew-hate from Nazism: Redefining the ideology to fit a narrative

January 26, 2026
In her Los Angeles Times column, Anita Chabria used a pseudo-definition of Nazism that erased Jew-hate from its core to argue that the Trump administration is flirting with Nazism while embracing white Christian nationalism. This columnist has had no problem freely highlighting antisemitic dog whistles on the right but has used qualifiers when discussing antisemitism in pro-Palestinian spaces.
January 26, 2026

Video: The “white supremacy” lie

Decades after six million Jews were murdered by a white supremacist state, Jews are now being cast as the perpetrators of racial supremacy. CAMERA explains why the mainstreaming of this claim isn’t just wrong, but grotesque.

How did the BBC frame Israel’s Somaliland recognition?

January 23, 2026
The BBC chose to frame recognition of a democratic country which it acknowledges has a “working political system” and “its own currency” – as well as defined borders – as “controversial.” In contrast, BBC audiences saw no such framing when, in September 2025, the corporation extensively covered the recognition of a Palestinian state (which lacks such features and has not held elections for two decades) by the UK and other countries.
January 23, 2026

Guardian corrects article promoting NGO’s libel of Israeli comedian

The Guardian publicized an extremist NGO's false claims that an Israeli comedian participated in the destruction of a Gaza mosque. If the journalist had done any fact-checking, she would have discovered his reserve service consisted of performing comedy for IDF troops.
January 22, 2026

AP Corrects Cherry-Picked IPC Data on Gaza Food Security

CAMERA prompts a correction of an AP article which cherry-picked a gloomy, disputed and dated figure about the Gaza Strip's food security situation. The news agency's clarification that the IPC figure is older than originally reported reached over 100 news sites across the U.S. and beyond.

Video: CNN’s double standard

January 21, 2026
CNN has been quick to note it can’t independently verify death tolls in Iran. But when it comes to Gaza, the network has no problem reporting casualty figures from Hamas, a designated terrorist organization.

BBC obscures responsibility for ceasefire problems

January 21, 2026
In less than five minutes, Jeremy Bowen misrepresented the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation and one of its founders, erased Hamas ceasefire violations, omitted key context on IDF activity in Gaza and the details of Trump’s Twenty Point Plan, and left listeners with almost no information on the Board of Peace but a clear impression of arbitrary Israeli cruelty.
January 21, 2026

Financial Times conflates facts with (anti-Israel) opinions

The Financial Times, according to its own Editorial Code, must distinguish between comment, conjecture, and fact. Yet two recent news articles grossly failed to do that, characterizing the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation as having "failed" as a matter of fact.
January 15, 2026

Reuters Erases Hateful Statements by Author Randa Abdel-Fattah (Updated)

Reuters' article about the cancellation of the Adelaide Writers’ Week in Australia completely erases Randa Abdel-Fattah's hateful statements that prompted the festival organizers to disinvite the author. By omitting these statements, Reuters falsely depicts the festival's move as a case of anti-Palestinian discrimination and lays the groundwork for the next attack on the Aussie Jewish community. (Update: Outreach by CAMERA and its members prompted Reuters to update its story.)
January 14, 2026

CAMERA Statement on Jerusalem Post Platforming B’Tselem Libels

Why did The Jerusalem Post give a platform to B'Tselem, thereby legitimizing an organization whose mission and methods revolve around demonizing Israel in the international realm as opposed to working on the ground to effect positive change in the Jewish state?
January 14, 2026

Christmas in Bethlehem Narratives Hide PA, Islamist Abuse of Christians

On Christmas day nearly every major news site reported the same story: Christmas in Bethlehem returns after two years of war. While naming Israel as the boogeyman, these reports brushed Islamist extremist violence against Christians under the rug despite reports of at least two attacks in the days before Christmas.
January 13, 2026

Video: When terrorists become a trusted source

Major news organizations keep citing Hamas’ Health Ministry as a reputable source. Hamas is a designated terrorist organization, and the health ministry has a long history of lying about its death toll numbers. So why aren’t journalists more skeptical about the Hamas Health Ministry’s claims?
January 13, 2026

Guardian drags Israel into editorial on Iranian uprising

While the Guardian won’t go all the way toward celebrating Khamenei, his country’s role as an enemy of the Jewish state they loathe means that its editors will never bring themselves to encouraging the downfall of the totalitarian regime and "axis of resistance" he built.
January 13, 2026

BBC again fails to inform on Hamas exploitation of schools

Even after two years of war, the BBC still has no interest in reporting accurately and impartially on the topic of the exploitation of educational buildings (and other public facilities, including hospitals) by terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in order to facilitate audience understanding of why such buildings may have been damaged or destroyed during that time. 
January 12, 2026

PBS Erases Gaza’s Jewish History, Destroys An Unharmed Church

A "News Hour" segment on damage to the rich cultural history of the Gaza Strip during two years of war covers up Hamas' presence at landmark sites, falsely reports the destruction of an intact church, and completely erases the territory's Jewish history, leaving behind a journalistic wasteland in its wake.
January 11, 2026

At El País, Antisemitism Is a Feature, Not a Bug

The repeated association of “the Jews” with suspicion, violence or collective guilt suggests an editorial pattern, not technical mistakes. In the latest blunder, El País falsely links Barcelona's targeted Jewish community to Gaza "genocide."
January 9, 2026

Faith-Based Organizations Prioritize Anti-Israel Animus Over Aid Provision

These organizations have expressed sympathy for and justified Palestinian violence against the Jewish State, collaborated with organizations that have employed antisemitic tropes and platformed terrorists, supported the BDS movement targeting Israel while delegitimizing the Jewish State, and promoted falsehoods and misrepresentations about the State of Israel.
January 9, 2026

Video: Don’t look away

The Bondi Beach Chanukah Massacre, the deadliest massacre of Jews since Oct. 7, shows that tolerating antizionism and murderous Jew-hatred has consequences. This is what calls to “globalize the intifada” look like in action.
January 9, 2026

Video: Call them what they are

Hamas apologists continue to deny that mass sexual assaults took place on Oct. 7. In their minds, to do otherwise, would mean accepting that Hamas is a genocidal terrorist organization. The evidence is overwhelming that Hamas used rape as a tool of war against Israeli civilians during their invasion and against Israeli hostages in Gaza.
January 8, 2026

The BBC omits strategic links between Iran and Venezuela

By leaving out the coordination between Iran and Venezuela the BBC turns a story about two deeply connected allies engaged in long-standing cooperation against US interests into a story about random American aggression, and it turns Iran and Hezbollah from internationally connected, savvy geopolitical actors with sophisticated financial networks into isolated and purely reactive characters in a Western-centric world.
January 8, 2026

E-1 Contiguity Crock Enjoys Journalistic Revival

A right-wing Israeli minister and anti-settlement activists on the opposite end of the political spectrum agree that Israel's E-1 construction plan would slice the West Bank in two. Despite this novel alignment, the map hasn't changed. The journalistic fallacy remains as false today as it was in 2012 when The New York Times issued a significant correction.
January 6, 2026

Guardian gives Zohran Mamdani the Jeremy Corbyn treatment

We expect the Guadian's coverage of Mamdani – the member of a radical-left political party which effectively supported Hamas’ massacre – over the next four years to resemble their coverage of the former Labour Party leader, highlighted by their editors’ near religious belief in the doctrine that socialists, progressives, and collectivists, by definition, can’t be antisemites.
January 6, 2026

Sky News continues its slouch toward Al Jazeera

Shortly after Oct. 7, 2023, Sky News effectively made the decision to frame the war not as an unprovoked antisemitic massacre by a proscribed terrorist group, but primarily on the suffering of Palestinian civilians as the result of the IDF’s putatively “disproportionate” military response to the attacks.
December 30, 2025

Video: Was Jesus Palestinian?

A false narrative invading the holiday season depicts Jesus as a Palestinian. This dangerous doctrine is the latest attempt by anti-Israel activists to divorce Jesus from his Jewishness.
December 24, 2025

Solomon’s Wisdom: Antisemitism, Haaretz and What Lies Between

In a promotional letter to readers, Haaretz English edition editor Esther Solomon provides an otherwise compelling account of antisemitism from the two political extremes. She then urges readers to support Haaretz as a means to squelch wildly inaccurate reporting and anti-Jewish conspiracy theories. It's almost as if she hasn't read her own paper, a publication favored by anti-Jewish bigots like Candace Owens.
December 22, 2025

CAMERA in the Washington Times: Palestinians and the Path Not Taken

As CAMERA tells the Washington Times, there's a long history of Palestinian leaders being offered economic inducements in the hopes that it would lead them to drop their anti-Zionist ambitions. Such efforts go back more than a hundred years. And they've all failed.
December 18, 2025

Sky News erases antisemitism from Bondi Beach massacre

Alex Rossi’s inability to distinguish between the leadership of an antisemitic death cult and their Jewish victims shows clearly that he is the last person at Sky who should be reporting on anti-Jewish terror in Australia, or anywhere else in the world.
December 17, 2025

The Headline Difference: Spain’s Cadena SER Obscures the Bondi Terror Attack

Unlike other Spanish media outlets which responsibly updated headlines as information emerged on the Bondi terror attack, influential radio broadcaster Cadena SER maintained an ambiguous headline citing "a shooting during a Jewish celebration," and failing to make clear that terrorists targeted the Chanukah event.
December 15, 2025

Amos Schocken’s Innovative Falsehood: ‘Identical’ Security Council Resolutions

In an innovative falsehood, Haaretz publisher Amos Schocken invents that United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803, adopted last November, is "identical" to Security Council Resolution 2334, adopted in 2016. Aside from the fact that they both address Israel and the Palestinians, they are otherwise completely different.
December 11, 2025

CAMERA in the News: November 2025

November marked another busy month for CAMERA, with our team making an impact across an impressive range of media outlets in the U.S., Israel and Europe.
December 8, 2025

The Times deletes grossly misleading Gaza photo

On July 27, 2025, David Collier posted about media complicity in the promotion of a libel against Israel that involved a photo of a tragically sick, emaciated Palestinian baby named Mohammed. The photo was originally taken by the Gaza-based photographer Ahmed Jihad Ibrahim Al-arini and uploaded to his Instagram account on July 22 – framed, falsely, as how Gaza was gripped by ‘mass starvation’ due to alleged Israeli restrictions on aid.
December 2, 2025

Omissions in BBC report on strike in Beirut

On November 23, some three hours after news broke concerning a strike in Beirut’s Dahiya suburb targeting Hezbollah’s chief of staff, a report appeared on the BBC News website under the headline "Israel kills top Hezbollah official in first attack on Beirut in months."
December 2, 2025

The Guardian’s malevolence toward Israel has no limits

It’s helpful to think of anti-Zionists as akin to addicts, in that, over time, they can’t get sufficiently high off the old anti-Israel canards anymore, and thus continue needing to impute greater degrees of malevolence to the Jewish state in order to maintain the visceral thrill of their belief that they’re fighting pure evil.
November 30, 2025

The New York Times Claims Fighting Hezbollah Is Israeli ‘Imperialism’

One throw-away, baseless comment by an Emirati political science professor was enough for The Times to publish a page-one headline and 3500-plus story absurdly arguing that Israel's determination to preemptively defend itself against Iranian-backed enemies bent on its destruction is imperialistic.

Greek Orthodox Archbishop Preaches Peace While Promoting Hate Against Israel

November 25, 2025
Archbishop Hanna's "open message" to US Vice President JD Vance maligns the State of Israel, echoes anti-Jewish tropes that misrepresent American and Israeli leaders, and hypocritically promotes peace while the archbishop elsewhere praises terrorists, opposes peace with Israel, and seeks to destroy the world’s only Jewish State.

Video: Weaponizing Jewish identity

November 25, 2025
Our Education Department’s K-12 Program has once again exposed Rethinking Schools as a source of antisemitism and misinformation. Is your school using this problematic material in its classrooms?
November 25, 2025

Video: The BBC is in trouble

The BBC is in big, big trouble. We have been documenting and reporting on the broadcaster's systemic anti-Israel bias for years. Under consistent pressure from our experts' complaints, the BBC has had to issue HUNDREDS of corrections - averaging a shocking two corrections per week. Will the BBC take this opportunity to do right by the British public, and by the truth?
November 25, 2025

Guardian finds new anti-Israel libel…then instantly promotes it

The baseless accusations and non-stories the Guardian is willing to amplify in order to satiate those in thrall to a toxic antizionist and antisemitic worldview are not restrained by even a minimal regard for professional and moral responsibility.
November 24, 2025

Violations, Hezbollah’s and AP’s

With Israel's deadly strike on Hezbollah chief of staff Haytham Tabtabai, AP finds occasion to again conceal the terror organization's violation of the 2024 ceasefire agreement.
November 24, 2025

Ynet Corrects On U.S.-Saudi Relations

CAMERA prompts a correction at Ynet after the Israeli media outlet wrongly reported: "During his first term, Trump had no contact at all with the Saudis."

BBC report on Palestine Action trial highlights previous failures

November 21, 2025
The BBC's longstanding failure to provide its readers the full range of information on the extremist group Palestine Action compromises the ability of its funding public to fully understand stories on that recently proscribed organization and its supporters.
November 20, 2025

Guardian promotes October 7 massacre erasure

Days after Oct. 7th, 2023, the Guardian began centering the story on the putatively "disproportionate" Israeli military response to the Hamas massacre, rather than on the genocidal terror group’s mass murder, sexual violence, torture and mutilation itself.
November 20, 2025

The Arithmetic of Bias: CNN’s West Bank Coverage Side-by-Side

CNN’s coverage of the disputed West Bank territory, also known as Judea and Samaria, is demonstrably biased against Israelis. One need only contrast how the network covered two recent attacks carried out there – one perpetrated by Israelis and the other by Palestinians.
November 19, 2025

CAMERA Prompts Smithsonian Magazine Correction

A recent Smithsonian Magazine report claimed that Megiddo was an “ancient Palestinian city." But as CAMERA told the publication, there is no such thing. Following contact from CAMERA, Smithsonian corrected.
November 19, 2025

Flood of Israeli Misreporting on ‘Tsunami’ of Israeli Emigration

Along with the "tsunami" of emigration is a flood of Israeli media misreporting including factual errors, misunderstanding of demographic concepts and the failure to provide critical context. UPDATE: Ynet deletes erroneous references to a "negative migration balance" and adds key context on the departure of recent immigrants who had fled the Russia-Ukraine war.

Video: Tucker Carlson got it wrong

November 18, 2025
Christian Zionists support Jewish indigenous self-determination. This support isn’t complicated, and it’s not new, either. Zionism is as old as Christianity itself, tracing its roots right back to Jesus and the early Church. If Christian Zionists are the people whom Tucker Carlson “dislikes more than anybody,” then he’s got a major problem with Christianity, period.
November 17, 2025

CAMERA Op-Ed: The Man Behind the Throne

Mohammed bin Salman, the famous Saudi Crown Prince, is visiting the United States, prompting conversation about a potential Saudi addition to the Abraham Accords. In the pages of the Washington Free Beacon, CAMERA offers a look at a new biography of MBS.
The logo of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).
November 17, 2025

Eight Ongoing Issues with BBC Arabic

Despite repeated interventions by CAMERA Arabic and other observers, BBC Arabic continues to display systemic bias and professional failings in its coverage of Israel and Jewish affairs.
November 13, 2025

Video: The truth about CAIR

The Council on American Islamic relations (CAIR) has been increasingly active in forming partnerships with schools across the United States. Considering the group's history of affiliation with terrorist organizations, it's past time we consider what this means for American education.
November 12, 2025

CAMERA in the News: October 2025

From London to Washington to Madrid, our staff last month continued to expose misinformation and bias across a range of media outlets.
November 11, 2025

Video: Pay-for-slay: How terrorists become millionaires

According to Palestinian Media Watch, there are 160 new Palestinian millionaires as a result of the Palestinian Authority's "Pay for Slay" program. The 20-point plan that forms the basis for the current ceasefire calls for promoting "tolerance and peaceful co-existence." However, that remains impossible as long as terrorists continue to be financially rewarded for their crimes.
November 7, 2025

The News You Didn’t Hear About This Week: Friday, November 7, 2025

Stories of the abuse of Israeli hostages continue emerging, Iran's interference in Iraqi elections grows, and Israel and India to ink a major defense deal. Plus: as the horrors in Sudan finally start making the headlines, we recall another time the world overlooked atrocities elsewhere to fixate on the Jewish state.
November 6, 2025

CAMERA Op-Ed: Europe is a Warning

Decline, CAMERA reminds the Washington Times, is a choice. And by enabling antisemitism, many European leaders are embracing a bleak future. Americans should view unfolding events on the continent as a warning.
November 5, 2025

The New York Times Incites Genocide

With such grand sanctimony comes grand hypocrisy in the pages of The New York Times. Masha Gessen and a band of supposed “good citizens” of a “bad country” promote the idea that “all [Israelis] are responsible” for the imagined evilness of their nation.